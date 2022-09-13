Crypto Options Trading Startup Synquote Raises $2.8M From Initialized, Polygon

Cameron Thompson, Danny Nelson
·1 min read

Crypto options trading startup Synquote closed a $2.8 million seed funding round to build out a platform for trading derivatives contracts in tokens that don’t usually have such markets.

Initialized Capital led the round.

Synquote, a self-styled decentralized exchange (DEX), plans to support the buying and selling of options in over 500 generally illiquid instruments atop layer2 Polygon, Avalanche and BNB Chain. It unlocks the liquidity by letting traders source options quotes directly from market makers – a first in decentralized finance, according to Imran Khan, whose startup accelerator AllianceDAO incubated Synquote and is also investing in the round.

“There’s a structural reason why options are hard,” Synquote founder Ahmed Attia told CoinDesk in an interview. “You need sophisticated people on one side of the trade.”

Attia, a DEX developer veteran, started building Synquote’s market maker matching model in 2021. He’s planning to use the funding to hire more staff with a focus on nabbing former options traders.

The platform will seek to bring European-style options trading to newcomer audiences, a review of Synquote’s documentation shows. Users can make calls or puts across five tokens: ETH, BTC, AVAX, LINK, and MATIC.

Attia said the bear market is “a great time” for traders to start playing around with options, which he said can help them hedge downside risks.

Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Polygon, and Ryan Selkis of Messari also participated in the round.

Recommended Stories

  • Ask Dr. Nandi: Should you get the updated COVID-19 booster and the Flu shot at the same time?

    A rough winter may lie ahead as health experts warn respiratory illnesses could surge. Americans are being advised to get both the updated COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine to maximize protection.

  • Goldsky raises $20M to bring real-time, on-chain data to crypto companies

    Despite well-known volatility in the crypto market, crypto startups building infrastructure to support the industry's long-term growth have seemed to fare better than their peers. This is especially true for data, a universally necessary input for web3 companies, with crypto data firms like Messari reportedly fundraising amid a down market. Goldsky, a data infrastructure company for crypto startups, has raised $20 million in a seed round led by Felicis and Dragonfly Capital.

  • Interest Rate The Only Inflation-Fighting Tool After Bitcoin And Gold Failed, Says Nobel Laureate

    Bitcoin can be a store of value, according to Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama. The economist observes that anything acquires a value if there is an opportunity cost. For a medium of exchange, that opportunity cost is limited supply.

  • US Treasury Explains How Americans Can Recover Crypto Locked in Tornado Cash

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) updated its "frequently asked questions" document Tuesday to tell Tornado Cash users they can recover their locked funds by applying for a license, among other issues.

  • The Grand Old Party of Crybabies

    How Republicans embraced the victimhood mythology they once denounced.

  • The Best Stock Today in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF

    Popular investor Cathie Wood has taken a lot of heat lately in connection to her well-known Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), which has toppled 54% since the start of 2022. As long-term investors, however, we shouldn't be overly absorbed in short-term stock price movements. After all, if you look at Wood's portfolio, you'll notice that many promising businesses are down significantly from their highs.

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock Could Double Within 3 Years -- Here's How

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is known for its investments in game-changing growth stocks backed by high-tech companies at the leading edge of science, making Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) a very typical holding. Using a ruthlessly optimized symphony of robotics, genetic engineering, data science, and automated cell culture technologies, the company's approach to providing cell-based manufacturing services is entirely without precedent. The most obvious reason Ginkgo's stock could double before the end of 2025 is that demand for its core services is rising sharply, leading to very rapid revenue growth.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    The stock market has been something of a roller coaster in 2022. Unfortunately, unlike on a real roller coaster, the downs in the stock market are a lot less fun for long-term investors than the ups, and we've certainly had plenty of downs so far this year. A falling stock market is often accompanied by job losses.