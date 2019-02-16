Crypto Nightmare: This Brazilian Investor Just Accidentally Bought Bitcoin at $20,000

Every crypto investor’s worst nightmare came true for one Brazilian trader, who accidentally bought bitcoin at a massive premium.

At one point, he bought 0.0047 BTC for 340 Brazilian reals, worth about $91. At press time, said amount of bitcoin is worth less than $15 on other exchanges, meaning at the rate he paid for a full bitcoin would’ve cost him the equivalent of over $19,400.

TemBTC's order book More

According to local news outlet Portal do Bitcoin, a potential explanation for what happened was the trader placed a large market order, which “cleaned” the platform’s thinly-traded order book. | Source: Portal do Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency trader placed his buy order on a local exchange called TemBTC, which isn’t among the largest platforms in Brazil. According to local news outlet Portal do Bitcoin, a potential explanation for what happened was the trader placed a large market order, which “cleaned” the platform’s thinly-traded order book. Available records show some bitcoin was also bought for $16,000, $13,000, and $10,000 before reaching the $19,000 peak.

