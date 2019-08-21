Crypto mining farm in China washed away due to massive floods, causing losses to miners

A cryptocurrency mining farm in China’s Sichuan province has been washed away due to heavy rain-triggered floods, causing losses to miners.



Poolin, the fourth-largest mining pool by hashrate, tweeted two short video clips of the farm on Tuesday, saying that personnel is “digging out miners from the mud.”



Molly Zhang, an admin of Poolin’s official Telegram channel, told The Block that the mining farm was not owned by Poolin, but some of its customers were using hosting services of that farm.



Earlier today, Red Li, co-founder of Chinese crypto media outlet 8btc, also tweeted that “some mining facilities were wiped out by flood in Sichuan yesterday.”



lylian Teng, an editor for 8btc, told The Block that some mining farms are “indeed damaged,” citing anonymous local sources, adding that the damage, however, is “not that serious like the situation last year.”

Miners will have to bear losses from the damage as insurance policies do not cover such cases, according to a report from 8btc. The report added that one miner occurred a loss of more than 1 million yuan (~$140,000). It remains unclear at the moment how many mining equipment have been destroyed in the flooding, per the report.



The Sichuan province is known for its cheap electricity supply, especially during the rainy season. Back in May, government authorities in Sichuan were reportedly probing into crypto mining farms in the province that had allegedly been constructed without official approval.