Crypto Options Traders Adopt New Strategies to Profit From DeFi-Led Volatility Gyrations

Omkar Godbole
·4 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Directional traders betting on bullish or bearish price trends once dominated the crypto market. Since last year, another type, known as volatility traders, has emerged. These traders bet on a rise or drop in implied or expected price volatility over a specific period.

These entities are increasingly employing strategies to profit from market information that is public; notably, the weekly automated options strategies that are auctioned by decentralized option vaults (DOVs). Every Friday at 11:00 coordinated universal time (7 a.m. ET), the vaults allow anyone willing to deposit their coins there to earn double-digit annualized returns.

These vaults sell higher strike, or out-of-the-money (OTM) calls and lower strike OTM puts, driving implied volatility lower each Friday. Sophisticated traders are virtually front-running the drop in implied volatility. The strategy is similar to running a typical short position in the spot or futures market to benefit from an expected decline in prices.

"DOV auctions drive down volatility and [options] premium prices," Two Prime's DeFi options explainer published on April 8 said. "Since these auction times and mechanics are public information, volatility sellers across short-term tenors, like Two Prime, can profit from short-selling [volatility] in front of these auctions and buying during and shortly after the auction event."

Options are hedging instruments that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, while a put conveys the right to sell. Demand for hedges is high when uncertainty about future price action is high. Therefore, implied volatility and options price rises with increased demand, while options selling lowers both.

Decentralized option vaults have simplified the otherwise complicated options trading for retail investors. All users need to do is deposit their coins in the vaults, which take care of complexities like selecting the appropriate strike price for selling OTM calls and puts. The premium collected from selling options represents the yield from the trade and is distributed among users in proportion to their deposits.

DOVs have seen explosive growth in a year to become a significant part of the DeFi options ecosystem, now worth nearly $1 billion as per total value locked, data source DefiLlama shows. According to Two Prime, the DOV-powered weekly covered call and covered put strategies are two of the most popular trades and currently add over $100 million of notional exposure to the market, driving the implied volatility and options prices lower.

The chart above shows that on crypto options exchange Deribit's ether implied volatility index (ETH DVOL) tends to drop in hours leading up to the weekly auctions held each Friday and rises following the conclusion of auctions.

"In 2022, the Deribit Implied Volatility Index, a measure of implied volatility on BTC and ETH options, has trended lower into the auctions period," Two Prime said. "For 100% of occurrences 4 to 7 hours leading up to the auction, volatility has fallen as short open interest pushes [options] premiums lower," Two Prime said.

The pattern has created a window of opportunity for savvy traders to sell volatility via short call or put position ahead of the auction and square off the trade at relatively cheap prices brought by the auctions-induced decline in the implied volatility.

"The strategy has been quite popular," Robbie Liu, senior researcher at Babel Finance, said. "It was very profitable initially, but with time, more and more traders are doing this. So, profitability has been diminishing quickly."

Vol selling is a risky business

Traders writing or selling options in a bid to profit from an impending drop in the implied volatility are exposed to sudden price swings.

Traders typically sell volatility (via short put or call) when the implied volatility is too high relative to its lifetime average and historical volatility. On the contrary, traders buy volatility (via long call or put) when the implied volatility is cheap compared to historical standards.

However, while implied volatility is moving away from the mean, there is no guarantee when it will do so, and there is no limit as to how high it can go. In other words, the implied volatility can stay elevated longer than volatility sellers can stay solvent.

Besides, a call option seller is obliged to sell the asset to the buyer if the latter decides to exercise the option to purchase at an agreed-upon price.

So, in theory, the seller is exposed to unlimited losses and the buyer can make an unlimited profit as the market can virtually rally to infinity. Similarly, a put a seller's account can be wiped out in a falling market.

"Selling option premium creates convex risk/reward profiles that often surpass simple long/short futures or spot trading strategies. Back-tested versions of these strategies have performed well in some environments but have also experienced significant drawdowns when markets move outside the expected range," Two Prime noted.

Read: Move Over, Carry Trade, These Retail-Friendly DeFi Options Strategies Yield 12%-30%

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Exchange KuCoin Launches $100M Fund for NFT Creators

    The Creators Fund supplements KuCoin’s newly launched NFT marketplace, Windvane.

  • Ethereum Foundation Holds $1.3B in Ether, $300M in Non-Crypto Investments

    Ether held by the non-profit represents about 0.3% of the total supply as of March 31, 2022.

  • How the Fed's Inflation Battle Could Affect Crypto Prices

    Though bitcoin ended 2021 up over 62%, the cryptocurrency experienced significant volatility along the way.

  • Crypto Stocks Perform Worse Than Cryptocurrencies

    Coinbase is off 42% so far this year as trading volume sinks. Silvergate Capital, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain are down sharply as well.

  • BlockDown: The World’s First NFT-Enabled Web3 Festival

    BlockDown is returning this May for its first in-person festival in the coastal city of Sibenik in Croatia for the world’s first gamified NFT-enabled festival.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter board members, who receive $3 million collectively, will not be paid if he buys the company

    Elon Musk — who is trying to acquire Twitter for $43 billion — said he would be saving $3 million.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The semiconductor sector, which is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips that power our favorite electronics, is large and complex. Most investors are familiar with industry darlings like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices, but there's an entire subfield of companies providing critical products and services to the world's top chipmakers.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

    China Merchants Bank has unexpectedly relieved Tian Huiyu of his role as president and chief executive officer, after the stock plunged in Shanghai amid talk of investigations into the affairs of the country's largest retail bank. Tian, 56, was relieved of his job with immediate effect, and would be assigned to another post, the Shenzhen-based bank said, without specifying his new role. Tian, appointed to the bank's top post in September 2013, will be replaced by chief financial officer Wang Lia

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]