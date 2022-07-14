Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy as crash deepens - live updates

James Warrington
·4 min read
Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network bankruptcy crypto crash interest rates - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations
Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network bankruptcy crypto crash interest rates - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest victim of a deepening crisis sweeping the sector.

Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York in a bid to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring.

The company, which is one of the largest crypto lenders, had amassed more than $20bn (£17bn) in assets before halting all withdrawals last month amid a panic run by clients.

In its latest statement Celsius said it has both assets and liabilities anywhere between $1bn and $10bn.

It’s the latest failure in the crypto sector, where rising US interest rates have sent investors fleeing and sparked a sharp drop in prices.

Crypto broker Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy this month while liquidators have been called in for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 falters at the open

The FTSE 100 is treading water at the open as traders digest the latest signs of inflation and slowing economic growth.

The blue-chip index slipped fractionally into the red at 7,155 points.

07:52 AM

EU raises inflation forecasts to 7.6pc

The EU has ramped up its inflation forecasts and slashed predictions for economic growth as it grapples with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Draft projections by the European Commission show that inflation, which is already at four times the 2pc target, will average 7.6pc in 2022. That's up from previous forecasts of 6.1pc.

Inflation is then expected to fall to 4pc next year – higher than the 2.7pc previously predicted.

As surging prices dampen demand and the threat of energy shortages weighs, forecasts for economic growth have also been tempered, according to the drafts seen by Bloomberg.

GDP is expected to grow 2.6pc this year and 1.4pc in 2023 – down from predictions of 2.7pc and 2.3pc.

07:44 AM

Playtech suitor abandons takeover plans

The suitor eyeing up a potential multi-million-pound bid for gambling software firm Playtech has walked away from the deal as market turmoil continues to take its toll.

TTB Partners said it won't bid for Playtech, months after showing interest, due to "challenging unerlying market conditions".

It said: "TTB remains supportive of the board, the executive management team, their strategy for Playtech and the prospects for the business."

No figure had been put on the potential deal, but it was expected to be ahead of a failed £2.7bn approach by an Australian slot machine company earlier this year.

In response, Playtech said it had an "excellent" first half and would continue to consider options for the business.

07:37 AM

Crypto lender Celsius goes bust

Good morning. 

The crypto winter just got a little bit chillier as lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York.

The crypto lender said it took the step to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring. Last month it halted all withdrawals amid a run on deposits.

Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it has assets and liabilities anywhere between $1bn and $10bn.

It's the latest victim of a $2 trillion crypto crash that has wiped out some of the sector's biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of investors to heavy losses.

5 things to start your day

1) Billions invested in green energy technology favoured by Boris Johnson  $2.8bn has been invested in nuclear fusion in the past 12 months

2) Red Wall voters £340 worse off than those in south  Inflation in northern towns is up to a third quicker than price rises in London

3) Netflix strikes deal with Microsoft to introduce advertising breaks  Streaming giant to launch cheaper subscription in attempt to offset loss in customers

4) Titanic shipyard awarded crucial defence contract after HMRC row  This marks the shipyard’s first defence contract in its 161-year history

5) Scramble for solar panels saves households £600m on their energy bills  Number of installations surges to seven-year high amid cost of living crisis

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks rose slightly this morning, with the Hang Seng Index inching up 0.1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dropped 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower following moderate losses on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dwindled 0.6pc in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.7pc.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Jobless claims (US), producer price index (US)

  • Corporate: Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments, Dr Martens, Experian, Hays, Rio Tinto, Severn Trent (trading update)

Recommended Stories

  • Shanghai gives nod to NFT trading platforms

    After flagging concerns over the financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens, some of China's authorities are putting forward guidance on how to best make use of the novel technology. The government of Shanghai says it supports "leading companies to explore building NFT exchanges," according to the city's 14th Five Year Plan on the digital economy published this week. The government's intention for NFTs is clear: to use them as a tool for IP protection, which is seen to still have shortcomings in the country.

  • This Stock Was a Strong Outlier on Monday, Now What?

    Cboe Global Markets Inc. made an impressive move on Monday. It shot up solidly on strong volume, while the rest of the market was getting drilled. We call that strong relative strength. The Relative Strength Index now on the daily chart is overbought, but that is not a reason to sell.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian special ops rescue five from Russian-occupied Kherson in daring raid

    Iran planning to arm Russia with drones, US says Himars rockets strike fear into Russians Watch: Man pulled from rubble as dozens trapped after strike Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is ApellisPharmaceuticals stock, which saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, with an upgrade from 81 to 92. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.

  • DoNotPay CEO Wants to ‘Give Little Guys the Power’ to Sue Celsius

    DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” to discuss how retail investors can file claim suits against Celsius Network to attempt to recover their assets as the lender faces insolvency.

  • Bitcoin hashrate slumps to lowest in over five months amid 100-degree-plus weather in Texas

    Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by more than 27% in 24 hours to 159.41 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Wednesday, the lowest since February this year, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Bitcoin miners in Texas halt operations amid heat wave Fast facts Multiple crypto miners in Texas, a mining hub in the U.S., have […]

  • Chornobaivka and more: military recount details about a "hot" night in the south of Ukraine

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 18:03 On the night of Tuesday, 12 July, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an ammunition depot in Chornobaivka and a concentration of aggressor troops in Chkalove in the Kherson region.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • Chip Prices Are Plunging. What It Means for Nvidia, Intel, and AMD Stock.

    Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland cut price targets on Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock, citing weakening demand for computers and graphics cards.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock to Buy Instead of GameStop

    The company will conduct a 4-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 22. Although the move generated renewed interest in GameStop, it hardly constitutes a reason to buy its shares. Other companies that recently performed stock splits look like much better buys, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of them.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Ti