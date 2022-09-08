Crypto lender Nexo introduces spot, futures trading

Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has launched a spot, margin and futures trading platform for retail clients with the launch of Nexo Pro.

Fast facts

The London-based crypto platform aims to offer retail clients access to institutional-grade aggregated liquidity with no minimum funding requirements, the company said in a statement.

The product has been rolled out to the 5 million Nexo clients with up to a 50% discount on standard fees, the statement said.

Nexo is one of the few companies that defy the slowdown in investments in the global crypto space. It is not only hiring people, according to its cofounder Antoni Trenchev, but is also in talks with troubled crypto exchange Vauld for a possible buyout.

In the coming weeks, Nexo will introduce additional token utilities, giving NEXO token holders the ability to reduce trading fees and pay those using $NEXO, the statement said.

Earlier this year, Nexo launched the Nexo Card, a crypto-backed card in partnership with Mastercard and DiPocket.

The company has also rolled out its institutional-grade trading and custody platform Nexo Prime, and invested in over 50 early stage Web 3.0 companies through Nexo Ventures.

