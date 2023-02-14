Crypto makes you more attractive, according to a new Binance survey

In true Valentine’s Day fashion, we’re diving into the theme of love…and crypto?

According to a new study by Binance, the world’s largest blockchain by trading volume, crypto could have a positive impact on one’s attractiveness. Yes, really.

Approximately 83% of participants said liking crypto was an “attractive feature in a relationship,” while 70% said they would be more inclined to go on a date with someone if they found out they were interested in crypto.

But only about 38% of those surveyed said their partner was equally as interested and passionate about crypto as they were, while 27% patted themselves on the back for introducing their significant other to the wild, wild world of web3.

This growing positive sentiment is in stark contrast to the overall gloomy market outlook; many cryptocurrencies are still down significantly year over year. But as some major cryptocurrencies have had a recent small bull run, like Bitcoin and Ether, up about 30% and 23% year to date, respectively, there is some newfound hope from market players across the industry.

And that confidence might be translating into Valentine’s Day gifts, too, according to the report. About 83% of respondents said they would prefer a “crypto gift card” over flowers or chocolate for the holiday.

In the U.S., Americans are planning to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up about 8% from $23.9 billion last year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to shop for the people we care most about,” Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, said in a statement. “This year, as consumers embrace spending on friends and loved ones, retailers are ready to help customers celebrate Valentine’s Day with memorable gifts at affordable prices.”

Based on the Binance report, those memorable gifts include buying crypto, too.

Of course, take these results with a big scoop of salt. The global survey, which was conducted earlier this month on Binance’s survey platform, had 2,600 respondents (both Binance users and non-users) ranging from 18 to 46 years old.

While that number doesn’t fully encompass the billions of people worldwide, it might be pointing toward an attitude shift for those looking to find love — or love those involved — in the crypto space.