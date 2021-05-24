Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin dives

Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency mining operators, including a Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP, are suspending their China operations after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, sending the digital currency tumbling.

A State Council committee led by Vice Premier Liu He announced the crackdown late on Friday - the first time the council has targeted virtual currency mining, a big business in China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world's crypto supply.

Crypto miners use increasingly powerful, specially-designed computer equipment, or rigs, to verify virtual coin transactions in a process which produces newly minted crypto currencies such as bitcoin.

Bitcoin took a hammering after the latest Chinese move, and is now down nearly 50% from it's all-time high. It shed as much as 17% on Sunday, before paring some losses and was last trading steady in Asia.

Investor protection and prevention of money laundering are particular concerns of governments and financial regulators who are grappling with whether and how they should regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies last week. On Thursday, Powell said they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted.

Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said in a statement late on Sunday that all of its custody businesses have been suspended.

"Meanwhile, we're contacting overseas service providers, to pave way for exports of mining rigs in the future," Huobi Mall said via its official Telegram community, and asked clients "not to worry and calm down."

BTC.TOP, a crypto mining pool, also announced the suspension of its China business citing regulatory risks.

Founder Jiang Zhuoer said in a micro blog post via Weibo that in the future, BTC.TOP will mainly conduct crypto mining business in North America.

"In the long term, nearly all of Chinese crypto mining rigs will be sold overseas, as Chinese regulators crack down on mining at home," he wrote.

China has already lost its position as a global cryptocurrency trading centre after Beijing banned crypto exchanges in 2017.

"Eventually, China will lose crypto computing power to foreign markets as well," Jiang said, predicting the rise of U.S. and European mining pools.

HashCow, another crypto miner which owns 10 mining sites in Chinese provinces including Xinjiang and Sichuan, and sells computing power to investors, said it will fully comply with government regulations.

In a statement to clients, HashCow said it will suspend buying new bitcoin rigs, and promised full refund to those investors who had placed orders for computing powers but had not yet started mining.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew GalbraithEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Takes Crypto's Side In 'Battle' With Fiat Money

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has suggested that he sides with cryptocurrencies in their war on fiat currencies such as the United States dollar. What Happened: Elon Musk said this in response to a Twitter user who asked what he thinks about people who are angry at him over his cryptocurrency shenanigans. "The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter," Musk said. Related story: Elon Musk And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer Musk's message refers to the original reason why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and by extension all cryptocurrencies were created in the first place — which was clearly defined by the coin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin's white paper was released in 2008 in response to the economic crisis brought on by the subprime mortgage fiasco. The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021 The network launched in 2009 with the following line hardcoded in the blockchain forever: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." This was meant as proof that the network was launched on or after January 3, 2009, and as a reminder of the instability caused by fractional-reserve banking. Nakamoto may also have been suggesting that banks should not have received a bailout at others' expense. Learn more: How Does Bitcoin Work? Why It Matters: Musk's comments have influenced the price of Bitcoin before. He first caused the coin's value to surge when he announced that Tesla would accept it as means of payment for cars in March, and in February when the company invested $1.5 billion in it. Then he supposedly was the reason for a crash this month when he announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin because of the "rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels" in Bitcoin mining and transactions. Musk pushed the price further down by suggesting the firm may dump its holdings of Bitcoin. Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDomino's Franchise In Netherlands Offers To Pay Employees In BitcoinExec At Crypto Finance Firm Uphold Dismissed Over Accusations Of 'Fraudulently Misdirecting' 0,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Crypto Long & Short: Crypto Markets Are Volatile Because They’re Free

    For crypto investors who have been in the market a while, volatility is not a bug – it's a feature.

  • Bitcoin Extends Weeklong Decline, Down About 50% From Peak

    Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin plunged overnight Sunday. Bitcoin is now down about 50% from its all-time high of $64,788.34 set in April.

  • Bitcoin continues downward spiral after volatile week that crashed crypto market

    This week's volatility saw the crypto world lose billions in value, according to data provider CoinMarket. The global crypto market lost 9% in the last 24-hours alone.

  • Ethereum Says It 'Dodged A Bullet' After Fixing Bug Discovered In 2019

    Until last month, a bug in the code that the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain runs on first discovered in 2019 could have brought the network to a halt until it got patched with an update last month. What Happened: According to a Tuesday Ethereum Foundation announcement titled "Dodging a bullet: Ethereum State Problems," the network's software contained a critical vulnerability. The vulnerability was finally fixed on April 15 with the Berlin Ethereum network upgrade, which makes this kind of attack now about 50 times less effective. The post describes the bug as “a severe threat against the Ethereum platform” that has been an “open secret” given that it was previously publicly disclosed by mistake. Learn more: How to Buy Ethereum Now that the vulnerability is no longer present, the foundation decided to disclose it again to justify the increased cost of transactions introduced by the fix. “It’s important that the community is given a chance to understand the reasoning behind changes that negatively affect the user experience, such as raising gas costs and limiting refunds,” the foundation said. Why It Matters: Ethereum security researchers Hubert Ritzdorf, Matthias Egli and Daniel Perez discovered in 2019 that the vulnerability made it possible to increase the block times by several minutesfrom the current average of just about 13 seconds. When processed, cryptocurrency transactions are put into so-called blocks and then saved forever. Before a transaction is part of a block, it is not considered final and only awaiting approval. As a consequence, such a dramatic increase in block times would result in transaction throughput being so drastically reduced that the network could become nearly unusable and paralyzed. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Co-Founder And Cardano Mastermind Is Now A BillionaireNFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • 17-year-old drowns while swimming at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie

    Divers found the swimmer, who had been underwater for about 30 minutes.

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Twenty killed and at least 74 injured in spate of shootings across US over the weekend

    Violence flared in string of deadly incidents from Chicago to Georgia

  • Mejía hits grand slam in 12th, Rays beat Blue Jays 9-7

    Francisco Mejía hit a grand slam in the 12th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth consecutive game by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7 on Friday night. After Jeremy Beasley (0-1) intentionally walked Joey Wendle to load the bases, Mejía drove the next pitch over the right-field wall. “It was a pretty special moment,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • 'Made these girls feel humiliated': Parents voice anger over female students' altered yearbook photos at Florida high school

    A Florida high school is facing criticism from students and parents after a teacher edited girls' yearbook photos to add more clothing.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot in London

    Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is reportedly in critical condition after she was shot in the head. According to The Guardian, Johnson’s affiliated group, Taking the Initiative party, announced the news on social media on Sunday.

  • A doctor in Florida who died of COVID-19 left his family a baseball card collection worth $20 million

    Dr. Thomas Newman died of COVID-19 complications in January. His baseball card collection, amassed over 40 years, is worth an estimated $20 million.

  • Phil Mickelson eclipses Tiger Woods, and it only took 50 years to do it | Opinion

    The second most celebrated golfer of his generation, who is coming to Fort Worth this week, no longer has to be Tiger because he’s the best ever at age 50.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.