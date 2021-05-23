Crypto Long & Short: Crypto Markets Are Volatile Because They’re Free

Noelle Acheson
·11 min read

There are few things more emotional, contentious and misunderstood than the concept of freedom. It means different things to different people and spans a wide ideological spectrum from fundamental human right to hard-won privilege, with some darker tones of “threat” adding nuance to the discourse.

Bitcoin, fiercely embraced by libertarians, has been hailed as the key to financial freedom. Decentralized innovation on borderless computing platforms has given rise to new paradigms of thought and creativity, and the global collaboration has both lowered financial boundaries and supported individual opportunity.

You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, a newsletter that looks closely at the forces driving cryptocurrency markets. Authored by CoinDesk’s head of research, Noelle Acheson, it goes out every Sunday and offers a recap of the week – with insights and analysis – from a professional investor’s point of view. You can subscribe here.

Related: Bitcoin, Ether Now Down 50% From Last Month&#8217;s ATHs as Rout Resumes

We all know that, in order to live peacefully with each other, some freedoms need to be curtailed. The progress of civilization has revolved around finding the balance between too little and too much, with the pendulum swinging from one extreme to the other and knocking things over in the process.

Nowhere is this more public than in the evolution of capital markets. The “free market” that we hold up as the ideal of capitalism is anything but. Excesses that damage vested interests are stamped out with more rules and regulations, and protection increasingly trumps opportunity.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. Retail investors should be protected from scams and fraud – the human cost of not doing so would be more than most of us could bear. And financial market participants need to adhere to disclosure and reserve requirements to avoid potentially catastrophic systemic risk.

Volatility as a badge

Rules have also evolved to dampen volatility, because of the damage wild swings can do to portfolios and livelihoods. You may remember during the GameStop fluctuations that trading on the stock was frequently suspended because of strong market moves. The New York Stock Exchange, to pick one example, has market-wide circuit breaker procedures in place to either halt certain stocks temporarily or to close the entire market if established thresholds are crossed. Investors are powerless to do anything about this.

Related: The May 19 Sell-Off Actually Strengthened Bitcoin&#8217;s Narrative

These rules evolved because volatility is seen to be bad. We see this anti-volatility bias throughout the mainstream coverage of this week’s crypto market rout and recovery.

But for crypto investors who have been in the market a while, volatility is not a bug – it is a feature, and not just because of the potential of outsized returns. It is also a feature because it highlights the market’s relatively unique freedom. Crypto markets are volatile because there’s no central authority to stop them from being so. Crypto asset prices, therefore, can be assumed to represent investor sentiment more fairly. This hints at what a “pure” market could look like.

Structural issues

Not all of the swings this week were the unfettered expressions of market opinion. Much of the volatility came from the forced closing out of long and short positions in crypto derivatives. Leverage had been building up on offshore crypto derivatives exchanges, and the market swings were exacerbated by harsh liquidations as margin limits were breached again and again.

But these liquidations, messy as they may have been, also represent market freedom. Digital assets and their related derivatives trade on many different platforms in many different jurisdictions – this limits the power of gatekeepers to control investors’ behavior. But crypto derivatives exchanges are an intriguing arena in which to see how most investors are capable of self-regulation: Many exchanges offer extremely high leverage, some over 100x, but few investors take advantage of that irresponsible option. Most of the damage done this week was to 25x positions.

I’m not suggesting we let all markets follow the crypto market example and self-regulate – there have been far too many schemes and scams for that to be a politically digestible solution. Crypto markets, like all markets, should have rules to ensure fair trading and sufficient risk disclosure. The U.S. boasts the largest financial market in the world in part because investors feel comfortable with its protection. Greater oversight in the crypto market will bring in larger investors, and the corresponding funding and liquidity.

But market freedom in the more regulated jurisdictions is skewed in favor of the wealthy, with retail investors shut out of opportunities “for their own good.” They are also priced out of deep information access.

More information, please

Here, too, crypto markets hint at a new path.

Investor protection rules tend to focus on fair access to information and disclosure of risk. Market participants should know what they’re getting into, and should have the tools they need to assess investments according to their risk tolerance. However, traditional markets are not known for their transparency, with gated data and relatively infrequent corporate communication.

There is no market more transparent than the crypto market. At affordable prices compared to traditional services, crypto data aggregators give real-time insight into transaction volumes, basis curves and market bullishness, to name just a few available metrics. And crypto assets move on transparent and open-access blockchains, where anyone can see the state of the network at any time.

Most of us need help interpreting this data, but it can offer insight into investor sentiment by showing us, for example, how long positions have been held, at what price they were acquired and how often a particular address transacts. Imagine having that level of information on traditional assets.

Crypto markets run on the premise that information should be free, while interpretation is worth paying for. This approach embodies choice and freedom: the more information investors have, the more freedom they have to make informed choices.

Always a story

And finally, we come to narratives.

Mainstream commentary this week has reminded us that of course bitcoin is volatile, as it has no “intrinsic value.” That is, it cannot be quantified through established valuation methods such as discounted cash flows. Those who see this as an investment barrier tend to have a rules-based mentality and assume that you can lower risk by sticking to formulas.

But one thing the past year has taught us is that traditional valuation methods no longer have much influence. A new investment paradigm is taking over, one based on sentiment and narrative.

This paradigm is harder for investors to navigate, as intangibles do not behave well in financial models. It does, however, represent a new type of freedom, from the “tyranny” of comforting fundamentals.

When fundamentals such as cash flows and interest rates no longer explain market moves, narratives can flourish, giving investors more opportunity to get involved with stories and theories they care about.

Communication technologies support this. While communities used to be based on geography, now they are based on beliefs as like-minded people easily find one another, reinforcing narratives as well as investment theories and habits.

Here again, crypto markets lead the way. What the world witnessed earlier this year with the GameStop saga was already familiar to members of the crypto community, who for years have been hanging out on Twitter, Discord, Telegram and Reddit to support and argue with one another.

This freedom to communicate and to invest according to beliefs, long a feature of crypto markets, is starting to change traditional investing. While for now this new environment is mainly populated by young retail investors, institutional money is starting to follow their conversations in order to get ahead of their collective influence. Even “smart” money is starting to embrace the relative freedom of narrative-based investing.

Yet this week we saw how fast sentiment can turn and what that can do to prices. Any market that runs on narrative will be volatile, and the fact that bitcoin’s volatility is pretty much the same today as it was five years ago in spite of orders of magnitude more liquidity is a sign that high volatility is likely to be a permanent feature.  

But rather than criticizing bitcoin for this volatility, it should be understood and planned for. What’s more, it should be appreciated.

With freedom comes risk, always. Some protections can be put in place, and legal assurances need to be upheld. But wishing away the volatility of crypto assets is to misunderstand the fundamental premise of the concept.

Crypto markets are volatile because they are free. Can you think of a more powerful narrative than that?

Chain Links

A Bank of America survey of 194 fund managers with almost $600 billion in AUM identified “long bitcoin” as the most crowded trade in financial markets. TAKEAWAY: The “most crowded” designation often marks relative market tops for the asset group in question, but not historically when it comes to bitcoin. That could just be because bitcoin is relatively new on the scene, however, and is not yet present in most fund portfolios.

This week’s sharp market correction triggered technical difficulties such as “degraded performance,” connectivity issues and withdrawal suspension in several large platforms, including Coinbase, Gemini, and Kraken. TAKEAWAY: That even the largest exchanges have issues during periods of high volume is a loud reminder that the industry is still young and still evolving.

And this week’s market slump provided an informative stress test for crypto lenders, which had been preparing for such an eventuality by asking clients to top up accounts in case of margin calls. TAKEAWAY: Each such stress test strengthens the crypto lending industry as a whole, not only by deepening and reinforcing insight into market behavior in volatile times but also by shaking out excess market leverage overall.

Michael Hsu, the new head of the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has requested a review of the federal bank regulator’s interpretive letters and guidance, including those which authorized U.S. banks to custody crypto assets. TAKEAWAY: It is not clear that a review will unwind the statements made under Brian Brooks’ tenure, but the uncertainty could derail the behind-the-scenes work going on in several large financial institutions and could delay or even shelve plans to roll out crypto asset services to their clients.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) reintroduced the Safe Harbor for Taxpayers with Forked Assets Act, to protect taxpayers from penalties due to blockchain splits that result in new native assets “gifted” to holders of assets on the original blockchain. TAKEAWAY: Insight into how much progress is still needed on regulatory clarity around crypto assets, and how hard it is given the novelty of some of the potential actions and consequences. Getting forked assets isn’t like getting dividends – it’s an entirely new asset, probably with new functionalities, risks and potential. And you can get taxed on it, even if you didn’t want it in the first place.

Nebraska’s unicameral state legislature has passed a bill that would create a state bank charter for digital asset depository institutions. This is similar to Wyoming’s Special Purpose Deposit Institution charter, except Nebraska digital banks won’t be able to accept fiat deposits. TAKEAWAY: Regulatory support for digital asset service providers is slowly emerging on a state-by-state basis. This may seem painstakingly slow, but it is making progress at a time when the federal level guidance in support of digital asset custody from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is “under review.”

Temenos, a financial software company that supports the technology infrastructure of over 3,000 banks, will include access to crypto asset services in its suite of products. TAKEAWAY: The easier it is for banks to start offering crypto asset services to their clients, the more of them will do it. This brings a strong dose of legitimacy to the crypto industry. It also provides easier onramps for crypto investors, which in turn is likely to bring in more funds and liquidity.  

Wells Fargo’s wealth and investment management division is developing an actively managed crypto investment strategy for qualified investors. TAKEAWAY: Yet another legacy institution acknowledges that crypto investments have a role in portfolios. And yet again we see evidence that investors are increasingly asking for this – a conservative institution such as Wells Fargo wouldn’t be risking resources and reputation on this market without the certainty that there is demand.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) reported mining revenue of $23.2 million during the first quarter, up over 880% versus the same period last year. Margins from its bitcoin mining operations were 67.5%, versus 40.4% in Q1 2020; net income was $7.5 million versus a net loss of $4.3 million in Q1 2020. TAKEAWAY: This kind of growth and margin will no doubt encourage other companies considering investment in the crypto mining industry. This in turn will deepen the geographic distribution of crypto miners, which will hopefully help to disperse some of the unfounded “Bitcoin is controlled by China” critiques.

And speaking of Riot Blockchain, my colleague Shuai Hao pulled the data to compare the price performance of bitcoin over the past two weeks with some stocks with high crypto exposure:

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

    Musk has previously compared bitcoin to fiat money and often tweets about cryptocurrencies that have sent values for bitcoin and the meme digital currency dogecoin up and down. In February, bitcoin shot higher after Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.

  • Bitcoin continues downward spiral after volatile week that crashed crypto market

    This week's volatility saw the crypto world lose billions in value, according to data provider CoinMarket. The global crypto market lost 9% in the last 24-hours alone.

  • Asia Stocks to Start Mixed; Bitcoin’s Wild Ride: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to start the week mixed amid volatile trading in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin and ongoing concerns about the outlook for inflation. Currencies were steady in early trading.Bitcoin experienced another weekend of extreme price swings, continuing to whipsaw investors with double-digit percentage moves. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed little changed after erasing earlier gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 finished lower. Futures edged higher in Japan and were modestly lower in Australia and Hong Kong.Bitcoin traded down about 12% as of 4:32 p.m. in New York, while other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Dogecoin, also slumped, according to CoinGecko.com. Earlier in the weekend, Bitcoin had climbed more than 8% to move back above $38,000, following a tweet from Elon Musk.Stocks came off a volatile week, with speculative ardor cooling as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting flagged the possibility of a debate at some point on scaling back stimulus measures. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central bank should speak about reducing bond buying sooner rather than later.Meanwhile, the global economic revival, the risk of a significant pickup in inflation, and Covid-19 flareups in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves.“The inflation scare is likely to linger for a while yet as the earlier surge in commodity prices and bottlenecks continues to feed through which is likely to push bond yields higher and risk a further correction in shares in the next few months,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said in a note. “The crypto slide may be having a negative impact on share markets in the short term -- as crypto speculators sell shares to cover their crypto losses -- but it looks marginal.”Here are some events this week week: Consensus by CoinDesk brings prominent crypto voices together to discuss NFTs, exchanges and the role of central banks. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio will participate. Through May 27.Bank of Indonesia rate decision TuesdayReserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision; Governor Adrian Orr briefing WednesdayCEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees WednesdayBank of Korea rate decision Thursday These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 ended little changed on Friday The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% on Friday Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2% earlierCurrenciesThe Japanese yen was at 108.91 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4367The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was at $1.2178BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62% FridayCommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $63.58 a barrel FridayGold rose 0,2% to $1,881.25 an ounce FridayMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ASML, Google Lead 5 Stocks That You Can Buy Now

    ASML and Google stock, which are on several IBD stock lists, are among several leaders flashing at least early entries right now.

  • People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds

    A not-so-classy message on the DeFi100.org website told investors they'd been fooled and "you can't do [the slightest thing] about it."

  • Elon Musk Takes Crypto's Side In 'Battle' With Fiat Money

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has suggested that he sides with cryptocurrencies in their war on fiat currencies such as the United States dollar. What Happened: Elon Musk said this in response to a Twitter user who asked what he thinks about people who are angry at him over his cryptocurrency shenanigans. "The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter," Musk said. Related story: Elon Musk And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer Musk's message refers to the original reason why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and by extension all cryptocurrencies were created in the first place — which was clearly defined by the coin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin's white paper was released in 2008 in response to the economic crisis brought on by the subprime mortgage fiasco. The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021 The network launched in 2009 with the following line hardcoded in the blockchain forever: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." This was meant as proof that the network was launched on or after January 3, 2009, and as a reminder of the instability caused by fractional-reserve banking. Nakamoto may also have been suggesting that banks should not have received a bailout at others' expense. Learn more: How Does Bitcoin Work? Why It Matters: Musk's comments have influenced the price of Bitcoin before. He first caused the coin's value to surge when he announced that Tesla would accept it as means of payment for cars in March, and in February when the company invested $1.5 billion in it. Then he supposedly was the reason for a crash this month when he announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin because of the "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels" in Bitcoin mining and transactions. Musk pushed the price further down by suggesting the firm may dump its holdings of Bitcoin. Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDomino's Franchise In Netherlands Offers To Pay Employees In BitcoinExec At Crypto Finance Firm Uphold Dismissed Over Accusations Of 'Fraudulently Misdirecting' 0,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin pizza day? Laszlo Hanyecz spent $3.8 billion on pizzas in the summer of 2010 using the novel crypto

    It's Bitcoin Pizza day in the crypto community! About 11 years ago on May 22, Laszlo Hanyecz, one of the early adopters of the newfangled cryptocurrency that had just been coded into existence, purchased a pair of pizza pies using 10,000 bitcoins from Papa Johns.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Now Down 50% From Last Month’s ATHs as Rout Resumes

    Even if Huobi is the specific catalyst for today's plunge, it's just the latest negative news in the sector that has been battered in the last few weeks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Shaky, Bitcoin Tumbles Sunday; Follow Google, Nvidia, Tesla

    The market rally survived last week, but it isn't thriving. Bitcoin remains volatile. Why you should follow Google, Nvidia and Tesla.

  • Resilient DOGE Leapfrogs ADA and BNB to Take Fourth Place

    DOGE has overtaken both BNB and ADA for fourth place as bearish momentum triggers sell-offs across the market.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in U.S. Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Italian rock band who won Eurovision denies using cocaine on live TV and singer offers to take drug test

    Maneskin lead singer Damiano David has repeatedly denied allegations that he used drugs on live TV during Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

  • Bowen Yang reveals how his viral 'Iceberg That Sank The Titanic' SNL sketch made it to air

    SNL star Bowen Yang told "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that he didn't think the "Iceberg That Sank The Titanic" sketch would end up on air.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’

    REUTERSMOSCOW—Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, has ordered arrests of key opponents for decades. But even after a brutal and bloody crackdown on opposition protests last year, his decision on Sunday to force an airliner to land so a prominent activist and reporter could be arrested appalled his domestic critics and European leaders alike.A Belarusian MIG-29 military jet forced a Ryanair passenger plane heading from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk airport, where police arrested one of the passengers, a skinny young man. A bomb alert was the official reason for diverting the plane, but nobody in Belarusian opposition had doubts about the real reason behind the special operation: the arrest passenger of 26-year old activist and journalist, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a popular NEXTA Telegram channel read by more than four million people.Months of extreme pressure on Belarusian journalists intensified last week with raids on the office of a well-known news website Tut.by, violent interrogations, and the arrests of eight other editors and journalists in Minsk. Authorities are accusing Protasevich of organizing the opposition rallies in 2020, as well as of “inciting social enmity.” Protasevich is facing up to 12 years in prison but his colleagues are worried about his life.Abduction of the Woman Leading the Belarus Revolution Is Classic KGB ‘Terror’ PloyThe journalist’s close friend, human rights defender Ayona Maslyukova, broke into tears when she heard the news of the arrest in the airport. “They are going to torture him, beat him – I have seen many victims with bruised legs and lower backs, some were raped in jail,” Maslyukova told The Daily Beast, sobbing.Maslyukova and her colleagues at the Minsk based human right center Vesna have been monitoring thousands of arrests and human rights violations since the opposition riots erupted in Belarus last August. But the arrest of Protasevich broke her heart. “I have known him as the most professional, honest and devoted reporter since 2014. Now he might face many years in prison or even a death penalty, which is just terror. The world should pay attention to this horror,” Maslyukova added.Before his flight, Protasevich had noticed a strange passenger with a leather case next to him in line at the passport control in the airport in Athens on Sunday morning. The stranger tried to photograph Protasevich’s passport then turned around and left. The journalist described what happened in his Belarus Golovnogo Mozga blog, the second largest Telegram channel in the country.“The fact that the military dictator Lukashenko ordered to land a Ryanair passenger plane with the help of Belarusian air forces is one more evidence of Belarus is violating international law, putting lives of passengers at risk,” a Belarusian diplomat Pavel Latushko told Protasevich’s colleagues at the blog.Belarus Riots After Dictator Clings to Power in ElectionDmitry Solovyev, a human rights defender at Vesna, says that currently there are 405 political prisoners in Belarus. Solovyev has tried to leave the country, after police severely beat him in his apartment, damaging his spine in March. “Several officers of special services turned me back in the airport, I was not able to catch my flight to Poland, where I was planning to have a medical treatment,” Solovyev told The Daily Beast. “I hope they will not torture Roman.”Leaders of Greece, France, Poland and Baltic countries expressed anger at Lukashenko’s actions on Sunday. British politician Tom Tugendhat said that “forcing an aircraft to land to silence opposition voices is an attack on democracy. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, demanded on Twitter that Protasevich be freed: “Unprecedented event! Regime is behind the abhorrent action.”In a statement, Ryanair said the flight landed after being "notified of a potential security threat" and that "(n)othing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart with passengers and crew." The statement made no mention of Protasevich, the passenger who remained behind when the aircraft departed.Belarus opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhonovskaya, demanded the immediate release of the journalist: “He faces the death penalty in Belarus. Lukashenko’s regime endangered the lives of passengers onboard the plane. From now on, no one flying over Belarus can be secure.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.