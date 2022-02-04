Crypto Miner Merkle Among First to Get Bitmain’s Newest Liquid Cooling Mining Rigs

Privately held miner Merkle Standard will be one of the first crypto miners in the U.S. to get Bitmain’s newest mining rig, the S19 Pro+ Hydro, which uses liquid cooling technology. The new cooling technology can reduce heat, power consumption and noise, as well as extend the lifespan of the machines.

California-based Merkle has signed a deal with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, to get a shipment of 4,449 of the newest mining computers in May, and expects the machines to add about 840 petahash per second (PH/s) of mining power to the company, according to a statement shared exclusively with CoinDesk.

The S19 Pro+ Hydro miners were unveiled on Jan. 17, and have the most mining power among Bitmain’s current offering of specialized bitcoin mining rigs known as ASICs.

“This order is a major milestone in the exponential growth of Merkle Standard and our partnership with Bitmain signifies our mission to develop sustainable and efficient operations, prioritizing the acquisition of high performing machines and embracing the latest technologies manufactured by our strategic partner Bitmain,” said Ruslan Zinurov, CEO of Merkle Standard in a statement.

Merkle previously said on Jan. 21 that it had executed a purchase agreement with Bitmain for 13,500 ASIC miners, consisting of both S19 XP and S19J Pro mining rigs.

Merkle will deploy all the Bitmain miners at its flagship data center in Eastern Washington, which has 225 megawatt (MW) capacity, with potential expansion capabilities up to 500 MW. The miner expects to be net carbon negative and reach 4.6 exahash per second (EH/s) of mining power by the end of this year.

Read more: Sphere 3D to Buy 60K NuMiner Machines for $1.7B