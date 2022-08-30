Crypto lender Hodlnaut placed under creditor protection by Singapore court

Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under Interim Judicial Management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, and will now be managed and controlled by interim judicial managers appointed by court order.

See related article: Singapore’s central bank says cryptocurrencies have ‘no fundamental value’

Fast facts

Hodlnaut said its legal representatives attended the IJM hearing on Aug. 29 with two creditors, both of whom submitted nominations for IJM candidates.

The Singapore court has appointed Ee Meng Yen Angela and Aaron Loh Cheng Lee, care of EY Corporate Advisors, as interim judicial managers.

Earlier this month, Hodlnaut had requested judicial management with the Singapore High Court for protection against creditors.

The company this month also freezed withdrawals and ended its token swapping feature, as well as canceled its payment license application for providing digital payment tokens service in Singapore.

Hodlnaut is one of many crypto companies that have felt the brunt of a prolonged bear market in the industry.

Nasdaq-listed Eqonex shut its crypto exchange, while exchanges like CoinFlex and Coinbase are reducing headcount and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has been ordered to liquidate.

See related article: How a market slump may be helping Singapore’s stance against retail crypto