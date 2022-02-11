Crypto is ‘not even a tulip,’ India’s central bank chief says

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read
  • Shaktikanta Das
    Shaktikanta Das
    Governer of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and that they are “not even a tulip,” warning investors of its risks.

Fast facts

  • Das’s comments come just over a week after India’s central government announced a 30% taxation plan on income from crypto assets as well as a 1% TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on crypto asset transfers.

  • Metaphorically, the term “tulip mania” — originating from the Dutch tulip bulb market bubble of the 17th century — is often used to describe large economic bubbles when asset prices digress from fair values.

  • JPMorgan, in a recent analysis, set Bitcoin’s fair value at US$38,000, about 13% lower than its current trading price.

  • India’s central bank plans to introduce its own digital currency sometime in the next financial year beginning April 1.

  • RBI has consistently opposed cryptocurrency trading in India and had even tried to stop banks from facilitating transactions through a circular issued in 2018, which was later struck down by the Supreme Court.

