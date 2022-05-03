Crypto exchange Kraken to roll out NFT marketplace with promise to cover transaction fees

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·4 min read

Major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is launching its own non-fungible token (NFT) platform in the coming months. As of Tuesday morning, customers can sign up to join its waitlist.

The platform will provide unique offerings, most notably subsidizing Ethereum (ETH-USD) transaction costs — such as gas fees, the cost of paying for transactions on Ethereum, and other proof-of-stake blockchains, according to the exchange's chief operating officer, David Ripley. It would also hold customer assets in custody.

“Depending on how you measure it, cryptocurrencies went from seeing modest adoption to something that is a multi-billion dollar industry,” Ripley told Yahoo Finance. “We see over the next five to 10 years, the same type of trajectory and total market size could come to fruition for NFTs, so we are viewing this as a massive opportunity with a massive potential market.”

Pedestrians walk past an advertisement displaying Non-fungible token (NFT) on February 15, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement displaying Non-fungible token (NFT) on February 15, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

How much Kraken would subsidize transaction fees, which can even be worth more than the NFT price itself in some cases, is not entirely clear. The marketplace's new website touts "zero gas fees for trades on Kraken NFT" with an asterisk that notes: "*Gas fees will be incurred when transferring NFTs on and off the Kraken platform."

“Since transaction (gas) costs on Ethereum are substantial, a marketplace that offers zero fees or subsidized costs could attract users from other marketplaces similar to how Robinhood attracted customers from other brokerages by removing trading fees,” Mason Nystrom, senior research analyst at Messari, told Yahoo Finance, adding that at the very least the initiative could nudge other marketplaces to the same offering.

Ripley added that the platform will roll out with support for Ethereum and Solana-based (SOL-USD) NFTs with plans to add those on other chains in the future. Other features include using a framework to vet listed projects, integrate NFT-specific data such as a rarity metric, and give customers the option to custody their assets with the exchange.

Kraken&#39;s online platform. (Photo: Kraken)
Kraken's online platform. (Photo: Kraken)

The rise of NFT platforms

The news of Kraken’s NFT trading platform comes two weeks after Coinbase Global (COIN) launched its own, which aims to differentiate itself from other marketplaces like Open Sea by adding a social media twist.

Only available to select users in its beta phase, Coinbase’s platform has less than 1,000 users with the marketplace’s total trading volume amounting to just $443,100 since launch, according to data tracked by Dune. By comparison, Open Sea saw $1.8 billion in trading volumes (ETH NFTs only) for the same period, according to on-chain data tracker Nansen.

While cryptocurrency prices have languished in recent weeks and search interest for NFTs has waned, the market's trading volumes haven't reflected the same sell-off, notably thanks to returning buyers, Nansen stated.

Since plummeting at the end of February, trading volumes for NFTs on Ethereum — where the majority of NFTs are created — shows improvement. Over the last 30 days, volume has risen by 52% to $1.49 million. Weekly volumes also show the market has witnessed steady improvement from below $200,000 during the week of February 28 to over $450,000 in the last week of April — 2022's third-highest trading week for the crypto assets.

Google Trends for
Google Trends for "NFT"

The Ethereum blockchain's high transaction costs caused by network congestion has proven to be a a consistent dilemma for NFT users, most notably over the past weekend when Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) creator Yuga Labs launched a record virtual land sale for its highly-anticipated metaverse, Otherside.

As Bloomberg reported Monday, the sale raised around $320 million, but also created a buying frenzy that sent Ethereum transactions soaring from 1,140 to 104,999 transactions in a 24-hour period, according to Etherscan. By consequence, costs jumped by 94% from $11 to $200, according to Messari, resulting in approximately $180 million in transaction fees from the sale with some of those transaction fees failing to end in a purchase.

Yuga Labs has since promised it will refund investors for failed transactions, but the incident drives home the value in subsidizing blockchain transaction fees for users.

This post has been updated with additional information about gas fees.

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

For more information about cryptocurrency, check out:

Dogecoin, what is it? How to buy it

Ethereum: What is it and how do you invest in it?

The top 21 crypto leaders to watch in the back half of 2021

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen CEO to step down; drugmaker plans further Aduhelm cost cuts

    Vounatsos, who will continue in his role until his successor is appointed, was named as the CEO in 2016 and has been at the helm as Biogen developed and launched several flagship drugs including spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity and most recently Aduhelm. Biogen said on Tuesday it was looking at substantially eliminating commercial infrastructure related to the Alzheimer's drug and plans for more cost cuts, in addition to the current program to save $500 million annually.

  • Two big pandemic-era trends are reversing: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

  • KKR's first-quarter earnings jump 47% on strong asset sales, fees

    KKR's earnings jump came despite financial markets plummeting in February in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and escalating concerns over soaring inflation. KKR had agreed to some of the asset sales in previous quarters and booked the profits when the deals closed in the first quarter. During the quarter, KKR generated $609.2 million in income from performance fees, up from $171.3 million a year ago, as it booked more profits from asset divestments.

  • Gold Markets Test 200 Day EMA

    Gold markets have fallen hard during the trading session on Monday to break down below the $1850 level. By doing so, the market has reached down to the 200 day EMA, an area that I think would probably cause a little bit of hesitation.

  • The pandemic 'pushed digital health forward like 15 years in three weeks,' health tech CEO

    Technology in health care has skyrocketed as a result of the pandemic, though shaking out which platforms and strategies are the most useful is still a work in progress.

  • Redbox stock surge continues, but don’t call it a short squeeze

    Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. were continuing their massive surge Monday, which analysts saw as reflective of increased investor comfort in the wake of recent financing announcements as well as heightened interest among retail shareholders.

  • Carvana stock dips after Wells Fargo downgrade cites 'sharply changing macro'

    Shares of Carvana Co. were off 3% in premarket trading Tuesday after Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem downgraded the stock to equal-weight from overweight in the wake of an "ugly" earnings report in late April and new updates on financing for the company's pending acquisition of Adesa's U.S. physical auction business. "While we believe CVNA is still on a long-term path to becoming the largest, most profitable used car retailer in this country, the near-term road is proving much less linear than

  • Morgan Stanley says the S&P 500 could fall 16% in the ‘near term’ as earnings growth slows

    Analysts say to expect an 8% drop in the S&P 500 at a minimum, as U.S. companies reveal disappointing earnings guidance.

  • 10-year Treasury yield hits 3% ahead of Fed meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the 10-year Treasury yield hitting 3% ahead of the Fed’s FOMC meeting.

  • Krispy Kreme releases new ‘Cinnamon Milk’ glazed donuts

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a snack break to try out Krispy Kreme's latest donut collaboration with General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Fed

    U.S. stock futures opened slightly lower Monday evening after a whipsaw session in markets during the regular trading day, as investors appraised the next moves by the Federal Reserve and a fresh batch of quarterly earnings results.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • How will boomers draw down their 401(k) balances?

    Recent studies have found that past generations drew down their financial assets very slowly in retirement, leaving much of their savings untouched throughout old age. This finding always seemed obvious to me, given that older cohorts had lifetime income from defined-benefit plans to cover their spending and could keep their financial assets for late-life medical expenses or bequests. While most households with heads born between 1920 and 1940 had access to a defined-benefit plan, the youngest baby boomers, born in 1965, have almost no access to such plans.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in May

    Over the past two years, it's cryptocurrencies that have left stocks eating their dust. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 90% since bouncing off of its COVID-19 pandemic low in March 2020, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has soared from $141 billion to more than $1.8 trillion. While there's a lot of excitement surrounding blockchain technology, smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain-based gaming, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

    Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...