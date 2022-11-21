Crypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of virtual cryptocurrencies on U.S. dollar banknotes
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis said on Monday it has no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently, days after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX forced it to suspend customer redemptions.

"We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently. Our goal is to resolve the current situation consensually without the need for any bankruptcy filing," the firm said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding it continues to have conversations with creditors.

A report from Bloomberg News, citing sources, said on Monday that Genesis was struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and warning investors it may need to file for bankruptcy if it does not find funding.

Last week, Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions in its lending business, citing the sudden failure of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Genesis had sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before it suspended withdrawals.

Earlier this month, FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. prosecutors opened probe of FTX months before its collapse - Bloomberg News

    Crypto exchange FTX was on the radar of federal prosecutors in Manhattan months before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York spent months working on a sweeping examination of cryptocurrency platforms that have U.S. and offshore arms including FTX's massive exchange operations, the report added. FTX and the concerned U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Bankrupt exchange FTX owes top creditors over $3 billion

    The failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes more than $3 billion to its largest creditors, the company disclosed in a court filing over the weekend. The list of the top 50 unsecured claims against FTX gives the public a first glance into the amount of money Sam Bankman-Fried's companies may owe his customers. Bahamas-based FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after the exchange acknowledged that it had used customer funds to cover bad bets by Bankman-Fried's trading arm, Alameda Research.

  • Genesis Bankruptcy Jitters Send Bitcoin to Fresh Low

    The troubled crypto investment bank is in talks with potential investors for at least $1 billion in fresh capital, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Mark Cuban says his interest in crypto is ‘still status quo, no change’ post-FTX collapse

    Mark Cuban shares his stance on crypto after exchange FTX collapsed and disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried disrupted the industry.

  • Analysis-China's great reopening may come too late for many businesses

    The culinary tourism business of Brian Bergey and his wife Ruixi Hu has persevered in China through three years of harsh COVID-19 restrictions. "I remain fairly pessimistic about the quote-unquote reopening of China," said Bergey. China, the last among major countries not treating COVID as endemic, this month unveiled 20 new steps that eased its stringent anti-COVID policies.

  • Dell quarterly profit jumps on higher server demand, lower costs

    Dell quarterly profit jumps on higher server demand, lower costs

  • Used car prices tank to 52-week low

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Zoom’s Sales Growth Slows Even as Enterprise Business Stays Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. declined about 6% in extended trading after reporting its slowest quarterly sales growth on record and slightly reduced its full-year revenue forecast.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Reve

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • Rail strike fears persist as labor unions fail to reach deal

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dani Romero shares the latest on the ongoing negotiations between labor unions for freight rail workers and their employers, and how it could lead to a potential strike.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • US Senators Ask Bank Regulators to 'Review' SoFi's Crypto Listings

    Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown and several other lawmakers called on the heads of the OCC, FDIC and Fed to review fintch firm SoFi's crypto activities.

  • How James Wiseman fared in first game back with G League Santa Cruz Warriors

    A few days after the Warriors assigned him to Santa Cruz, James Wiseman made his 2022-23 debut for the Sea Dubs on Saturday night.

  • FTX, crypto landscape are like the ‘Wild West, like Tombstone, Arizona’: Jordan Belfort

    Entrepreneur, speaker, and "Wolf of Wall Street" author Jordan Belfort joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the fallout of the FTX collapse and crypto market sell-off.&nbsp;

  • Market Wrap: Crypto Markets Nervous as the FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence

    Coinbase and MicroStrategy bonds tanked, crypto markets plunged and the FTX exploiter moved a total of 180,000 ether. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse

    Elliott Lam, a Canadian citizen and Hong Kong resident, filed his proposed class-action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court on behalf of "thousands, if not millions" of people outside the United States who traded on FTX's platform. Other defendants include Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who led Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research. The Warriors last December had named FTX its official cryptocurrency platform, in what it called a first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency partnership in professional sports.

  • Coinbase Stock Hits All-Time Low as Bitcoin, Ethereum Decline

    The crypto industry is floundering in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and the broader market downturn.

  • Hedge Funds Cut Risk, Betting Stock Bounce Is a Bear-Market Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional speculators are sticking to their long-held cautious stance even after the latest equity rally forced them to unwind short trades at one of the fastest paces in years. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revea

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu