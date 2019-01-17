Crypto Markets Experience Moderate Growth, Bitcoin Holds Above $3,600

Wednesday, Jan. 16 — Cryptocurrency markets are mostly green today, according to Coin360 data. Most of the top 20 coins by market capitalization are up over the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding firmly above the $3,600 mark.

Market visualization from Coin360

Bitcoin has stayed above the $3,600 threshold during the day, while its highest price point over the last 24 hours was $3,707. At press time, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at around $3,644, having gained 0.65 percent on the day.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: Cointelegraph Price Index

Ripple (XRP) is slightly up as well, currently trading at around $0.33, up by 0.86 percent over the 24 hour period. The altcoin has not registered significant price fluctuations today, generally staying near the $0.33 mark.

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: Cointelegraph Price Index

Ethereum’s (ETH), currently the third largest crypto by market cap, has outperformed BTC and XRP by growing by 1.45 percent on the day. The coin is trading at around $122 at press time. On its weekly chart, Ethereum’s lowest price point was $115.16 on Jan. 13, while the weekly peak was reached on Jan. 10, at the $151.94 mark.

As Cointelegraph reported yesterday, Ethereum’s Constantinople hard fork is facing another delay over a newly discovered security vulnerability allowing a reentrancy attack. A reentrancy vulnerability allows a potential attacker to steal cryptocurrency from a smart contract on the network by repeatedly requesting funds from it while feeding it false data about the malicious actor’s actual ETH balance.