Crypto Markets See Bullish Growth, Asian Stock Markets Rally Ahead of US-China Trade Talk

Monday, Feb. 18: Crypto markets are seeing a bullish surge of green, with all of the top twenty cryptocurrencies seeing growth of between 2 and 12 percent, as data from Coin360 shows.

Market visualization by Coin360

Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a solid 2.9 percent in growth on the day and is trading around $3,742 to press time, according to CoinMarketCap data, bringing Bitcoin to a 2.38 percent gain on the week.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum (ETH) has seen the strongest 24-hour growth among the top 50 coins by market cap, rising close to 11 percent on the day to trade at roughly $137.65 to press time. The leading altcoin has seen consistent growth over its 7-day chart, which markedly accelerated this weekend, bringing its weekly gains to just over 13 percent.

As of Feb. 17, the asset’s strong performance in recent days has brought its price point to above that of Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Ethereum 1-month price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) is seeing milder growth on the day and is trading around $0.309 at press time. Up around 2.6 percent over the past 24 hours, the asset is up a mild 1.7 percent on the week. On the month, the asset has reported a loss of around 5.5 percent.