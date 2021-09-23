Crypto Lender Celsius Told to Stop Offering Accounts in Kentucky

Joe Light
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kentucky’s securities regulator on Thursday ordered giant crypto lender Celsius Network to cease and desist from offering its interest paying accounts in the state, joining three other states that last week took similar actions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the emergency order, the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions said Celsius offered customers unregistered securities in violation of state law and didn’t sufficiently disclose to customers what the firm did with their deposits, calling the accounts “an unregulated market that represents an unprecedented risk to consumers.” The order said Celsius can request an emergency hearing to challenge the decision or can appeal it in court.

With the order, Kentucky joins regulators in Texas, Alabama and New Jersey in taking actions against Celsius, which says it has tens of billions of dollars in deposits in interest accounts that sometimes pay double-digit yields. Crypto interest accounts have received intense scrutiny from securities regulators in the past few months, with Kentucky and other states also taking actions against similar accounts offered by BlockFi Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. crypto exchange, planned to offer its own version of the accounts, but last week dropped those plans after the Securities and Exchange Commission said it might sue. Securities regulators have argued that the interest accounts, which unlike bank savings accounts carry no federal deposit insurance, should be registered as securities and make more disclosures of their risks to investors.

Celsius did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After the actions by other states last week, a Celsius spokesperson said the company was disappointed that the actions had been filed and disagreed with the allegations.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Generali's top investor ups voting stake ahead of AGM pick of CEO

    Generali's biggest investor Mediobanca said on Thursday it had borrowed shares in Italy's top insurer to secure 17.2% of voting rights, upping the ante in a shareholder tussle over the choice of the next chief executive. With its 12.9% stake Mediobanca is the single largest shareholder in Generali, followed by Italian billionaires Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio. The two tycoons have struck a pact to consult over decisions concerning Generali and people with knowledge of the matter have said they will back a different CEO candidate if Generali's board proposes appointing current boss Philippe Donnet for another mandate.

  • Crypto Market ‘Starting to Knock on the Doors’ of Big Bond Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto investors are asking big institutions for loans against their virtual assets, even in the staid world of bond investing, said TCW Group portfolio manager Bryan Whalen. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesBerlin Referendum Could

  • Tip your top tweeter with bitcoin, starting soon

    Twitter Inc. said Thursday it will allow users to start tipping their favorite accounts using several payments services including bitcoin.

  • Stocks on Pace for Biggest Two-Day Rally Since May: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rallied for a second day as investors embraced the Federal Reserve’s bullish economic outlook while downplaying the risk of contagion from turmoil in Chinese debt markets. Yields jumped worldwide after the Bank of England moved closer to raising rates and the dollar weakened.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Glob

  • House Passes Bill to Keep Government Running. The Senate Won’t. What’s Next?

    The House voted to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month and suspend the federal borrowing limit, despite strong Republican opposition. The Democrats approved the measure—funding the federal government until Dec. 3 and suspending suspend the debt limit through December 2022 —along party lines. The bill’s next stop is the Senate, where the party breakdown is 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats—48 Democrats and two independents who usually vote as Democrats.

  • Crain Communications Enters Cannabis WIth Acquisition of Green Market Report

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff New York based Green Market Report, launched in 2017, has been acquired by one of the world’s largest and most respected global business media conglomerates, Crain Communications. Since its inception, Green Market Report has worked to remain the most trusted business news source in cannabis media. Co-founders Debra Borchardt, Cynthia […]

  • Democrats Pursue Doomed Debt Move, With Emergency Option in Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are pursuing an almost certainly doomed strategy to avert a government shutdown and stave off a federal default, raising the likelihood of financial-market stresses that will ultimately force U.S. lawmakers’ hands.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became

  • Ackman's Pershing Square fund surges as Universal soars in stock debut

    Hedge fund manager William Ackman's 10% bet on Universal Music Group helped nearly double returns at his own portfolio to 15.3% this week after shares in the world's biggest music label surged in their first hours as a publicly traded company. Ackman, who runs hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, told investors that his Pershing Square Holdings portfolio returned 15.3% after fees since January. The gains were largely fueled by his investment in Universal Music Group (UMG), the label that is home to Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan and the Beatles.

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • ALTCOINS TO BUY: Crypto experts share the best investing opportunities they're seeing outside of bitcoin

    Insider has talked to several experts about which altcoins they like most, why they're bullish, and what they recommend others should be buying now.

  • 3 of Disney's Biggest Surprises From Tuesday's Conference Presentation

    Weak Disney+ additions, theme park guests coming back in September, and no dividend check for you are some of the key points from CEO Bob Chapek's investor conference presentation this week.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks To Breeze Through Your Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 monthly dividend stocks to breeze through your retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Breeze Through Your Retirement. Whether you are a retiree looking to meet your ever-growing expenses at […]

  • Is a housing crash on the horizon? Eight experts weigh in on the possibility

    Exuberant buying — with multiple offers and bidding wars — reminiscent of the time before the 2008 housing crash have become a common occurrence.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.