Crypto Miner Marathon Digital Mines Record 615 Bitcoin in October

Eliza Gkritsi
·1 min read

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) mined 615 bitcoin in October, the highest monthly total in its history, showing that its struggle to bring hashrate online is behind it, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

Asset-light Marathon, which works with hosting firms and doesn't own the infrastructure behind its mining machines, has has a tough few months.

Most of its hashrate was knocked offline by a June storm in Montana. Its hosting partner Compute North, one of the largest in the U.S., filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in late September, unsettling the market about Marathon's deployment prospects.

Despite these headwinds, Marathon energized 32,000 machines during October, increasing its hashrate by 84%. The miner's computing power is now 7 exahash/second (EH/s), the press release said, making it one of the world's largest miners.

The bitcoin mined in October, almost matches the 616 it mined for the entire third quarter.

The rest of Marathon's hashrate is supposed to come online by mid-2023 through a 200 megwatt (MW) hosting deal with Applied Blockchain (APLD), an additional 42 MW with troubled Compute North and 12 MW with undisclosed firms. The miner didn't provide updates as to the progress of these projects.

Read more: A Huge Glut of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Is Sitting Unused in Boxes

Recommended Stories

  • Dynatrace Shares Drop As It Cuts FY23 Revenue Guidance; Clocks 30% Revenue Growth In Q2; Names New CFO

    Dynatrace, Inc (NYSE: DT) reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 30% year-on-year to $279.3 million (CC), beating the consensus of $272.4 million. Total ARR increased 30% Y/Y to $1.06 billion (CC). Revenues from Subscription rose 29% Y/Y to $261.3 million (CC). Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 100 basis points to 26%. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beat the consensus of $0.18. Dynatrace generated $25.1 million in free cash flow during the quarter. It held $563.4 million in cash a

  • Bitcoin outperforms U.S. stocks after Fed meeting

    Bitcoin outperformed major stock indexes on Wednesday, though both assets slid after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point.

  • Daily Crunch: Former Googlers raise more than $90M to scale alternative asset fintech startup

    Anyway, put away your Halloween costumes and start the game of How Long Can You Avoid "Little Drummer Boy"? The first is on some former Googlers rallying around their peer Caesar Sengupta, who raised $90 million to scale Arta Finance, a company that will provide individuals similar access to alternative assets that are usually reserved for the ultrawealthy. Betting on web3: Manish’s second story is on Microsoft, which is backing South Korea–based web3 game developer Wemade.

  • Alvarez fills Haaland's shoes as Man City see off Sevilla

    Julian Alvarez stepped into the void left by Erling Haaland with a goal and two assists as Manchester City came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1 on Wednesday.

  • Giroud fires AC Milan past Salzburg and into Champions League knockouts

    Olivier Giroud shot AC Milan back into European football's elite on Wednesday with his brace in a 4-0 win over Salzburg which granted his team passage to the Champions League knockout stages.

  • Bitcoin Outlook Following Fed Rate Hike Announcement

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell approved a fourth consecutive 75-point interest rate hike, also signaling a potential shift in how the central bank approaches rising inflation. "Wolf of All Streets" crypto trader & investor Scott Melker and StockCharts.com Senior Technical Analyst Julius de Kempenaer discuss the latest Fed decision and what it means for crypto.

  • Chilwell injury sours Chelsea's win over Zagreb

    England are likely to be without Ben Chilwell at the World Cup after the left-back pulled up with a hamstring injury in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

  • Meta’s Instagram Plans NFT Minting, Trading Tools

    Instagram will soon have NFT creation and trading tools built in, but in-app purchases will be "subject to applicable app store fees."

  • Dogecoin Is Flying After an Elon Musk Tweet. More Gains May Come Before a Big Crash.

    The 'meme' cryptocurrency has torn higher amid the completion of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. It might not last.

  • Photo shows Indian PM Modi washing hands at entrance of Sikh temple, not in a restroom

    An image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi washing his hands has been shared hundreds of times alongside a false claim that it shows him posing for a photo op inside a restroom. In fact, the photo shows Modi washing his hands at the entrance of a Sikh temple, also known as a gurdwara, in New Delhi. It is a custom to wash one's hands before entering a gurdwara. The photo has been retweeted more than 1,800 times after it was posted here on Twitter on October 20, 2022.It shows Indian Prime Min

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Little Affected by Fed Interest Rate Hike

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ticked down, but only slightly, following a fourth consecutive 75 bps increase. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • Saudi Arabia Courts Australian Miners for $170 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is seeking investment from Australian miners to support its $170-billion plan to build a mining industry and diversify its oil-dependent economy this decade. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored

  • Global Brands Pledged to Curb Their Plastic Addiction. Last Year Shows Their Promises Don't Add Up

    The signatories of a global pact increased their use of virgin plastics last year, undoing recent progress to cut wasteful packaging.

  • Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Some of the world's biggest consumer goods companies, including PepsiCo, Mars and Nestle, are almost certain to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a new report published on Wednesday. The study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme also revealed that some companies - including Coca-Cola and Pepsi - are using more virgin plastic despite a pledge to reduce its use. The report comes as U.N. members are due to meet in Uruguay this month to start negotiations on the first ever global plastics treaty, which is aimed at reining in soaring waste pollution choking marine life and contaminating food.