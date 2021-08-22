Crypto Long & Short: When China Spoke, Bitcoin Reacted. America? Not So Much

Emily Parker
·7 min read

Governments can’t stop cryptocurrencies, but they can make it much harder to access them. So it would make sense that unfriendly government policies in the world’s largest economies would play a role in driving down the price of bitcoin.

As a case in point, in the few days after China reiterated its crypto crackdown in May, bitcoin at one point plunged by as much as 30%. The drop was another reminder that when China speaks, the market listens.

The U.S., it seems, not so much. 

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies Ahead of $50K Resistance

This column originally appeared in Crypto Long & ShortCoinDesk’s weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up for Crypto Long & Short here.

This month, a highly controversial crypto tax provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through the Senate, despite ardent attempts to amend it. Crypto advocates claimed that the provision would make it impossible for miners, software developers and other crypto-related actors to comply with U.S. tax regulations, thus threatening to drive much of the industry overseas. This would seem to be a pretty bearish sign.

But it wasn’t, at least over the short term. 

In the few days that followed the advancement of the bill, bitcoin shot up by as much as nearly 7%. In fact, shortly following the drama in Washington the entire crypto market reached a market cap of $2 trillion, a height not seen since May. 

Related: Bitcoin Breaks $48K for First Time Since May

This week, the provision will move to the House, where the language may or may not change. It remains to be seen whether the market responds to what happens in Washington.

Why did bitcoin seem to react so differently to the U.S. compared with China? As with anything bitcoin price-related, it’s impossible to say for sure, and there are many other factors that affect prices. But here are some of the more plausible theories.

China’s actions look final, but the U.S. is just getting started. 

China has long been pro-blockchain and wary of crypto, and this is far from the first time that Beijing has cracked down on the industry. But China’s government seems to mean business this time, at least for shutting down cryptocurrency mining. Chinese miners seem to understand that protesting this policy is unlikely to change anything, and so they are already seeking their fortunes outside the country.  

The U.S. bill’s passage through the Senate, however, is just the beginning. Now lobbying efforts will focus on the House, where the bill will be discussed next week. And if the language isn’t amended there, the crypto industry is not going to give up. Even if the legislation enacted as written, there’s still a chance the Treasury Department will interpret the expansive definition of the term “broker” in a favorably narrow way.

What happened in China is “a complete sweep out,” said Michael Wu, CEO of Amber Group, a crypto trading firm in Hong Kong. “The U.S. is seen by many as a gateway to dialogue and discussions.” 

Bobby Ong, co-founder and chief operating officer of data provider CoinGecko, echoed this sentiment. 

“The key is that it’s not the final law yet so the market is not pricing that in yet,” he said. “People believe that sanity will prevail at the end and things will be worded better.”

What happened in Washington is actually good for crypto

There are a few possible silver linings to the crypto tax provision drama. The first is that crypto finally has reached its mainstream moment. It played some part in holding up a $1 trillion bill. It forced U.S. lawmakers to at least acknowledge its existence and relevance. We also saw that the crypto community, which is famously decentralized and often divided, is starting to become a real political force. Advocates didn’t get their way this time, but they definitely got people to pay attention. 

“The moral victory has been won,” CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey wrote. “The once fringe-dwelling crypto community finds itself legitimized, which will eventually result in a policy environment that is constructive to the industry.”

It’s not China or the U.S., it’s just market timing

Or maybe, this is just bitcoin being bitcoin, and these price movements have little to do with the politics of China or the U.S. 

The China crackdown came on the heels of a sizzling market, but by then, prices were already starting to decline. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) was trading at over $42,000 by the end of May 17, not long after coming off of its all-time high of over $64,000.

“It has more to do with the market participants than the news itself,” says Qiao Wang, partner at Defi Alliance, an accelerator for startups. News from both countries was equally bad, “but when the China news happened it was very frothy. When the U.S. news happened, most weak hands had sold.” 

“Market timing is also a key factor,” says Jason Lau, chief operating officer of crypto exchange Okcoin. “The China news came about when markets were already overextended, declining, and looking for more negative news.” In the case of the U.S. infrastructure bill, on the other hand, “with bitcoin recovering, the market was actively looking for positive news – that’s why you saw the positive spin of ‘it’s amazing how the industry was able to get together and bring a united voice.’” 

The U.S. isn’t the center of the crypto universe 

This may be my favorite theory. The basic idea is that the market acknowledged that this supposedly disastrous crypto provision might become a reality, but ultimately, it didn’t matter much. 

Because even in the worst-case scenario, where a big part of the digital asset industry had to leave the U.S., the crypto market would live on. 

It bears repeating: We don’t yet know how the market will react to whatever happens in Congress this week. But there is still reason to believe that the U.S. is not the center of the crypto universe. 

There is, of course, no question that the U.S. is a major force in crypto, especially when it comes to institutional investment, but crypto is becoming increasingly global. Asia has long been a critical player, and we are likely to hear more and more about Africa and Latin America. While it is notoriously hard to accurately track crypto use by geography, Chainalysis’s 2021 crypto adoption index ranked  the United States at No. 8, after Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Ukraine, Kenya, Nigeria and Venezuela. 

One could argue that in recent years, China may have been more influential than the U.S. That’s why the global market shuddered, albeit briefly, when China banned initial coin offerings and shut down mainland exchanges in 2017. Just a year earlier, the majority of bitcoin trades were in Chinese yuan. China’s crypto market remained active after 2017, but the exchange shutdowns made it much harder to estimate the number of traders.

For mining in particular, China was widely seen as wielding disproportionate power, especially in hashrate, the computing power used for mining. Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by over 50% in July from May, when China cracked down on mining, according to data from Glassnode. The hashrate has since begun to recover as miners set up rigs in other parts of the globe. 

“The China mining news was an untested shock to Bitcoin the network, with actual immediate impact. This led to true uncertainty around how the hashrate and network would be affected,” Lau said. “Compare this to the U.S. policy discussion, which might have led to some longer-term effects specific to the U.S. Too vague and nothing related to the health of the network itself.”

Now, with miners spreading all over the world, China’s influence over the Bitcoin network is declining. 

We may soon see a day when no single government can have a major impact on the price of bitcoin. Given Bitcoin’s provenance as a decentralized currency that is immune to government control, that’s how it should be.

Related Stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Testing $50,000 Resistance as Altcoins Climb on Weekend

    Bitcoin remains under $50,000 as it continues to test resistance, while altcoins have enjoyed gains over Saturday.

  • Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

    Bitcoin has been around since 2009, but it's only been the last few years where it's been on the map of the average investor. That's likely due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin has absolutely...

  • Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

    Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF). What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported. In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • Ethereum Classic Stops For Gas, Along With Bitcoin And Doge, On Bullish Moon Trip

    On Saturday morning Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), along with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the ever-popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was consolidating Friday’s bullish trek north. All three cryptos have recently had a relative strength index (RSI) of over 70% which puts them into overbought conditions for technical traders. A cryptocurrency, like a stock, always enters into a period of consolidation after either a large incline or decline. Ethereum Classic rose 137% between its

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • China's Mars rover soldiers on after completing program

    China’s Zhurong Mars rover is soldiering on after completing its initial program to explore the red planet and search for frozen water that could provide clues as to whether it once supported life. China’s National Space Administration said on its website Friday that Zhurong completed its 90-day program on Aug. 15 and was in excellent technical condition and fully charged. Zhurong has been consistently sending back photos and data via the Tianwen-1 orbiter that crosses over it once a day.

  • Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • Three People Who Were Supposedly Bitcoin Founder Satoshi Nakamoto

    The mystery of bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto endures. Still, here are three people who either claimed or are suspected to be him.

  • Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride

    NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investors are preparing for a rockier ride ahead for markets, as worries over slowing growth, a looming rollback of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies and a global COVID-19 resurgence threaten a rally that has seen the S&P 500 double from last year’s lows.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • Social Security Is in Line for Biggest Percentage Bump for Inflation in 40 Years

    The Senior Citizens League predicts a 6.2% cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 payments, or nearly $100 more a month for those receiving the average monthly benefit of about $1,555.

  • Fact Check: Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Going to Happen?

    Talk of a fourth stimulus check -- and even recurring monthly stimulus payments -- keeps making the rounds in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere, especially since the COVID-19 Delta variant has caused...

  • Rural NC counties are shrinking. Republican policies aren’t helping at all.

    GOP’s low-tax, low-spend approach accelerates move from rural areas

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Thai monarchy budget survives rare calls for cuts in parliament

    The Thai government's allocation of 8.76 billion baht ($262 million) for the monarchy in the next fiscal year survived unprecedented calls for cuts by opposition lawmakers during parliamentary proceedings that concluded on Sunday. The Royal Palace did not respond to questions on the challenge to the royal budget. The government lawmakers in parliament did not comment on opposition lawmakers calls for royal budget cuts.

  • Four states dole out direct payments to residents as fourth stimulus check remains unlikely

    Four states - California, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee - have allocated funds to provide direct payments to residents.

  • Pelosi stares down 9 House centrists pressing to pass infrastructure before budget

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staring down the nine centrist lawmakers demanding an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package — all but daring them to sink President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.Driving the news: White House officials and congressional leaders have been pressing the nine throughout the weekend to withdraw their threat to vote against consideration of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package but the lawmakers aren't budging.Get market news worthy of your

  • Delta variant is making Americans nervous and raising fresh worries about the economy

    While Washington is riveted by the chaotic scene in Afghanistan, Wall Street and Main Street are wondering if the spread of delta is going to injure the U.S. economy.

  • New law promised to cap property taxes. A Meridian leader says it just forced them up

    Meridian residents will see a property tax increase from the recently approved 2022 budget. The dollars will go toward public safety, fire services and parks.