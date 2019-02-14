Crypto Markets Trading Sideways With Slight Losses, April Gold Closes Slightly Down

Thursday, Feb. 14 — most major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways, with a few experiencing minor losses. The markets are seeing mixed signals as of press time, according to data from Coin360.

Market visualization from Coin360

The leading digital currency Bitcoin (BTC) is slightly down 0.19 percent on the day, trading at around $3,620 at press time. Over the past week, BTC has gained 6.38 percent, while its monthly losses were over 2 percent.

Bitcoin 7-da7 price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum (ETH) — which regained its position as the second largest coin by market capitalization on Feb. 11 — is down by 0.31 percent during the past 24 hours, and is trading at around $121.75 at press time. Ethereum’s market capitalization is currently around $12.7 billion, nearly $200 million ahead of Ripple’s (XRP).

Ethereum 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple is up over the last 24 hours by 0.07 percent and is trading at $0.303 at press time. The altcoin’s weekly chart is showing its price increasing by 3.83 percent. After dipping to its weekly low of $0.291 on Feb. 8, XRP has seen moderate gain in price.