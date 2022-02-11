Crypto is ‘not even a tulip,’ India’s central bank chief says
- Shaktikanta DasGoverner of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and that they are “not even a tulip,” warning investors of its risks.
Fast facts
Das’s comments come just over a week after India’s central government announced a 30% taxation plan on income from crypto assets as well as a 1% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on crypto asset transfers.
Metaphorically, the term “tulip mania” — originating from the Dutch tulip bulb market bubble of the 17th century — is often used to describe large economic bubbles when asset prices digress from fair values.
JPMorgan, in a recent analysis, set Bitcoin’s fair value at US$38,000, about 13% lower than its current trading price.
India’s central bank plans to introduce its own digital currency sometime in the next financial year beginning April 1.
RBI has consistently opposed cryptocurrency trading in India and had even tried to stop banks from facilitating transactions through a circular issued in 2018, which was later struck down by the Supreme Court.