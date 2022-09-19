Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge

Margaux Nijkerk
·1 min read

Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event.

Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of outflows in the period ended Sept. 16, with the amount removed exceeding new money added by $15.4 million, according to CoinShares. This was not an across-the-board trend in crypto. Funds that invest in ETH’s bigger rival, bitcoin (BTC), broke a five-week streak of outflows as investors added a net $17.4 million.

ETH’s price has fallen significantly since the Merge – which has been heralded as an event that could lure more large investors to the ecosystem – even though the perilous upgrade went smoothly. About five days before the transition took place on Sept. 15, ETH approached $1,800. It sank below $1,300 today.

Investors who rode ETH’s rally going into the Merge may have sold their positions.

“Large liquidations of leveraged long positions across derivatives markets exacerbated the drop in spot prices,” according to a report from crypto data firm Kaiko that attempted to explain why ETH has fallen so much after the Merge.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Leading Stock Markets Lower

    The stock market reacted negatively last week to fears of higher interest rates and a slowing economy, and it didn't appear that the new week would begin any differently. The cryptocurrency markets haven't helped investors much lately, with prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other well-known digital assets failing to provide any ballast for diversified portfolios. Indeed, the losses for Bitcoin and Ethereum Monday morning were even more extensive than for the stock market.

  • Staked ETHs At $20 Billion: Where Does That Leave Bitcoin As The Crypto Winter Dives Deeper?

    Bitcoin has fallen dramatically this year. The leading crypto is down a steep 57% this year and 70% from its all-time-high of over $65,000 in November 2021. Even at these levels, Bitcoin dominates with a market capitalization of $379 billion, according to Coinmarketcap. That dominance has been trending down. Even before Ethereum's merge which marked a shift to staking from...

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • Getting Paid in Crypto? 3 Ways To Protect Yourself From a Possible Scam

    Cryptocurrency has become a more mainstream form of payment in recent years, with anti-money laundering service AMLBot reporting that one-third of the American freelance workforce is now being paid in...

  • Take-Two, Crypto Stocks, AutoZone, Adobe, and More Stock Market Movers Monday

    FEATURE These are some of the stocks that moved during Monday’s trading session. Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) rose 0.7% after a hacker published videos of a test build of the company’s highly anticipated video game “Grand Theft Auto VI.

  • Bitcoin prices fall ahead of the FOMC meeting, ethereum drops following merge

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo looks at how the crypto market is performing ahead of the the Fed rate hike decision announced this week.

  • Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers

    Tesla is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.

  • U.S. Treasury Seeks Comment on Crypto’s Illicit Finance Risks

    The U.S. Treasury Department is seeking public comment on the possible illicit finance and national security risks posed by the use of digital assets, as part of the agency’s mandate under President Biden’s March executive order to study the development of cryptocurrency.

  • Opinion: A Crypto Spring Is Coming–Here’s How to Make It Last

    Consistent standards and regulatory guardrails are necessary for the asset class to mature and stand the test of time, this fintech executive argues.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher after choppy trading ahead of Fed

    Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Monday after seesawing during the session as investors wait to see how aggressively the Federal Reserve will hike interest rate hikes at this week's policy meeting. Even more so than the Ukraine war or corporate earnings, the actions of the U.S. central bank are driving market sentiment as traders try to position themselves for a rising interest rate environment. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their worst weekly percentage drop since June on Friday as markets fully priced in at least a 75 basis point rise in rates at the end of Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, with Fed funds futures showing a 15% chance of a whopping 100 bps increase.

  • Fed prepares to update racing odds as inflation bucks the reins

    The Federal Reserve, after chasing inflation for the better part of a year, will look ahead as far as 2025 in new projections this week that will show more fully the depth and length of the economic "pain" its policymakers expect to be needed to stop the current surge in prices. The pace of price increases, which by the Fed's preferred measure are running at more than three times its 2% target, have hardly budged in the face of the most rapid set of U.S. interest rate increases in about 30 years. The projections, due to be published alongside the Fed's latest policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, will show just how aggressively U.S. central bank officials feel interest rates must rise to respond to the inflationary wave, and what economic cracks they see appearing as a result in terms of slower growth or higher unemployment.

  • With high inflation and interest-rate hikes, 6 in 10 credit-card debt holders say they’ve owed money for at least a year

    And 24% of credit-card debtors said their balances built up over day-to-day expenses like groceries and child care.

  • Ford stock drops more than 5% as supply costs to jump by $1 billion, parts shortages to leave more cars unfinished

    Ford Motor Co. shares drop more than 4% on the extended session Monday after the auto maker reaffirmed its outlook but said inflation and parts shortages will leave it with more unfinished vehicles than it had expected.

  • Airbnb guests grow tired of 'chore lists' tied to bookings

    Airbnb travelers have begun criticizing the compliancy list of chores attached to bookings they claim to be covered by cleaning fees.

  • Ford Tries New Crash Risk Alert - Read How This Smartphone-Based Technology Could Help

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is working on a new smartphone-based communications technology to help warn drivers of pedestrians, bicyclists, and those approaching a vehicle's path but blocked from a driver's view. The concept smartphone app on a pedestrian's phone uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) messaging to communicate their location to a connected Ford vehicle. If the vehicle calculates a potential crash risk, Ford SYNC can alert drivers by the in-vehicle screen showing graphics of pedestrians, bic

  • Why the Polls May Be Feeding Liberals Another Blue Mirage

    The numbers are trending in their favor, but Democrats recall pollsters having trouble accurately polling Trump supporters in past cycles.

  • The stock market sell-off is almost over and resilient earnings and slowing inflation means a rally is on the way, JPMorgan says

    "We see potential for a strong rally whenever the macro picture turns less negative," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

  • Here are the latest home sales in the Central Jersey real estate market

    How much are homes in Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties selling for? Check our list.

  • Ethereum Merge: What They Are Saying

    The Merge -- Ethereum's full transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW) -- was completed successfully on Sept. 15, to the admiration and acclaim of many. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Darden Presents 'Attractive Entry Point' For Investors With Less Negative Macro Outlook, Says Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Brian M.Vaccaro reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) with a price target of $136.00. The analyst expects in-line 1Q23 sales and EPS results. While broader recession and rate concerns have re-intensified after last week’s inflation and FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) headlines, demand for U.S. restaurants remains resilient, said Vaccaro. He added that lower gas prices, still solid labor market and wage growth conditions, and the buffer o