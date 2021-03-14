Crypto’s Next Big Thing Raises Questions While the Price Surges

Crypto’s Next Big Thing Raises Questions While the Price Surges
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Olga Kharif
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The meteoric rise of Cardano over the past three months is catching the attention of some of the savviest investors in cryptocurrencies.

Billionaire Michael Novogratz sought to crowdsource information on the digital token, also known as Ada, on Tuesday, asking for help to explain the more than sixfold surge since the middle of December that briefly made it the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value after stalwarts Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Novogratz isn’t the only one asking what’s going on with a network that still lacks many functionalities available on its more established rivals. That hasn’t stopped it from developing a loyal following on Reddit, similar to many of the so-called meme stocks that surged at the start of the year. Unlike the likes of GameStop Corp., Cardano has been able to maintain its upward momentum.

Cardano is the brainchild of Charles Hoskinson, a 33-year-old who looks like the PhD student that he was before crypto mania took over his life. He’s now a bit of a crypto rock star, running a YouTube channel with 105,000 subscribers, gets fan mail and even gifts from admirers, such as a letter Albert Einstein wrote and a bronze eagle.

“That’s the most surreal part of all of it,” Hoskinson said in an interview from Longmont, Colorado. “I get recognized at airports.”

While his YouTube videos are being watched by tens of thousands of people, Cardano is still a work in progress. Even after an upgrade that happened in early March, it can’t yet be used to run many of the hottest applications in crypto, such as decentralized-finance projects that let users lend, trade with and borrow money from each other. The so-called smart-contract functionality is expected to come this year.

“I am not aware of a single popular application deployed on Cardano, nor have I seen any enthusiasm for the platform among developers,” said Nic Carter, co-founder of researcher Coin Metrics. “I am truly mystified as to why it is enjoying a resurgence in popularity.”

Cardano previously peaked in early 2018 during the crypto boom and bust, before crashing badly. This year, Cardano went to a market value of about $34 billion from about $5.6 billion, according to data tracker CoinMarketCap.com.

Perhaps investors are buying Cardano’s promise or just fear missing out on the gains. It’s billed as a better Ethereum, which has emerged as the innovation hub for projects ranging from DeFi to NFTs, efforts to issue digital art on blockchain. With transaction fees on Ethereum high, developers have been looking at alternative networks such as Cardano and rivals Tron and Polkadot.

“We did it right, but it meant we were one of the last ones to get to market,” Hoskinson said. He said he doesn’t know why Cardano’s value suddenly shot up.

“It’s been a wild ride, broke to a billionaire in eight years is pretty crazy,” Hoskinson said.

Hoskinson said Cardano’s blockchain security and governance are superior to Ethereum, and should allow for applications such as voting and supply-chain tracking. He is less interested in decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap and collectible art like digital cats.

“My goal is to run countries on this blockchain,” Hoskinson said. “I don’t care about Uniswap and CryptoKitties and other things. It’s a bubble, and it comes and it goes, like Pet Rocks and Beanie Babies.”

More than 100 companies are “in the pipeline,” looking to shift from Ethereum to Cardano when its functionality matures, he said.

“You can take your DeFi and you can run it on my system for 1/100 to 1/1000 of the cost,” he said.

Hoskinson dove into crypto as a disenfranchised 20-something, who wanted to see heads roll on Wall Street after the financial crisis -- and they didn’t. After he stumbled onto the Bitcoin white paper in 2010, he looked at all the references it cited, and concluded that Bitcoin will fail. Still, he started mining the cryptocurrency, most of which he said he gave away or spent.

Hoskinson started the for-profit company IOHK in 2015 to develop Cardano and other cryptocurrency projects. The effort was funded by several large angel investors and through an initial coin offering in Asia that raised about $70 million. IOHK received 8% of the coin supply, plus about $30 million in cash to write code for Cardano over a three-year period, Hoskinson said. IOHK now has about 300 employees and contractors, Hoskinson said.

While 12 companies are working on Cardano development, IONK is the largest, he said. Between 2018 and October 2020, the average number of developers actively working on Cardano has roughly doubled, according to tracker Electric Capital, which calls this growth “modest.”

“My job is to set it all up,” Hoskinson said. “What I can be is a kind of Steve Wozniak to Apple. Pass iPhones at the store.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin surges past $60,000 for first time

    The volatile cryptocurrency extends its record-breaking run to reach a new high.

  • Expect a Wild Ride With Riot Blockchain Stock

    Investors have many ways to trade the spectacular rise of cryptocurrency. They could buy Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), other cryptocurrencies, or they could buy crypto-based stocks. The incredible rise and fall of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock in the last month mirrored that of Bitcoin. Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com When technology stocks tumbled, led by rising bond yields, RIOT stock lost momentum, too. Is the stock a good way to trade the crypto boom and bust cycle? RIOT Stock Relies on Hash Rate On Feb. 11, Riot announced a milestone of 1.06 exahash per second (“EH/S”) in hash rate capacity. It achieved this by deploying a newly received 2,002 S19 Pro Antminers.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Riot has two next-generation Antminers on the way. Antminer S19 has a hash rate of 95 TH/s, while S19 Pro has a hash rate of 105 TH/s. In its announcement, Riot achieved improved power efficiency. The power efficiency is 29.5+/-%5 J/TH. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Riot is equipping the S19 series with a custom-build chip from Bitmain. It said that “this was achieved by enhancing the circuit architecture, greatly improving power efficiency.” The hash rate and power draw are important figures for crypto miners. Profits are the difference between the value of the coins mined less the cost of power. So, by having technology that allows miners to efficiently mine in a SHA256 algorithm, Riot gives its customers an edge. Catalysts The steep sell-off in the Nasdaq composite ended last week, and RIOT stock immediately started to rebound. Investors betting on an increase in technology stock buying may buy Rio Blockchain shares. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) is more volatile, offering more upside if the market is in a buying mood. Bitcoin’s rise to a $1 trillion market capitalization defied the doubters. Their claims that the digital currency has no intrinsic or economic value are undermined whenever Bitcoin’s price rises. Furthermore, the secure financial network gives the currency a moat that banks cannot match. A renewed view on Bitcoin’s value as a store of value will lift Riot Blockchain’s company worth. Indirectly, the bubble popping for electric vehicle stocks will benefit Riot shares. Speculators who bet on EV company values increasing will sell their position. They will look at other fast-moving sectors, including cryptocurrency. Since Riot is traded on the exchange, it offers investors the convenience of crypto investing. Unlike buying the currency directly, traders are not subjected to additional fees. For example, Coinbase offers a USD wallet and hosted cryptocurrency wallet service at no cost. But it charges network transaction fees. The amount includes miner’s fees, which are charged for transactions on cryptocurrency networks. Fair Value On Wall Street, only one analyst has a price target of $28 on Riot Blockchain (per Tipranks). Conversely, the upside surprise from Riot’s quarterly earnings reports may give the shares the support it deserves. For the last six quarters, the company posted losses. But it still beat consensus estimates in five of those quarters. Cautious investors will notice that Riot Blockchain traded at below $3.50 or lower most of the time in 2020. The explosive rally that began November 2020 happened independently from Riot’s quarterly results. The value of Bitcoin is the primary driver in the stock performance. Speculators cannot predict where Bitcoin will trade next. And without consistent revenue posted historically, investors may only guess what Riot Blockchain is worth. Your Takeaway Investors who are familiar with Bitcoin’s wild swings are best suited for trading Riot Blockchain shares. Digital currency has a history of soaring to new highs within hours. Then, it sells off faster than the rise. This stock will behave in the same way without reason. Expect random volatility in RIOT stock. Decide if the swings create a buy and sell trade or if the sharp drop is an opportunity to buy shares cheaply. On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Expect a Wild Ride With Riot Blockchain Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Higher Rates Won’t Kill the Stock Market. What to Do Now.

    The market could well rise higher still. The stocks leading it, however, might be a little different than the ones that led it to records in 2020.

  • Apache Investor Alert: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2021) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased APA stock or other securities between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Apache to submit their information. Investors ...

  • It’s Onwards and Upwards for Stellar Lumens

    The crypto surge continues to turn heads, pushing the market capitalization of Bitcoin to over $1.2 trillion as pf Feb. 20. The last month has been relatively tough for Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), but it has rebounded well recently. Though Bitcoin is the apple of most crypto investors’ eyes, it’s imperative to look at other currencies that are becoming popular lately. Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD), for example has been killing it recently, climbing over 200% in the past three months. Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com It was priced at just 13 cents at the start of the year and now stands at over 39 cents. The outlook for the currency is bullish as most analysts believe it will rise significantly above its current levels. Stellar is essentially an open-source network that runs on a blockchain. The blockchain improves the overall efficiency of transactions, reduces costs, and saves time. It was developed in 2014 by Jed McCaleb, who is also the co-founder of Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD). Later he partnered with Stripe CEO Patrick Collison in the development of the Stellar Foundation which supports the adoption of the Stellar Lumens payment network.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips One of the more unique aspects of the platform is its incredible speed. It can settle cross-border payments in a matter of seconds; such transactions traditionally take from a few days to a week to approve. Additionally, a fixed number of XLMs exists, which can neither be mined nor awarded by Stellar, making lumens an excellent store of value. Recent Developments There have been several developments that have boosted Stellar’s outlook. First, it recently launched an update for its network called Horizon 2.0. The update will utilize fewer resources, boost the network’s efficiency, and improve its flexibility. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Moreover, institutional investors are becoming more interested in cryptocurrencies, helping the lumen and other less-talked about cryptocurrencies. The lumen has been one of the more popular cryptocurrencies among institutional investors. For instance, Grayscale Investments recently purchased roughly $35 million of lumens. Furthermore, Stellar recently announced that it was working with the Ukrainian government to develop a digital currency for the country’s central bank. Additionally, a blockchain startup called Flare Networks recently stated that it would be incorporating lumens in its smart contract platform. Flare essentially acts as a bridge for cryptocurrencies that are incompatible with Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). Flare’s partnership with lumens will enable the currency to be used on the Ethereum network. The Outlook of Lumens The lumen has not historically been very volatile. Its most noteworthy fluctuations were during 2017 and 2018 when the entire cryptocurrency sector was weakening. Lumens peaked in early 2018 at around 94 cents. Similar to other cryptocurrencies, though, it dropped significantly from that point until the beginning of 2020. The novel coronavirus was a major catalyst for the second coming of crypto mania, which continues to strengthen. Analysts have varying predictions about the outlook of the lumen, but the majority of them are bullish on the currency. Long Forecast suggests that lumens could trade around 45 cents to 50 cents by the conclusion of 2021. Coin switch believes that lumens could be worth 77 cents by the end of 2021 and potentially could hit $5 by 2025. Moreover, Captianaltcoin predicts that lumens will be trading just below 50 cents for most of 2021. Therefore, based on average estimates, lumens are trading at a discount, and their value is likely to climb at least 20% to 30% by December. The Bottom Line on Stellar Lumens There’s more to cryptocurrencies than just Bitcoin, and Stellar ‘s impressive growth is a testament to that point. Stellar Lumens has attracted some major institutional interest in the past few months. Additionally, the recent update to its platform will enable it to get more traction with its new users. Analysts’ estimates suggest that the value of the lumen should increase significantly in the next few months, making it worth buying now. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post It’s Onwards and Upwards for Stellar Lumens appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow notches fifth straight record high

    The Dow rose to an all-time high for a fifth straight session Friday, scoring its biggest weekly gain since November. The rotation away from tech stocks into economically sensitive cyclical stocks drove up shares of industrial and financial blue chips like Boeing and Goldman Sachs.Underscoring the outlook for a strong reopening of the U.S. economy: rising bond yields. The benchmark Treasury note hit its highest level since February of last year, reviving inflation concerns.That hurt high-growth tech stocks, denting the Nasdaq which closed down six-tenth percent. The Dow rose nine-tenth percent and the S&P 500 inched a tenth percent higher. For the week, the three indexes made solid gains.Tanaka Growth Fund manager Graham Tanaka says he’s bullish about the outlook for equities. “We’re encouraged because the Nasdaq has had its 10% correction that’s - quote unquote - a normal correction in a bull market. Why is this bull market not over? We believe it’s not over because it’s very early in the economic recovery.”Among the Nasdaq’s big decliners: Ulta Beauty. Shares fell nearly 9%. The cosmetics retailer’s annual revenue outlook disappointed investors. Extended stay-at-home policies hurt demand for its makeup products.Novavax shares rose 8%. The company said a late-stage trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • Lagging vaccination rate puts Canadian factories at competitive disadvantage

    Canadian automation company Promation had been banking on a weaker currency to help it win a new U.S. contract, but a slower pace of vaccinations in Canada could erase that competitive edge, President Darryl Spector said. "With a fully vaccinated U.S. supply base, why buy from Canada if you can't access the labor to support it?," said Spector. In Canada, manufacturers fear the slower vaccination rollout could delay an easing of those restrictions.

  • 7 Of The Best Tech Dividend Stocks

    Seasoned investors realize dividend investing is a time-tested strategy that might be appropriate for most buy-and-hold retail portfolios. They are not interested in timing highly volatile momentum. Instead their investment strategy is, at least in part, to buy shares in high quality dividend-paying companies and then reinvest those dividends over a long period of time, such as until retirement years. Then they begin collecting this passive income stream. Today’s article, therefore, introduces seven of the best tech dividend stocks. When companies are profitable, they make a decision as to whether to distribute the profits as dividends or keep as retained earnings. Management usually never wants to decrease or axe the dividend. Such a cut would potentially signal financial stress, reducing confidence in the firms. Most investors regard dividend distribution as a positive signal regarding future income (or cash flows). Shares of dividend-paying businesses tend to keep their most of their value even in market declines. Investors, especially those who rely on that passive income, often never sell their shares. After all, regardless of any short-term volatility in the stock market that might affect share prices, the dividend is a definite return on investment.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In investing, the aim is achieving an acceptable total return that is consistent with an investor’s objectives. Tech stocks are mostly regarded as growth shares. In other words, individuals may not necessarily associate them with dividends. However, there are a number of tech darlings of Wall Street that also pay dividends. They tend to be more mature technology businesses with predictable revenues and cash flows. Thus they might be offering investors the best of both worlds with potential share price growth as well as passive income. Recent research led by Greg Filbeck of the Black School of Business at Penn State Behrend in Erie, PA highlights, “Dividend-yield strategies generate investor interest because they have historically offered better risk-adjusted performance.” Put another way, the case for investing in dividend-paying companies remains strong, and over time, buy-and-hold investors are likely to be well rewarded. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Most investors like to include technology shares in their portfolios. With that information, here are seven tech dividend stocks for long-term portfolios: AT&T (NYSE:T) Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Corning (NYSE:GLW) Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Dividend Stocks: AT&T (T) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $26.08 – $34.611-Year Price Change: Down about 15%Dividend Yield: 6.94% Our first stock for today might appeal to contrarian and value investors. Over the past year, the Street has regarded Texas-based AT&T with significant pessimism. The group operates in telecommunications, media and technology. Its segments include AT&T Communications, WarnerMedia and AT&T Latin America. In late January, the company announced fourth-quarter financial results. Revenue was $45.7 billion, a decline of 2.3% year-over-year (YoY). Adjusted earnings-per-share for the quarter was 75 cents, down 15.7% YoY. However, free cash flow stood at $7.7 billion, a figure that pleased analysts. CEO John Stankey said, “We ended the year with strong momentum in our market focus areas of broadband connectivity and software-based entertainment. […] And the release of Wonder Woman 1984 helped drive our domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers to more than 41 million, a full two years faster than our initial forecast.” Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios are 9.35 and 1.24, respectively. The Street blames the high debt levels for the recent poor performance of T shares. However, others believe it is manageable. At current prices, I find the valuation level enticing. With a dividend yield of over 7%, AT&T deserves your interest. Broadcom (AVGO) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $155.67 – $495.141-year price change: Up about 94%Dividend yield: 3.17% Chip group Broadcom has been a tech darling for many years. It offers semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. In 2020, AVGO stocks reported solid gains, and the median target of analysts’ price estimates currently stands at $500. Broadcom released Q1 2021 financials in early March. The top line grew by 14% YoY to $6.6 billion. Non-GAAP net earnings came at $2.97 billion in Q1 2021. A year ago, they had been $2.37 billion. Diluted EPS inched up $1.36 to hit $6.61 in Q1 2021. Free cash flow was shy of $3 billion. For Q2 2021, management’s revenue guidance is approximately $6.5 billion. “This quarter highlights the strength of our financial model with 14% year over year revenue growth translating to an increase in operating profit of 23%,” said CFO Kirsten Spears. “We continue to deliver strong free cash flow, approximately $3 billion in the quarter, representing 35% growth on a year on year basis.” 7 Stocks to Buy That Are Cheering for March Madness AVGO stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 16.86 and 7.94, respectively. In the past decade, management grew the top line both by making several impressive acquisitions as well as by achieving organic growth. The coming years are likely to see further shareholder growth. Corning (GLW) Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $17.44 – 40.241-year price change: Up about 75%Dividend yield: 2.4% Electronics component manufacturer Corning is our next dividend stock. It produces specialty glass, ceramics and technologies for the telecommunications and electronics industry. Its fiber optic equipment is used in electronics, life sciences and the automotive industries. For instance, we find Corning’s electronics components in mobile phones, automobiles, data centers, and scientific test kits and products. In recent months, Corning has been getting significant attention due to its 5G prospects. It supplies indoor networks that are 5G ready. The group also provides glass and ceramic shields for Apple’s iPhone 12. Therefore, Corning will benefit from increased iPhone sales and 5G rollout. Going forward, analysts expect 5G to increase revenue in the optical communications segment. In late January, it released robust Q4 and full-year metrics. Core sales of $3.3 billion was up 11% sequentially and 17% YoY. Core EPS came at 52 cents, up 21% sequentially and 13% YoY. Free cash flow was $464 million. Investors were pleased with strong metrics across all segments. Chief Financial Officer Tony Tripeny cited, “We expect year-over-year growth to accelerate in the first quarter of 2021. We expect core sales of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion – compared with $2.5 billion in the first quarter last year – and EPS of $0.40 to $0.44, which is double last year’s first-quarter EPS at the low end of the range. ” GLW stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios stand at 19.08 and 2.56. A potential decline toward the $35 level would improve the margin of safety. With a market capitalization (cap) of almost $30 billion, Corning is likely to register further growth. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $18.66 – $37.091-year price change: Up about 51%Dividend yield: 1%Expense ratio: 0.3%, or $30 per $10,000 invested annually Our next choice is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), namely the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity fund. The fund focuses on the 5G revolution that is upon us. The “fifth generation” technology is the most recent standard for cellular networks. It provides exposure to businesses that are behind the growth of 5G technologies. Leading chip names, cloud businesses, telecoms and satellite-based communications groups are among the companies represented. The fund started trading in March 2019 and net assets stand at $1.1 billion. FIVG, which has 77 holdings, tracks the returns of the BlueStar Global 5G Communications Index. The components of the index are reviewed semi-annually. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), LM Ericsson Telefon (NASDAQ:ERIC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) are among the top names in the roster. 7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for Our Interconnected World In the past 12 months, the fund has had a spectacular return and hit a record high in February. But so far in 2021, FIVG has only returned about 1%. Before long, a large number of gadgets used in personal and professional lives will rely on 5G technology. This ETF could be appropriate for many retail investors as it offers diversification across many stocks. International Business Machines (IBM) Source: Laborant / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $90.56 – $135.881-year price change: Up about 18%Dividend yield: 5.1% Armonk, New York-headquartered tech giant International Business Machines has a long history as a dividend stock. However, over the past decade, amidst the global technological transformation, IBM has seen revenues shrink. In other words, the company has been playing catch up. The iconic industrial giant offers software, information technology (IT) services and hardware. 97% of the world’s largest banks are IBM’s clients. Its mainframes handle 90% of all credit card transactions globally. Management is working hard to make the group a dominant fintech and blockchain player. The company reported Q4 and full year results on Jan. 21. Quarterly net revenue was $20.4 billion, a decline of 6% YoY. Yet, analysts were pleased to see that total cloud revenue came at $7.5 billion, up 10% YoY. The company has been focusing on increased cloud-based software solutions. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS were $1.9 billion and $2.07, respectively, both down 56% YoY. IBM’s free cash flow was $6.1 billion during the quarter. “We made progress in 2020 growing our hybrid cloud platform as the foundation for our clients’ digital transformations while dealing with the broader uncertainty of the macro environment.” said Arvind Krishna, IBM CEO. “The actions we are taking to focus on hybrid cloud and AI will take hold, giving us confidence we can achieve revenue growth in 2021.” IBM stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios stand at 11.52 and 1.55. Management’s objective is to make IBM a leaner operation with cloud based recurring revenue streams. Since its acquisition of Red Hat, IBM’s focus has moved to artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud operations. If you believe its shares are likely to shine again, then now might be a good time to buy this dividend stock. Texas Instruments (TXN) Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $93.09 – $181.801-year price change: Up about 65%Dividend yield: 2.33% Diversified semiconductor bellwether Texas Instruments designs, manufactures, and sells analog and embedded processing chips. The end markets include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. It has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide. In late January, Texas Instruments announced Q4 metrics. Revenue was $4.08 billion, an increase of 22% YoY. Net income came at $1.69 billion, up 58% YoY. Similarly EPS of $1.80 meant an increase of 61% YoY. Finally, free cash flow in Q4 was $1.9 billion. CEO Rich Templeton commented, “Together, our dividends and stock repurchases reflect our continued commitment to return all free cash flow to our owners. TI’s first quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.79 billion to $4.11 billion and earnings per share between $1.44 and $1.66.” We have to note that 90% of sales are from outside the U.S. As a result of the recent weakness in the value of the greenback, Texas Instruments will likely to see higher revenues in the coming quarters. 7 of the Top Transportation Stocks to Buy Right Now TXN stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 25.58 and 10.84, respectively. In the past year, investors have priced in a V-shaped recovery in semiconductor demand, especially in cars and industrials. And TI shares have returned over 60%. Therefore, potential short-term profit-taking is likely. And decline toward the $160 level would improve the margin of safety. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (VGT) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $179.45 – $382.731-year price change: Up about 64%Dividend yield:0.82%Expense ratio: 0.1% Our final discussion centers around another tech ETF. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF gives access to diversified tech businesses. The fund started trading in January 2004, and net assets stand close to $47 billion. VGT, which tracks the returns of the MSCI US IMI Info Technology 25/50 index, holds 345 companies. Over 57% of the assets are in the top 10 names. Thus, substantial price moves in these names affect the value of the fund. In terms of sectors, technology hardware, storage and peripheral leads with 23.2%. Next in line are systems software (20.1%), semiconductors (15.9%), and application software (13.3%). Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are among top the names in the roster. In recent years, these firms have been tech darlings and growth leaders. Given the recent up in the share price of many of these companies, there could soon be profit-taking in the fund. However, the new decade is likely to be shaped by technological innovations. Therefore, the fund deserves to be on your radar. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil is long T stock. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Of The Best Tech Dividend Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • Freestyle skiing: China's Gu creates history with double gold in worlds

    The 17-year-old won the halfpipe gold at Buttermilk Ski Area on Friday, before excelling in windy conditions to capture gold in the slopestyle final the following day. Gu scored 84.23 on her first run, which proved to be enough for the victory on Saturday. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was second with a score of 77.15.

  • Telecoms Spending on 5G May Open Door for More Bond Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate credit investors are bracing for another busy week in primary markets after Verizon Communications Inc. sold the largest investment-grade bond of the year.Wall Street syndicate desks are projecting as much as $40 billion in fresh supply next week after $53.5 billion was raised this week, surpassing forecasts that called for as much as $50 billion. Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, contributed $25 billion of that tally to help finance purchases of 5G airwaves.The deal is the largest this year and ties Boeing Co. for the sixth largest high-grade debt sale on record. Book orders peaked at $109 billion, allowing the company to pay zero to seven basis points in new issue concessions after initially dangling premiums of 33 basis points to 38 basis points.Verizon signed a $25 billion delayed-draw term loan in late February to support the acquisition of spectrum and rival AT&T Inc. entered a new term loan for $14.7 billion in February for similar purposes. Both facilities are expected to be largely repaid with new bonds once drawn.“I would expect them to capitalize on any momentum seen in their sector, so if Verizon received some enthusiasm for their deal, AT&T will likely follow suit,” said Scott Kimball, co-head of U.S. fixed income at BMO Global Asset Management.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday. Financial market mainstays from Guggenheim Investments to JPMorgan Chase & Co. are growing increasingly bullish on credit, brushing off worries over rising inflation and Treasury yields that have weighed on the asset class in recent months.“Demand will be there but for specific credit stories and themes, like companies expected to benefit from reopening and anything that’s commodity-related,” said Matt Brill, head of U.S. investment-grade credit at Invesco Ltd. “It’s not going to be a blanket beta trade.”Junk-Bonds ResilientThe U.S. high-yield market is about $9 billion short of becoming the second-busiest March on record in terms of issuance after American Airlines Group Inc. propelled this month’s volume to more than $25 billion.The primary market has remained active despite a weekly outflow of $5.33 billion from U.S. high-yield funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper, the largest cash exit since July. U.S. junk bonds rebounded to post the biggest one-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, putting the market on track to end a three-week losing streak.Vici Properties Inc. is planning to sell about $1.7 billion of junk-rated bonds to help pay for its $4 billion acquisition of the real estate of the Venetian resort and its convention center from Las Vegas Sands Corp. Vici expects to start marketing the new bonds to institutional investors over the coming months but timing will be dependent on Apollo Global Management obtaining regulatory approvals to acquire the Venetian’s operating assets in a related transaction.In the leveraged loan market, there are at least 16 deals with commitments due next week, including $735 million of term loans that will help fund the buyout of Flow Control Group by KKR.Distressed mall owner Washington Prime Group faces an expiration of a grace period for a missed payment on its unsecured notes Monday. The real estate investment trust said last month that it would use a 30-day moratorium to continue negotiations with its lenders. The company is also scheduled to present at the Roth Capital Partners conference that same day, along with Talos Energy Inc. and W&T Offshore Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end: BBC interview

    Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections. The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programmes. "I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again," Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.

  • GameStop's Stock Price Is Still 'Very Detached From Fundamentals'

    Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) remain "very detached from fundamentals" and the latest data from NPD isn't offering any support for the stock. The GameStop Analyst: Curtis Nagle maintains an Underperform rating on GameStop's stock with a $10 price target. The GameStop Thesis: Data from NPD shows that the total number of physical game units sold for new PlayStation and Xbox consoles are "very underwhelming," Nagle wrote in a note. In fact, for every PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console sold since their launch, only 0.64 physical games were sold in February. While part of the underperformance could be attributed to the lack of any new major game release in February, Nagle said part of the poor physical game sales could be attributed to rising digital penetration. Video game maker Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) acknowledged this reality in its conference call when it said digital accounted for 62% of sales. Related Link: Rod Alzmann Breaks Down The 'Chewy-fication' Of GameStop Meanwhile, GameStop's surge is in part attributed to rising expectations for GameStop to adopt a digital business model led by Ryan Cohen. How GameStop can find relevance in the online video game market is somewhat unclear. "While Cohen no doubt brings much-needed expertise to GMEs go-forward strategy, we still do not see how it addresses the issue of GME's software businesses migrating to online networks where GME plays an extremely limited role as an intermediary," the analyst wrote. GME Price Action: Shares of GameStop were trading higher by nearly 10% at $280.73. Photo via BentleyMall on Wikipedia. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDenny's Stock Gets Upgrade As More Restaurants Reopen3 DocuSign Stock Analysts On Q4 Results: Should Investors Buy The Dip?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'The Big Short' Explained

    The Oscar-nominated film "The Big Short" explains the complex financial instruments that helped fuel the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

  • Ethereum Prices Set to Go Ballistic on NFT Mania

    On Thursday, Christie’s record-shattering $69.4 million NFT sale sent the art world ablaze. Never before had anyone paid so much for digital art. But regular investors should also notice one other thing: the buyer paid entirely in ETH for the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) based ownership token. Source: Shutterstock Just three years ago, Ethereum’s first NFT craze hit the market. Collectible online cats – known as CryptoKitties – were adorable and personalizable. But unfortunately for early investors, the digital equivalent of beanie babies performed precisely like their real-world counterparts. It wasn’t long after the most expensive kitty sold for $170,000 that prices collapsed. The infinitely multiplying number of cats, paired with limited consumer appeal, meant collectors could eventually scoop up hundreds of kittens for only several dollars. But Ethereum’s story doesn’t end there. Just three years later, the cryptocurrency is back.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips “We are accepting [a buyer’s premium of] Ethereum for this purchase,” said Noah Davis, the organizer of the Beeple auction. “I feel like that’s actually the biggest deal of this whole thing, secretly.” 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys It’s an open secret that all NFTs are traded on the Ethereum network. All transactions are done using Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum Network, and all pieces of art have a unique Ethereum token that anyone can verify. With a real-world use that exceeds even Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Ethereum could soon eclipse the world’s “digital gold” as the cryptocurrency of choice in this brave new economy. Ethereum Prices: Emerging from the Shadows of Bitcoin When Ethereum went live in 2015, crypto enthusiasts (like yours truly) became immediate fans. The collaboration between programmers Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood was a clear departure from Bitcoin’s concept of “digital gold.” Whereas Bitcoin operates much like coins at an arcade, Ethereum’s “smart contract” abilities make it more like Apple or Google Pay. In other words, Ethereum’s system is built to track and transact unique tokens. Most of these tokens look much like this: 0x41b459f1f57f8b043a5926e9b15446adf4f1110e:4 It’s an ERC20 code that (in this case) represents ownership of “Liberty Mural,” an artist’s online recreation of his famous Paris fresco. If you want to track the token – again, using Liberty Mural as an example – you can type the address online and see all 84 transactions as of this writing. And if you ever want to buy that GIF (and have $25,000++ to spare), confirming “Liberty’s” ownership is as easy as checking the latest seller’s wallet address. ERC20 doubles as a convenient digital certificate that NFT buyers today usually take for granted. Ethereum’s start, however, looked a lot shakier. Back then, few people used these tokens for anything besides seemingly trivial pursuits like CryptoKitties. And when I first sold my tens-of-thousand dollars equivalent of Ethereum close to the $1,200 market peak in 2018, most people were invested in ETH for one simple reason: to make lots of money. Even now, many people still don’t realize that Ethereum powers the entire NFT market. Many “What are NFTs” articles use Bitcoin as an illustration because the world’s largest currency is far better-known to average investors. Its $1 trillion market capitalization eclipses Ethereum’s $200 billion by a 5x margin. But that’s starting to change. As more people start bidding on NFTs – from low-cost digital art to collectible NBA highlight reels – many of these same bidders will convert their dollars into Ether for the very first time to complete transactions. These people might never have had a reason to own Ether in the first place. But as NFTs grow in adoption, many investors will find themselves owning Ether for the first time. First-Mover Advantage There’s also the supply-side of the picture. Since all significant digital art auctions are done in Ethereum today, the currency has a world-beating first-mover advantage. Switching to a different ledger quickly becomes untenable as time passes. Consider VINs, the 17-digit code that every motor vehicle worldwide gets assigned at production. (Internationally, they’re known as World Manufacturer Identifiers). Because these codes are ubiquitous, state governments and title companies use VINs to track vehicle ownership and run accident reports. Corporations have built entire industries to title-check used vehicles. No corporation, however, will find creating a VIN alternative particularly easy, since it will involve convincing everyone else to also sign on. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s ERC20 tokens have quickly become the gold standard for tracking digital artwork ownership. The Ethereum blockchain links all $350 million of the NBA’s Top Shot NFT sales; thanks to an early deal with Dapper Labs, every single highlight reel has an Ethereum contract address. Newer smart-contract cryptocurrencies like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) could try challenging Ethereum’s position. But overtaking Ethereum as the single authority on digital art ownership could also mean re-titling every existing piece of digital art that’s already been sold. From Taco Bell’s initial $1.60 set of taco GIFs to Beeple’s $69.4 million auction, a new system will need enough data from existing owners to have much real-world value. Environmental Concerns and Proof of Stake Ethereum is far from perfect. As one of the first major token-based cryptocurrencies, Ether shares many of Bitcoin’s flaws: slow speed, high fees and a ludicrously big appetite for electricity. At current rates, Ethereum miners use almost as much energy as the Republic of Ireland. That’s because Bitcoin and Ethereum share a reliance on an energy-intensive “proof-of-work” (PoW) system – complex cryptographic problems that miners solve for rewards. At small scales, these PoW systems work exceedingly well. Low crypto prices will limit mining investment, keeping costs in check. But Ethereum’s PoW reward system scales linearly with ETH price – the higher Ethereum goes, the more people spend on chips and mining power. And because its function adjusts its difficulty to maintain block speeds, the additional mining power gets wasted on more complicated problems. Some have even pointed out that transacting high-priced art can cost the equivalent power as 3.5 weeks of a household’s use. Meanwhile, Ether users see no net benefit. For years, Ethereum has toyed with moving to the less energy-intensive “proof-of-stake” system (PoS). Under that system, the network randomly selects miners to add new blocks instead of having them prove their worth through calculations. That would theoretically reduce energy usage by 99% or more. PoS systems, however, need a complex layer of checks and balances. Without that, bad actors could potentially hijack the system and re-write the blockchain in their favor. But change is coming. Ethereum’s co-founder and CTOs recently launched proof-of-stake blockchains Cardano and Polkadot (CCC:DOT1-USD), proving that the PoS system can work at scale in the real world. On Dec. 1, 2020, the Ethereum Foundation followed suit with its Ethereum 2.0 Beacon chain launch – a working version of a proof-of-stake blockchain. The foundation still has a long way to go – the system needs to get tested for security. And merging the two Ethereum blockchains could take months of planning. But with some luck, the merge could happen as soon as 2022. The $1 Trillion Opportunity Ethereum NFTs aren’t stopping at digital artwork. Today, investors can buy digital trading cards, in-game items, and even domain names through NFT trading platforms. I’ve written before that the current market is worth upward of $1 trillion, and the opportunity will only grow as more players hop on board. Even now, it’s easy to see a future where all collectible art (both real-world and digital) gets an Ethereum ERC20 token. The art world has long struggled with determining authenticity and ownership; NFTs offer a clever way to solve both problems. Auctioneers are already waking up to this new reality. Christie’s might have been the first to accept Ethereum on such a large scale, but others will quickly follow suit as they realize Ethereum’s power in reducing transaction risk. Because Ethereum already performs the dual function of escrow and validator, auction houses have less need to risk their own capital to finance these sales. And while Ether’s current $10 transaction fee might seem high to pay for a $20 lunch, it’s a low price to gas the art world’s multi-million dollar transactions. What’s Ethereum Worth? Investors will need to act quickly. Ethereum is only up 20% from its 2018 peak compared to Bitcoin’s 150% gain, and it’s only a matter of time before regular investors realize that NFTs are essentially Ethereum transactions disguised as digital auctions. For the wily investor, that makes Ether far more than just digital gold. It’s the grease that will turn the wheels of commerce for years to come. Buy in now before the world realizes that. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ethereum Prices Set to Go Ballistic on NFT Mania appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 9 Epicenter Stocks That Are Rebounding After a Hard Pandemic Fall

    As novel coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out, we are turning to what may be the last chapter in the glass-half-empty, glass-half-full narrative that has surrounded the Covid-19 pandemic. And that chapter can’t come to a conclusion fast enough for several epicenter stocks that felt the brunt of the pandemic. The term “epicenter stocks” was coined by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. According to Lee, these companies suffered the most at the onset of the pandemic. However, they would also be the stocks that had the most to gain in a post-pandemic world. This list of stocks includes hotels, airlines and cruise lines. And sure enough, a slew of new data is illustrating the glass-half-full narrative for these stocks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the leisure and hospitality sector saw the strongest job gains in February. Just the month before, the sector was losing jobs. And on a year-over-year basis, employment is still down 20%.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But the glass-half-empty crowd is not done. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, only 34% of Americans feel comfortable staying in a hotel at this time. And many of those surveyed are suggesting they won’t feel comfortable until the majority of Americans have been vaccinated. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys But for now, let’s bet on a little optimism. So here are nine epicenter stocks to buy or put on your watch list. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Norwegian Cruise Lines ()NYSE:NCLH Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com The first sector to look at is the airlines. And the first of the epicenter stocks to look at is JetBlue. The airline industry started to recover during the summer. But with the vaccine rollout happening in earnest, it seems like time to bet on a more meaningful recovery in airline stocks. JBLU stock is one of those leading the way. It’s up 44% since the beginning of the year. And the same three reasons that I wrote of this summer still apply. First, although more states are beginning to fully reopen, Florida enjoys a first-mover advantage of sorts, and JetBlue is well positioned to cover the state. In June, they announced plans to launch 30 new routes, many to the Sunshine State. Second, the company has little exposure to Boeing (NYSE:BA) and its Max jet. This advantage will evaporate over time, but timing is everything and so for now, I’ll put this in the win column for JBLU stock. And finally, JetBlue doesn’t have to change its pricing strategy. Some consumers are sitting on a pile of cash coming out of the pandemic. However, others will be looking to get away on a much tighter budget. JetBlue’s reputation as a low-cost carrier will allow them to accommodate these customers without eating away at earnings. Southwest Airlines (LUV) Source: Shutterstock The other airline stock I suggest taking a look at is Southwest Airlines. Like JetBlue, Southwest covers Florida well. It recently expanded into its 10th location. The airline also recently announced that it would initiate flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Eugene, Oregon and Bellingham, Washington, in 2021. And all of this is in addition to the company expanding into 17 new airports since the beginning of the pandemic. Another similarity between Southwest and JetBlue is that neither is reliant on international flights. While it’s reasonable to expect domestic air traffic to increase significantly, the status of international flights is less certain. And Southwest entered the pandemic in reasonably good financial shape. However, as the calendar turned to 2021, it appeared that Southwest’s string of 49 years without having to furlough workers was about to come to an end. But with money coming from the soon-to-pass stimulus package, that streak will continue. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys LUV stock is up 30% in 2021, but it may be a little overvalued at the moment. And the stock is nearing the upper range of current price targets. However, as the economy reopens, those targets are likely to be adjusted higher. Marriott (MAR) Source: Shutterstock The next three epicenter stocks on my list come from the hotel sector. The first on the list is Marriott. Early on in the pandemic, I felt the strength of the Marriott brand would make the hotel chain a solid choice as a post-pandemic buy. I also believe that luxury hotels may do a better job of capturing the pent-up demand that is ready to be unleashed. That conviction was put to the test as Marriott traded in a tight range for much of 2020. But as vaccine optimism emerged, MAR stock has taken off. It’s now trading slightly above its pre-pandemic levels. And this is happening despite revenue coming in at approximately 50% less in 2020 than in 2019. Is it too far too fast? The company did layoff 17% of its corporate workforce in October 2020. And Marriott itself is not forecasting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest. This seems to be the opinion of analysts who give the stock a consensus “hold” rating. Right now, the analysts’ price target is forecasting that the stock may fall back in the near term. However, the company’s revenue and earnings continue to improve. MGM Resorts International (MGM) Source: Michael Neil Thomas / Shutterstock.com The second hotel stock that I look at as an epicenter stock is MGM Resorts International. The reason that I like MGM is because it’s not a pure-play hotel stock. MGM gives investors exposure to the gaming industry via its network of casinos. And with those casinos comes exposure to the red-hot sports betting sector. While only 18 states have legalized sports betting, more states are racing to create ballot initiatives. The pandemic hit MGM particularly hard because the company had just launched BetMGM, its mobile betting app. The company’s network of casinos started to open in June, but the company is still not seeing business as usual. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys However, it’s logical to think that Las Vegas will be a popular destination for some of the pent-up demand that is bound to be unleashed. And even if gamblers don’t travel to Vegas, they will likely be visiting MGM’s other properties, which makes MGM stock a solid bet. Wyndham (WH) Source: Shutterstock The last of the hotel stocks that I put on this list of epicenter stocks is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company’s revenue was approximately 35% lower on a year-over-year basis. However, that’s not the worst news that investors could have received. Particularly since this is not the only quarter that Wyndham overperformed during the pandemic. However one of the reasons I like Wyndham is as a hedge on MAR stock. Wyndham operates more than 9,000 properties and its portfolio includes value chains. This will be important because, as we know, not every American is coming out of this portfolio with more savings than they had going into it. For these families, the desire to travel may likely have to come on a budget. And that’s a strong catalyst for WH stock. In fact, the company reports that approximately 78% of its total rooms are geared toward the lower-priced and midscale categories. And the company is not as reliant on the business traveler. Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Source: Vytautas Kielaitis/shutterstock.com In a recent discussion of cruise lines, I assessed Norwegian Cruise Lines as the one cruise line stock I might invest in if I could only invest in one. At the time I wrote that article, NCLH stock was trading at its lowest level since it began publicly trading. The stock is slightly above that level now, but it still looks like it has a lot of upside. And one reason I believe that is because the company fell further than other cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL). And Norwegian is coming off a quarter in which it delivered an earnings report that was noticeably less bad than its competitors. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys In terms of epicenter stocks, you may want to keep Norwegian on your watch list at this time. The cruise ship relaunch will not happen all at once. Many cruise lines will not have their entire fleet in operation until 2022. And the same may be true with Norwegian. However, after borrowing up to $3 billion to boost its cash reserves, the company can be patient, and so can you. Starbucks (SBUX) Source: Natee Meepian / Shutterstock.com Starbucks has been a great stock during the pandemic. In fact, SBUX stock is up 42% over the last 12 months. So why does it make the list as one of the epicenter stocks for 2021. In a word – expansion. If you want to be more specific: international expansion. At the company’s recent Investors Day, Starbucks made it clear that they are keeping the pedal to the metal. The company is planning to build more than 20,000 new locations by 2030. That will increase the company’s total number of stores to 55,000. One of these stores was just built in a town north of me, and I can confirm that business is good. But the company is “only” supposed to expand its U.S. footprint by about 3%. The real growth would seem to be coming in China. Starbucks has approximately 4,700 locations in China. But beginning next year, it is projecting growing the number of stores at a double-digit pace. Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Source: Daniel Pieterson / Shutterstock.com Like Starbucks, Universal Display Corporation has weathered the pandemic quite well. OLED stock is up 35% largely on the strength of its relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Universal Display makes the technology (and owns the parts and patents) that, among other things, allows the iPhone 12 to have its thin screen. That growth should continue as will Universal’s relationship with Apple. But the reason the company makes the list of epicenter stocks is because it makes products for the display and lighting industries. Business travel is likely to remain soft in a post-pandemic world, but it’s likely that exceptions may be made for large corporate events and trade shows. All of which will require the company’s energy-efficient lighting products. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Which brings me to my final point. OLED stock should benefit as companies will continue to look for energy-efficient lighting products. And the company’s products have already been proven to have applications in trending industries, such as the automotive and aerospace industries. EVI Industries (EVI) Source: Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock.com The last of our epicenter stocks to consider is EVI Industries. Year-to-date, the little known small-cap stock is only up a little more than 12%. However in the last 12 months, EVI stock has soared more than 62%. EVI distributes commercial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, along with related parts and technical services. The Miami, Florida-based company is well positioned to benefit as the company’s products will be needed by hotels, motels, restaurants, bars and cruise ships. EVI also has many professional sports franchises as customers. EVI Industries delivers essential products that will remain in high demand as the pandemic ends. It’s not the most exciting stock, and it doesn’t pay a dividend. Still, EVI’s revenue and earnings have held up during the pandemic, largely due to the fact that the company also services the hospital and nursing home markets. And the stock price reflects that. EVI has made up its entire pandemic loss and is in fact trading higher than it has nearly 18 months. On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for seven years. He has been writing for Investor Place since 2019. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 9 Epicenter Stocks That Are Rebounding After a Hard Pandemic Fall appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 13th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit early highs would bring support levels into play.

  • 3 Growth ETFs That Can Make You a Multimillionaire

    Becoming a multimillionaire investor is easier than you may think. Investing in growth ETFs can be a smart move to maximize your earnings. A growth ETF is a collection of stocks that have potential for rapid growth.