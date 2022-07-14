Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy as crash deepens - live updates

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network bankruptcy crypto crash interest rates - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest victim of a deepening crisis sweeping the sector.

Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York in a bid to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring.

The company, which is one of the largest crypto lenders, had amassed more than $20bn (£17bn) in assets before halting all withdrawals last month amid a panic run by clients.

In its latest statement Celsius said it has both assets and liabilities anywhere between $1bn and $10bn.

It’s the latest failure in the crypto sector, where rising US interest rates have sent investors fleeing and sparked a sharp drop in prices.

Crypto broker Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy this month while liquidators have been called in for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 falters at the open

The FTSE 100 is treading water at the open as traders digest the latest signs of inflation and slowing economic growth.

The blue-chip index slipped fractionally into the red at 7,155 points.

07:52 AM

EU raises inflation forecasts to 7.6pc

The EU has ramped up its inflation forecasts and slashed predictions for economic growth as it grapples with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Draft projections by the European Commission show that inflation, which is already at four times the 2pc target, will average 7.6pc in 2022. That's up from previous forecasts of 6.1pc.

Inflation is then expected to fall to 4pc next year – higher than the 2.7pc previously predicted.

As surging prices dampen demand and the threat of energy shortages weighs, forecasts for economic growth have also been tempered, according to the drafts seen by Bloomberg.

Story continues

GDP is expected to grow 2.6pc this year and 1.4pc in 2023 – down from predictions of 2.7pc and 2.3pc.

07:44 AM

Playtech suitor abandons takeover plans

The suitor eyeing up a potential multi-million-pound bid for gambling software firm Playtech has walked away from the deal as market turmoil continues to take its toll.

TTB Partners said it won't bid for Playtech, months after showing interest, due to "challenging unerlying market conditions".

It said: "TTB remains supportive of the board, the executive management team, their strategy for Playtech and the prospects for the business."

No figure had been put on the potential deal, but it was expected to be ahead of a failed £2.7bn approach by an Australian slot machine company earlier this year.

In response, Playtech said it had an "excellent" first half and would continue to consider options for the business.

07:37 AM

Crypto lender Celsius goes bust

Good morning.

The crypto winter just got a little bit chillier as lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York.

The crypto lender said it took the step to stabilise its business and work out a restructuring. Last month it halted all withdrawals amid a run on deposits.

Celsius, which has more than 100,000 creditors, said it has assets and liabilities anywhere between $1bn and $10bn.

It's the latest victim of a $2 trillion crypto crash that has wiped out some of the sector's biggest names and exposed hundreds of thousands of investors to heavy losses.

5 things to start your day

1) Billions invested in green energy technology favoured by Boris Johnson $2.8bn has been invested in nuclear fusion in the past 12 months

2) Red Wall voters £340 worse off than those in south Inflation in northern towns is up to a third quicker than price rises in London

3) Netflix strikes deal with Microsoft to introduce advertising breaks Streaming giant to launch cheaper subscription in attempt to offset loss in customers

4) Titanic shipyard awarded crucial defence contract after HMRC row This marks the shipyard’s first defence contract in its 161-year history

5) Scramble for solar panels saves households £600m on their energy bills Number of installations surges to seven-year high amid cost of living crisis

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks rose slightly this morning, with the Hang Seng Index inching up 0.1pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also dropped 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower following moderate losses on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dwindled 0.6pc in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.7pc.

Coming up today