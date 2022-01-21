Crypto Market Cap Falls Below $2T Amid Selloff

Cryptocurrencies are getting rekt.

Crypto bluechips bitcoin and ether breached key $40,000 and $3,000 support levels late Thursday evening, sending the broader altcoin market into freefall.

According to data from CoinGecko, the total market cap of the cryptocurrency industry fell 11% to $1.9 trillion as of Friday afternoon during U.S. trading hours, down from an all-time high of $3.1 trillion last November.

Most major cryptocurrencies suffered double-digit losses, as the recent slew of corrections increasingly signal bear market territory.

With the Nasdaq composite down 5% in the past week, the selloff in cryptocurrency markets appears to be echoing the movements of tech stocks.

There appears to be little safety from the bloodshed. Recent altcoin winners such as Near Protocol’s NEAR (-17.5%), Fantom’s FTM (-15.4%) and Comos’ ATOM (-12.0%) tokens also suffered in the Friday selloff.

NEAR, FTM and ATOM’s relatively strong performance against BTC and ETH on a year-to-date basis has some traders speculating about an altcoin decoupling. At least for the moment, today’s market downturn is sending crypto asset correlations up.

However, ATOM remains one of the only major tokens hovering in green territory year-to-date (+3.0%).

Cryptocurrency price data

So long, SoLunAvax

Many of the alt-Layer 1 darlings which earned top performer status in 2021 have seen their market capitalizations halved during the past few weeks.

While some have outperformed BTC and ETH (which are down 44% and 42%, respectively, from all-time highs), others are struggling to maintain their 2021 momentum.

“Ethereum-killer” Solana's SOL is down 52% from its all-time high. Terra’s LUNA and Avalanche’s AVAX tokens are down 30% and 59% from all-time highs, respectively.

Ethereum sidechain Polygon’s MATIC token is down 36% and Cardano’s ADA token is down 61% since their all-time highs last September, when the latter project announced the launch of their smart contracts.

Altcoins, which are riskier and typically trade at a higher volatility than BTC and ETH, suffered drawdowns as steep as 90-99% during the 2017-2018 crypto cycle.

Story continues

Dog coins down

According to data from Messari, the biggest category of altcoin losers are meme coins. Dogecoin is now nearly 80% down from its all-time high last May, despite a recent tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that temporarily sent DOGE up as much as 33%.

Shiba Inu, another dog-themed coin that gained 1,607% last year, is down 71% from its all-time high.