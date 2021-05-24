Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives

Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency mining operators, including a Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP, are suspending their China operations after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, sending the digital currency tumbling.

A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on Friday - the first time the council has targeted virtual currency mining, a big business in China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world's crypto supply.

Crypto miners use increasingly powerful, specially-designed computer equipment, or rigs, to verify virtual coin transactions in a process which produces newly minted crypto currencies such as bitcoin.

Bitcoin took a hammering after the latest Chinese move, and is now down nearly 50% from it's all-time high. It shed as much as 17% on Sunday, before paring some losses and was last trading steady in Asia.

Investor protection and prevention of money laundering are particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who are grappling with whether and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies last week. On Thursday, Powell said they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted.

Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said in a statement late on Sunday that all of its custody businesses have been suspended.

"Meanwhile, we're contacting overseas service providers, to pave way for exports of mining rigs in the future," Huobi Mall said via its official Telegram community, and asked clients "not to worry and calm down."

BTC.TOP, a crypto mining pool, also announced the suspension of its China business citing regulatory risks.

Founder Jiang Zhuoer said in a micro blog post via Weibo that in the future, BTC.TOP will mainly conduct crypto mining business in North America.

"In the long term, nearly all of Chinese crypto mining rigs will be sold overseas, as Chinese regulators crack down on mining at home," he wrote.

China has already lost its position as a global cryptocurrency trading centre after Beijing banned crypto exchanges in 2017.

"Eventually, China will lose crypto computing power to foreign markets as well," Jiang said, predicting the rise of U.S. and European mining pools.

HashCow, another crypto miner which owns 10 mining sites in Chinese provinces including Xinjiang and Sichuan, and sells computing power to investors, said it will fully comply with government regulations.

In a statement to clients, HashCow said it will suspend buying new bitcoin rigs, and promised full refund to those investors who had placed orders for computing powers but had not yet started mining.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew GalbraithEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

    This week's volatility saw the crypto world lose billions in value, according to data provider CoinMarket. The global crypto market lost 9% in the last 24-hours alone.

    China dealt its second blow to Bitcoin (BTC) this week when the government announced a crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading activities. Bitcoin mining was not mentioned, but this news shows it is still on the government's radar. What is Bitcoin mining?

    Even if Huobi is the specific catalyst for today's plunge, it's just the latest negative news in the sector that has been battered in the last few weeks.

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months amid signs that investors are turning more bullish on the precious metal.Hedge fund managers increased their net-long gold positions to the highest in 16 weeks, data showed Friday. Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen inflows in May, following three straight months of sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Gold capped three straight weeks of gains as investors weighed inflation risks and spikes in coronavirus cases in some countries. Market-based gauges of inflation expectations have declined of late, though concerns linger that the post-pandemic recovery could stoke price pressures and force a pullback in extraordinary central bank support.Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,883.89 an ounce by 8:15 a.m. in Singapore. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver and palladium were steady, while platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after rising 0.2% on Friday.Meanwhile, investors were also weighing the extreme volatility in Bitcoin, which may have lent an added pillar of support to bullion. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited. Cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady and U.S. equity futures rose Monday as traders weighed the volatile slump in cryptocurrencies and the inflation outlook. Metals fell as China stepped up its rhetoric on commodities.Shares edged higher in Japan, but slipped in Hong Kong and China. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were modestly in the green after U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. Bitcoin advanced to about $35,500 following another weekend of big price swings.The stalling commodities boom remains in focus as China tries to temper speculation, with the nation vowing zero tolerance for price violations. Market-based gauges of inflation expectations have declined of late, though concerns linger that the post-pandemic recovery could stoke price pressures and force a pullback in extraordinary central bank support.Global equities have lost some steam and speculative ardor for riskier investments like Bitcoin has declined after a prolonged rally from pandemic lows. While the economic recovery from the health crisis offers background support for sentiment, investors are wary that policy makers may eventually have to curb stimulus. Some countries also still face Covid-19 spikes.“It’s going to be a very mixed market over the next several months until we get more information on what’s really going to happen with inflation and how the stimulus in the U.S. affects spending there, but also how the coronavirus really progresses,” JoAnne Feeney, a partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.Oil traded around $64 a barrel amid further signs the U.S. is recovering from the pandemic. Traders also monitored progress in talks to revive an Iranian nuclear deal that could lead to increased global crude supply.Here are some events this week week:Consensus by CoinDesk brings prominent crypto voices together to discuss NFTs, exchanges and the role of central banks. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio will participate. Through May 27.Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales, Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures added 0.3% as of 10:52 a.m. in Tokyo. The index dipped less than 0.1% FridayNasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.2%. The gauge fell 0.6% on FridayJapan’s Topix index rose 0.6%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.4%China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1%CurrenciesThe Japanese yen was at 108.95 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4384 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.2183BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 1.72%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $64.10 a barrelGold was at $1,886.61 an ounce, up 0.2%More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Want to know where the crypto market goes from here? Barry Silbert, a power player in the digital-asset sector, says that investors ought to look no further than the stock market, in a Sunday-night tweet amid a downturn in digital assets.

    Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin took a hammering after China cracked down on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1% and South Korea was flat.

    The market rally survived last week, but it isn't thriving. Bitcoin remains volatile. Why you should follow Google, Nvidia and Tesla.

    Demeester will stay on as an adviser.

    Luis Suarez was in tears on Saturday after his goal helped Atletico Madrid clinch the Spanish Liga title, thanking the club for rescuing him.

    For crypto investors who have been in the market a while, volatility is not a bug – it's a feature.

    It's Bitcoin Pizza day in the crypto community! About 11 years ago on May 22, Laszlo Hanyecz, one of the early adopters of the newfangled cryptocurrency that had just been coded into existence, purchased a pair of pizza pies using 10,000 bitcoins from Papa Johns.

    Blockchain has seen a staggering rise in popularity since Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, launched in 2010. Blockchain has a number of advantages, including decentralization and security. The...

    The Biden administration has pledged to reverse Trump-era policies restricting LGBTQ access to housing, health care and equal treatment in prisons.Why it matters: LGBTQ advocates expect action from the Biden administration after Trump quickly worked to undo the majority of protections secured under Obama.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the agency will reinstate anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people. Trump had rolled back those rules, which made it easier for hospitals to deny trans people health coverage.HUD withdrew a Trump-era proposed rule that would have allowed federally funded emergency shelters to exclude trans people and others based on gender identity.The Justice Department argued in an April statement of interest that prison officials violate the Constitution by refusing to house transgender prisoners in facilities that match their gender identity. What they're saying: "LGBTQ Americans have faced discrimination for too long, and many federal policies had only just begun to offer much-needed protections during the Obama administration," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told Axios in a statement.What to watch: The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division considers trans students protected under Title IX — another break with the Trump administration.A DOJ spokesperson said the agency “intends to fully enforce our civil rights statutes to protect transgender individuals.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Demographic trends and corporate structure add up to a business with the potential to reward its investors over time.

    Sir Richard Branson's spaceplane completes the first of three key test flights above New Mexico.

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Mattel Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

    The brothers are still at odds.

    Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has announced a virtual hackathon, in the hopes of strengthening India's crypto market.

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag