Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

Jacquelyn Melinek
·3 min read
0
Image Credits: Ross Marlowe/TPG for TechCrunch (opens in a new window) / Flickr (opens in a new window)

Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. You can check out all the news coverage here.

During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023. These companies were selected as the best of the Startup Battlefield 200 and competed for a chance to take home the Startup Battlefield Cup and $100,000. Here are the six finalists.

As for me, I moderated four onstage panels, including two separate fireside chats with major VC players like a16z’s Arianna Simpson and Haun Ventures’ Chris Lehane. (Details on that below.)

And don’t worry, we’ll be rolling out more crypto coverage from the conference -- including a story on the blockchain-focused panel I moderated with Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs; Grace Torrellas, VP of product and product lead at Polygon zkEVM; and Mo Shaikh, co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs.

Anyways, let’s get into it.

Crypto at Disrupt 2023

  1. After cutting ties with Binance, Checkout.com says crypto companies are about 4% of its total processing volume

  2. a16z’s Arianna Simpson believes crypto will be just fine, thank you for asking

  3. Libra’s co-creator had geopolitical motivations to build the digital currency (TC+)

  4. Alpha3D wants to accelerate digital asset and AI-powered generation through cheaper, hyperscaling technology

This week in web3

  1. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Venmo

  2. Aptos Labs adds Coinbase Pay to its Petra crypto wallet

  3. 8 web3 gaming experts discuss hurdles and opportunities in the road to wider adoption (TC+)

  4. Blockchain Capital launches two new funds for a total of $580M

  5. Web3 adoption could come via the enterprise, but the real boom will be through startups (TC+)

The latest pod

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn did a live interview with Chris Lehane, chief strategy officer at Haun Ventures, at TechCrunch’s Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco.

Prior to joining the firm, Chris was an executive at Airbnb. He also co-founded a strategic consultancy firm, Fabiani & Lehane, that advised political, corporate, technology, entertainment and professional sports clients. In the 1990s, Chris held various government roles like press secretary to Vice President Al Gore and was special assistant counsel to President Bill Clinton.

After a number of decades working across different industries, Chris landed in the world of crypto at Haun Ventures, a web3-focused venture capital firm that has two investment vehicles: a $500 million early-stage fund and a $1 billion acceleration fund. Aside from Haun, he is also a member of Coinbase's Global Advisory Council.

We discussed Haun’s investment strategy amid U.S. and global regulatory challenges, how the firm advises portfolio companies to navigate the ever-changing environment and whether Chris find’s the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulation tactics productive, among other things.

Subscribe to Chain Reaction on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite pod platform to keep up with the latest episodes, and please leave us a review if you like what you hear!

Follow the money

  1. Mesh, which helps people manage their digital assets, raised $22 million

  2. Former Farmville co-creator raised $33 million for its blockchain gaming startup Proof of Play

  3. Lens Protocol-based app Orb raised $2.3 million to grow web3 social

  4. Crypto analytics platform CoinScan emerges from stealth with $6.3 million raise

  5. Decentralized market protocol Freatic raises $3.6 million in round led by a16z

This list was compiled with information from Messari as well as TechCrunch’s own reporting.

What else we’re writing

Want to branch out from the world of web3? Here are some articles on TechCrunch that caught our attention this week.

  1. Cisco to acquire Splunk in $28B mega deal

  2. As Robinhood eyes global expansion, CEO says: ‘We’ve made a lot of progress’

  3. How Reed Jobs’ venture firm tackles cancer

  4. Shaquille O’Neal talks investing in edtech and startups that are going to ‘change people’s lives’

  5. Why is Y Combinator so defensive lately?

Follow me on Twitter @Jacqmelinek for breaking crypto news, memes and more.

Recommended Stories

  • Artifact co-founder Kevin Systrom doesn't believe in AI doomerism

    The Instagram co-founder, speaking on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, said it's good that people are questioning the potential impacts of AI but feels it's more likely that people will become "super-powered" because of these technologies. Plus, AI's understanding of what stories are doing well on Artifact is something that extends beyond click-through rates.

  • Kindo aims to take the security stress out of AI workflows

    Ron Williams, co-founder and CEO of Kindo, knows a thing or two about cybersecurity, having previously led security teams at League of Legends developer Riot Games, shared scooter startup Bird and Alphabet-backed Clover Health. While there's no shortage of AI startups, Kindo claims to be doing things differently. “We saw that a big AI wave was ready to come,” Williams told TechCrunch.

  • PDS is coming to a cop car near you to stop you from drug-driving

    On the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, the company announced its third-generation prototype -- or the company’s MVP, if you will. Mid-2024, the company is planning to launch this as a product ready for roadside drug testing, and a configuration for cause-of-death investigations. Current drug testing often requires a urine sample, which has a number of issues; for one, if you don’t observe the person giving the sample, you don’t have proper chain of custody of the evidence, but most people aren’t particularly stoked about being watched -- or watching -- as they try to pee into a cup.

  • Navigating public-private partnerships with Uber, Cruise, and the mayor of Atlanta

    Tech companies say they will help cities reach their ambitious decarbonization goals, but increasing public trust and working closely with government partners is key, panelists said during a roundtable on sustainability in cities at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. In response, Atlanta officials had to rethink the rules and regulations around this new technology. “It was a challenge,” Dickens said onstage.

  • Alpha3D wants to accelerate digital asset and AI-powered generation through cheaper, hyperscaling technology

    In the artificial intelligence world, there’s no shortage of image or text generators that allow users to spur up content with the push of a button. Alpha3D, a generative AI-powered platform, is a participant of the Startup Battlefield 200 cohort at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 hoping to showcase a technology that can hyperscale digital assets. Its platform aims to help anyone -- regardless of 3D modeling knowledge -- to generate 3D digital assets from text prompts or uploaded images within minutes.

  • AI startup speeds up the creation of climate-resilient crops

    Creating crops that'll endure climate change — think worse droughts, heat waves and pests — is a time-consuming and costly feat. Avalo is betting its machine learning models can speed that process up and make it a whole lot cheaper too. The Durham, North Carolina–based startup, which pitched onstage at the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield competition, doesn't edit plant genes or breed crop varieties the traditional way.

  • BioticsAI wants to improve prenatal ultrasound scans with AI

    Meet BioticsAI, a startup that has built an AI-based platform that plugs into an ultrasound machine to prevent fetal malformation misdiagnosis. BioticsAI has been quietly working on its solution for the past two years and is now unveiling its product onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt as part of the Startup Battlefield. “BioticsAI processes all of the images and videos captured during the screening to localize fetus malformations, validate the quality and completeness of the screening and then extract all the information to automatically generate reports,” co-founder and CEO Robhy Bustami told me before the TechCrunch event.

  • After cutting ties with Binance, Checkout.com says crypto companies are about 4% of its total processing volume

    Credit cards payment processor Checkout.com views crypto as a meaningful space for merchant relationships but needs to continue to focus on regulatory growth, according to Céline Dufétel, president and COO of the company, who spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt. “We serve crypto exchanges, we don’t actually touch crypto,” Dufétel said. Changes in valuations for fintech companies aren’t “a-ha moments,” Dufétel said.

  • Don’t miss the Visa Everywhere Initiative Fintech Pitch-Off at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

    The finalists will be evaluated based on the quality of their solution and presentation, the opportunities it offers to partner with Visa and clients, and the desirability, uniqueness and feasibility of their product or solution. Don’t leave the room when the pitches end, because that’s when you — the audience — get to cast your votes.

  • Google Cloud’s CEO will discuss AI and what’s next at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

    Just last month during Cloud Next, its annual partner and developer conference, Google Cloud announced a flurry of AI-related products — including custom processors, generative AI products for developers and security teams, and an expanded AI assistant across Google Workspace. It'll cover Kurian’s big bet on AI and his desire to build an open ecosystem of AI partners, as well as preview what's next for Google Cloud and AI in general.

  • SimpleClosure raises $1.5M in less than 24 hours to help companies shut down faster and cheaper

    It’s easy to start a startup. An estimated 90% of all startups fail, so there is no question that the problem is a widespread one. “I went from one lawyer to another, accountant to accountant, the internet -- it’s almost a taboo subject despite the fact that 93% of startups that raise will shut down,” he told TechCrunch.

  • Cruise would join the call to ban human drivers in city centers, says CEO

    Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.

  • Diligent raises $25 million to triple its nursing robot’s reach

    As hospitals overflowed, staff was forced to take on impossible long shifts, risking their own health in the process. In many ways, it was the perfect environment to introduce a robot like Diligent’s Moxi, a system designed to offer a couple of helping hands to overworked healthcare providers. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and then flared back up in 2021, the nature of the pandemic allowed Moxi to fit right in and help its co-workers,” co-founder and CEO Andrea Thomaz tells TechCrunch.

  • How generative AI is accelerating disinformation

    People are more aware of disinformation than they used to be. The panelists spoke about the threat of AI-generated disinformation and potential solutions as an election year looms. Parsons framed the stakes in fairly stark terms.

  • True Anomaly lands $17.4M contract from US Space Force for space domain awareness tech

    True Anomaly has landed a $17.4 million contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to help the warfighter make critical decisions in the space domain. The startup, which was founded less than two years ago, is tasked with developing a suite of space domain awareness (SDA) capabilities for the Space Force. The 48-month-long contract will be delivered via a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase 3 contract.

  • New Forethought tool lets you build workflows with natural language

    For years, Forethought and other vendors have been selling chatbots to help answer common customer service questions without a human agent. With the growing popularity of generative AI, the company sees even more potential to expand that capability. Today, Forethought introduced the next logical step in that journey called Autoflows.

  • YouTube to add AI creator tools to find music for videos, add dubs

    YouTube is expanding its Creator Music feature, announced last year, with new AI features in addition to the launch of an AI-dubbing tool. Now, they'll be able to leverage AI tools to make finding music easier. Starting early next year, YouTube will launch a new feature that will work like a music concierge by just typing in a description of the video.

  • 2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch this weekend's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

    Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.

  • Microsoft wants its Copilot AI to be your personal shopper

    Microsoft announced Copilot for shopping at its 2023 Surface event on Thursday.

  • 2023 WNBA Playoffs: How to watch the semifinals, full TV schedule and more

    It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.