Crypto Market Rout Deepens as Binance Seen Balking at Takeover

Crypto Market Rout Deepens as Binance Seen Balking at Takeover
12
Vildana Hajric and Muyao Shen
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The week’s rout in cryptocurrencies deepened, with Bitcoin tumbling to the lowest levels in two years, as Binance is seen increasingly unlikely to follow through on its takeover of FTX.com.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bitcoin, the largest token by market value, fell as much as 11% to $16,705 on Wednesday, the least since November 2020. That brings this week decline to about 20%. It reached a record high of almost $69,000 a year ago. Just about every digital coin was struggling: Ether, Solana, Polkadot and Avalanche all dropped.

FTT, the utility token of the FTX exchange, collapsed by more than 40%, following a more-than-70% tumble on Tuesday.

“The market is now in full fear mode,” said Ilan​ Solot, co‑head of digital assets at Marex Solutions. “Because Pandora’s box has been opened with this Binance-FTX deal and now everyone’s looking to see if there’s more dominoes and what else needs to be liquidated.”

At issue is Binance executives finding through due diligence that the gap between liabilities and assets at FTX is likely in the billions, and possibly more than $6 billion, said a person familiar with the matter, who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter. Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng “CZ” Zhao had stunned the crypto world on Tuesday with an announcement that his firm was moving to take over FTX.com, which suffered a liquidity crunch after Zhao announced that he was selling a $530 million holding of FTX’s native token.

Investors are on edge about spreading contagion given the pivotal role FTX and its co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried played in the industry.

“Since I entered the crypto industry in 2016, very few periods tested its market infrastructure and participants like the last 24 hours did,” said crypto hedge-fund manager Dan Liebau of Modular Asset Management.

Read more: FTX’s Financial Black Hole Leaves Binance Balking at Rescue

Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto is Macro Now” newsletter, pointed out that Bitcoin, which typically holds up better than other tokens during times of stress, was seeing greater declines than some other altcoins. That potentially points to institutional investors bailing “as a result of the drama.”

“It’s a sign that this is a blow to confidence in the industry as a whole, from the investor’s point of view,” she said in an interview. “From the industry’s point of view, it’s also a pretty steep blow, much more so than what we saw with Three Arrows Capital and with the Terra implosion. This is sitting harder.”

The sense of dread that swept across clients of fallen crypto exchange FTX.com was so intense that they pulled out $430 million worth of Bitcoin in the space of just four days. FTX had more than 20,000 Bitcoins going into Sunday, according to data from CryptoQuant. That fell to almost zero by Wednesday after fears about FTX.com’s financial health led customers to flee.

FTT, the utility token of the FTX exchange, has collapsed by more than 75% in the past 24 hours and was trading around $4.20, according to CoinGecko data.

“The letter of intent is non-binding, which means that further issues could still arise if CZ/Binance decide to back out of the deal,” said David Moreno Darocas, research associate at CryptoCompare.

The letter of acquisition intent by Zhao’s Binance Holdings came after a bitter feud between with Bankman-Fried spilled into the open. Zhao actively undermined confidence in FTX’s finances, helping spark an exodus of users from the three-year-old FTX.com exchange.

A day before reaching a deal, Bankman-Fried said on Twitter that assets on FTX were “fine.”

Terms of the emergency buyout were scant, with Binance saying the agreement came after “a significant liquidity crunch” befell FTX and the firm asked for its help.

The price of Sol, the native token of the Solana blockchain -- which is associated with both FTX and Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading house Alameda Research -- posted dramatic declines alongside other tokens of Solana-based projects. Sol was down as much as 36% on Wednesday, taking losses this year to 90%.

“SBF and FTX were the biggest patrons of Solana,” Teng Yan, a researcher at digital-asset research firm Delphi Digital, said on Twitter. “This era is over. Binance has taken over, and they will heavily favor BNB chain over Solana. Alameda had ~$1B in locked and unlocked $SOL, which they’ll have to sell if insolvent. This puts a huge sell pressure on $SOL.”

The FTX-Binance ordeal gave some traders flashbacks to the issues suffered by Celsius -- the crypto lender that collapsed earlier this year -- as well as those seen by other firms that were engulfed in this year’s crash in digital assets.

Teong Hng, CEO at crypto investment firm Satori Research, said the “situation is still very fluid” while adding “I am confident these two crypto giants will do the right thing to protect investors and the industry.”

--With assistance from Olga Kharif, David Pan, Yueqi Yang, Joanna Ossinger and Sidhartha Shukla.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall as Earnings, Crypto Weigh on Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined as disappointing earnings and renewed selling in cryptocurrencies weighed on risk sentiment. The dollar gained for the first time in four days.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX Buckl

  • FTX Fiasco Hits Investors From Tiger Global to Tom Brady

    (Bloomberg) -- The FTX.com fiasco has ensnared some of the biggest names in finance.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTiger Global Management, Third Point and Altimeter Capital Management are among hedge funds

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Funds, Lending

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are investigating whether beleaguered crypto-exchange FTX.com mishandled customer funds, and they’re looking into the firm’s relationships with other parts of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried

  • Crypto Reinvented Centralized Finance—but Forgot the Central Bank

    After Binance agreed to takeover rival FTX, the danger is obvious: There’s no one big enough to rescue Binance.

  • Slow Vote Weighs On Stock Market; Crypto Rout Continues

    While Republicans were still expected to win a majority in the House of Representatives, it was not the sweeping GOP gains that many had forecast.

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Bitcoin Prices Tank to a Yearly Low. What Happens Next.

    Panic selling sweeps the digital asset market after FTX, a major crypto exchange, turned to a rescue from its biggest rival following a liquidity crunch.

  • Binance Unlikely To Take Over FTX.com, Bitcoin Falls Further

    Binance intends to buy FTX's non-U.S. operations as the exchange faces a liquidity crisis. Cryptocurrency prices dove amid fears of FTX risk.

  • 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'

    Economics professor Nouriel Roubini pointed out FTX itself had been bailing out struggling companies before having to be rescued itself.

  • Rivian Stock: Earnings On Tap As Key Client Amazon Rolls Out More Electric Delivery Vans

    EV startup Rivian will report earnings late Wednesday, as key client Amazon rolls out more than 1,000 of its vans.

  • Here's where the strong dollar is making luxury goods cheaper

    Shoppers who buy a mid-length Kensington trench from Burberry in the UK will pay 1,790 GBP or $2,052. The same coat in the US, however, is selling for $2,490. And in China, getting that signature gabardine look will cost you 20,500 yuan or $2,827—around 32% more than buying it where the luxury label was founded.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Swing On Covid News

    Battered Chinese stocks bounced in early November on buzz of a Covid policy pivot, but lockdowns continue.

  • How major crypto tokens are reacting after Binance’s intent to acquire FTX

    Most crypto prices jumped Tuesday on news that Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, has signed a letter of intent to acquire rival FTX, but prices are still mostly lower than on Monday.

  • Why October's CPI Data Is Key to the Market

    Here's what the consumer price index is and why the market will be paying close attention to the October print.

  • Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 0.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cotton slides on USDA's one-two punch from low demand, high U.S. crop view

    Cotton contracts for December fell 1.5 cent, or 1.7%, to 86.18 cents per lb at 1310 ET (1810 GMT) having shed as much as 4% at 84.19 cents a lb after USDA's monthly World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. "All in all, this report is trying to show the current reality of the market, both on the supply and the demand side, with the latter being the one that could come back at any point, unlike production," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group. The USDA report saw U.S. ending stocks 200,000 bales higher at 3 million bales, which Olah said was surprising and "softens a bit the tightness of ending stocks, for now."

  • FTX Token Falls 80% Despite Binance Bailout as Alameda Contagion Spreads to Bitcoin

    FTT token's crash theoretically could wipe out billions from Alameda's balance sheet, deepening its financial woes, according to an analyst. Bitcoin fell to a 23-month low.

  • Election Latest: Isolated Glitches Force Polls to Stay Open Late

    (Bloomberg) -- Problems with voting machines and systems were sporadic as millions of Americans went to the polls, although glitches in some places, including Arizona’s largest county, produced unsubstantiated claims of fraud from some Republicans.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Com

  • FingerMotion, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNGR) market cap dropped US$36m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    If you want to know who really controls FingerMotion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FNGR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Issues Shares in Exchange for Debt.

    The home-goods retailer has negotiated with an existing bondholder to exchange $31.5 million in bonds for 2.8 million shares of common stock.