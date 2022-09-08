Crypto lender Nexo introduces spot, futures trading

Pradipta Mukherjee
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has launched a spot, margin and futures trading platform for retail clients with the launch of Nexo Pro.

Fast facts

  • The London-based crypto platform aims to offer retail clients access to institutional-grade aggregated liquidity with no minimum funding requirements, the company said in a statement.

  • The product has been rolled out to the 5 million Nexo clients with up to a 50% discount on standard fees, the statement said.

  • In the coming weeks, Nexo will introduce additional token utilities, giving NEXO token holders the ability to reduce trading fees and pay those using $NEXO, the statement said.

  • Earlier this year, Nexo launched the Nexo Card, a crypto-backed card in partnership with Mastercard and DiPocket.

  • The company has also rolled out its institutional-grade trading and custody platform Nexo Prime, and invested in over 50 early stage Web 3.0 companies through Nexo Ventures.

