Crypto Lender Celsius' Collapse Into Bankruptcy Should Be Probed, US Says

Nikhilesh De
·1 min read

The U.S. Trustee's office has asked a federal court to allow it to appoint an independent examiner to review Celsius Network's financials.

The U.S. Trustee, a part of the Department of Justice, is tasked with overseeing and aiding in bankruptcy matters. According to a court filing Thursday, there are "numerous questions" about Celsius's operations and its financial health, as well as how its management allowed it to enter bankruptcy.

Some of the most high-profile and controversial bankruptcies in history included the appointment of an examiner, including Enron and Lehman Brothers. In both cases, the examiner dove into the causes of their spectacular falls.

"There is no real understanding among customers, parties in interest, and the public as to the type or actual value of crypto held by the Debtors or where it is held. An independent examiner is necessary here to investigate and report in a clear and understandable way on the Debtors’ business model, their operations, their investments, their lending transactions, and the nature of the customer accounts to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the bankruptcy system and to neutralize the inherent distrust creditors and parties in interest have in the Debtors," the Office said.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Rig Maker Canaan Sees 'Prolonged Headwinds' After Challenging Quarter

    Supercomputing services provider Canaan (CAN) said Q2 revenue increased by 53% from the year-earlier quarter, but warned of the downward pressure on its performance from the tougher market conditions in the quarters ahead.

  • Crypto.com Reportedly Reduces Workforce Since Initial Layoff Announcement; Canaan Sees 'Prolonged Headwinds' After Challenging Quarter

    Crypto exchange Crypto.com has laid off hundreds more employees since the initial layoffs in June, according to The Verge. Bitcoin mining rig maker Canaan said tougher market conditions will hurt its financial performance near-term after a difficult second quarter. Cowen analyst Stephen Glagola&nbsp;downgrades his rating on bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital.

  • Three men indicted in prison beating death of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger

    Bulger, who was serving a life sentence for an August 2013 conviction for 11 murders and other offenses, was found killed in a high-security federal prison in West Virginia where he had been transferred earlier that day. Two other men, Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged along with Geas with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

  • Chinese MIT professor helps discover 'game changer' months after espionage charges

    A Chinese professor previously accused of espionage has assisted in the discovery of what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has dubbed the “best semiconductor material ever found.” MIT professor Gang Chen was among the number of Chinese researchers in U.S. universities who were prosecuted over alleged ties to the Chinese government in recent years. Last year, he was arrested by federal agents but was eventually cleared by the Department of Justice of espionage charges due to a lack of evidence.

  • What's next for Trump Organization after Weisselberg plea?

    The numbers guy did the math: Allen Weisselberg — a longtime loyal lieutenant to Donald Trump — could have gotten years in prison if he went to trial and failed to beat tax evasion allegations. Weisselberg, 75, took the deal Thursday, pleading guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud and larceny. Now he's potentially going to be the star witness against the Trump Organization in a trial over what prosecutors say was a “sweeping and audacious” scheme by the company to help top executives, including Weisselberg, avoid taxes on perks like luxury cars and rent-free apartments.

  • Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger's killing

    Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday. The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • The rally in the S&P 500 this summer is flashing signs that the benchmark index could hit another all-time high before the end of the year, Fundstrat says

    A key indicator that's preceded every new all-time high since 1950 is now flashing, Fundstrat said in a note Wednesday.

  • Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist

    Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front.

  • Crypto Comeback: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    The stock market has trended lower this year, but it's not quite as beaten up as the cryptocurrency market. In November 2021, the cumulative value of all crypto tokens in existence topped $2.9 trillion, but just a few months ago that figure hit a low of $860 billion.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • South Korean founder of failed Terra coin admits he was 'wrong'

    The co-founder of the failed Terra cryptocurrency, which collapsed and wiped out about $40 billion of investors' money in May, has admitted he was "wrong", but said that he was not talking to South Korean investigators.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Is the Only Good Kind of Debt

    If you ask personal-finance expert Dave Ramsey what one of his major pet peeves is, his answer will likely be consumer debt. Ramsey is very opposed to the idea of owing money to a lender in any shape or form. Not only does he think consumers should ditch credit cards and pay for purchases in cash, but he believes that it's ideal to purchase a car outright rather than have to take out an auto loan.

  • ‘Consumer Business Is Dead’ for Crypto Lender Celsius, Bankruptcy Expert Says

    Thomas Braziel, partner at investment firm 507 Capital, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss Celsius Network and why its relationship with customers could be over.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

    After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available to its institutional clients, tracking bitcoin’s performance, offering direct exposure to the price of the cryptocurrency and of course, trading options. “Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets using our technology and product capabilities,” BlackRock said in its press release.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...