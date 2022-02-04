Crypto Miner Merkle Among First to Get Bitmain’s Newest Liquid Cooling Mining Rigs

Aoyon Ashraf
·1 min read

Privately held miner Merkle Standard will be one of the first crypto miners in the U.S. to get Bitmain’s newest mining rig, the S19 Pro+ Hydro, which uses liquid cooling technology. The new cooling technology can reduce heat, power consumption and noise, as well as extend the lifespan of the machines.

California-based Merkle has signed a deal with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, to get a shipment of 4,449 of the newest mining computers in May, and expects the machines to add about 840 petahash per second (PH/s) of mining power to the company, according to a statement shared exclusively with CoinDesk.

The S19 Pro+ Hydro miners were unveiled on Jan. 17, and have the most mining power among Bitmain’s current offering of specialized bitcoin mining rigs known as ASICs.

“This order is a major milestone in the exponential growth of Merkle Standard and our partnership with Bitmain signifies our mission to develop sustainable and efficient operations, prioritizing the acquisition of high performing machines and embracing the latest technologies manufactured by our strategic partner Bitmain,” said Ruslan Zinurov, CEO of Merkle Standard in a statement.

Merkle previously said on Jan. 21 that it had executed a purchase agreement with Bitmain for 13,500 ASIC miners, consisting of both S19 XP and S19J Pro mining rigs.

Merkle will deploy all the Bitmain miners at its flagship data center in Eastern Washington, which has 225 megawatt (MW) capacity, with potential expansion capabilities up to 500 MW. The miner expects to be net carbon negative and reach 4.6 exahash per second (EH/s) of mining power by the end of this year.

Read more: Sphere 3D to Buy 60K NuMiner Machines for $1.7B

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Cohen-Backed Crypto Startup Radkl Loses a Managing Director

    (Bloomberg) -- Radkl, the cryptocurrency trading startup founded in 2021 by New York Stock Exchange market maker GTS and backed by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, has lost three senior employees.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow

  • Tron’s Justin Sun Accused of ‘Governance Attack’ on DeFi Lender Compound

    Crypto think tank GFX Labs says a prominent whale may be attempting to swing a vote in his favor.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies as Altcoins Take the Lead

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos rallied on Friday as bullish sentiment returned. Altcoins took the lead, especially ETH and NEAR rising more than BTC. Some short traders experienced forced liquidations, which accelerated price gains.

  • DeFi Infrastructure Provider Qredo Raises $80M at $460M Valuation

    10T Holdings, a crypto firm led by hedge fund manager Dan Tapiero, led the round.

  • Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $40,000 as Risk Appetite Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottBitcoin gained the most in four months as investors show signs of renewed risk appetite following a volatile week across financial markets. The largest cryp

  • Coronavirus: Here's a list of counties in South Texas with positive COVID-19 cases

    While the number of cases change daily, here's a roundup of positive COVID-19 cases in South Texas counties.

  • SEC Requests Comments on Concerns About Grayscale's Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed concerns about how Grayscale will head off share manipulation, fraud and other possible issues in its proposal to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a notice Friday. Grayscale is a unit of Digital Currency Group, which is also the parent of CoinDesk. The SEC has asked the public to comment on these issues, and given them 21 days to do so, with an additional 14 days for responses to those comments.

  • Bitcoin Attempts to Break Downtrend; Faces Resistance Toward $45K

    Bitcoin (BTC) buyers were active over the past 24 hours, pushing the cryptocurrency above $40K for the first time in two weeks. Buyers will need to make a decisive move above that level to confirm the start of a recovery phase. Significant upside could be limited as long-term momentum signals are negative.

  • This Remote British Isle Wants You to Move There and Run Its 300-year-old Pub

    "There's something incredibly special about Piel Island."

  • Cryptocurrencies spike, Bitcoin tops $40K after January jobs data

    January's blockbuster jobs data was just the tonic a battered cryptocurrency market needed, with the data sparking a furious 10% intraday rally in Bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin Has No Inherent Value and Cryptos Could Be a ‘Speculative Mania,’ Economist Says

    Economist explores the implications of central bank digital currencies—and why cryptocurrencies could be a “speculative mania.”

  • Cold Spell In Permian Sends Oil Prices Even Higher

    Crude prices rallied on Friday morning as a result of small outages in America’s largest shale play and ongoing political tensions between Russia and Ukraine

  • In blunt rebuke, Pence says Trump was "wrong" to claim vice president could have overturned 2020 election

    Pence's speech today marked his most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date. His remarks came as the GOP censured two lawmakers probing the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Amazon increases Prime subscription price in U.S. as membership tops 200 million

    Amazon.com Inc. is increasing the price of its Prime subscription service for the first time since 2018.

  • Automakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate

    Automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor, predict a near two-year chip constraint will ease in the second half of 2022, but automotive chipmakers, on the other hand, expect a recovery to take longer. During their quarterly results reporting over the past two weeks, GM CEO Mary Barra projected the semiconductor shortage would diminish in the second half, Ford forecast a significant improvement in the second half after a first-quarter low in vehicle sales, and Hyundai predicted chip supply would return to normal levels in the third quarter of this year. But leading automotive chipmakers like NXP and Infineon forecast a supply squeeze to persist despite production increases.

  • Fertilizer Prices Jump in North America on Race for Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- North American fertilizer prices rose the most in almost five months this week as a global competition for supplies means farmers could still have a ways to go before seeing relief from high nutrient costs.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSp

  • Putin hails $117.5 billion of China deals as Russia squares off with West

    MOSCOW/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin unveiled new Russian oil and gas deals with China worth an estimated $117.5 billion on Friday, promising to ramp up Russia's Far East exports at a time of heightened tension with European customers over Ukraine. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers. "Our oilmen have prepared very good new solutions on hydrocarbon supplies to the People's Republic of China," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss closer cooperation.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Anderson: Defined by complex history, Ely a colorful town we’re lucky to have

    On a spring day in 1977 I had only recently moved to Ely and was living in a cabin on White Iron Lake. The lake connected through Silver Rapids to Farm and Garden lakes and beyond lay the boundary waters. I owned a canoe, a 14-foot aluminum boat and a vintage 10-horse outboard. I was, I figured, somersaulting in clover. Ely's population then was about 4,800, down from the 6,200 who inhabited ...

  • Oil Climbs Above $90. Here’s Why It Could Keep Going.

    The price surge signals optimism on the part of traders that the worst of Covid-19 will soon be over. Oil supplies are now nearly back to pre-Covid levels, and demand has risen nearly all the way back too—with the exception of jet fuel. Several analysts have predicted that oil prices will eclipse $100 a barrel in the months ahead, because supply isn’t growing fast enough to keep up with the expected surge in demand.