The Crypto Market Sees Future With Bond Funds

Portfolio manager for TWC Group sees more crypto-lending inquiries, which he says is good for the future of bond funds.

At the Morningstar Investment Conference, Bryan Whalen of TWC Group remarked on the rise of inquiries from crypto investors. Whalen said digital asset investors increasingly ask large institutions for loans against their digital assets. Moreover, he said this happens even in the world of bond investments.

Whalen oversees about $225 billion as managing director of TWC’s fixed income group. “The market is starting to knock on the doors of big institutions, even in the bond world,” he said. “What I’ve found has crept our way is incoming inquiries about the question of lending against crypto.”

