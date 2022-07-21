Crypto Payments Firm BCB Group Hires Deputy CEO to Expand Internationally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Canny
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chief operating officer
    Executive position

BCB Group, a cryptocurrency trading and payment services firm, has appointed Noah Sharp as deputy CEO, in a bid to expand its business internationally, according to a statement seen by CoinDesk.

Sharp is based in London and will be reporting to Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, founder and CEO of BCB, the company said in the statement. “We have appointed Noah at a time where the international scaling of the business needs a seasoned expert with an extensive track record in banking and payments, and I’m honored to have Noah support my vision in such a powerful way,” said Landsberg-Sadie in the statement.

The crypto payments services provider has been expanding its business through several acquisitions. It bought LAB577, a blockchain and digital assets firm setup by a group of former NatWest bank software engineers in February this year, which was preceded by the purchase of Germany’s 100-year-old Sutor Bank in December last year.

Sharp joins BCB Group from payments firm Paysafe, where he was employed as chief banking officer, responsible for leading the global banking and payments division. Prior to this, he spent several years at investment banks Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank.

Read more: Crypto Banking Company BCB Group Hires Former Coinbase UK CEO

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Files for Protection From Creditors

    The Singapore-based company had recently suspended withdrawals and begun laying off staff.

  • Gold prices fall back to a more than 15-month low

    Gold futures declined on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar found its footing following a brief pullback, dragging prices for the metal back down to their lowest settlement in more than 15 months. Gold futures (GCQ22) (GC00) for August delivery fell $10.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,700.20 an ounce. Silver futures (SIU22) (SI00) for September delivery lost 5 cents, or 0.2%, at $18.668 per ounce.

  • Vodacom to hold 100% of new South African tower subsidiary

    Vodacom Group will retain full ownership of a new subsidiary that will take over its South African tower business, the telecoms company said on Thursday, announcing a 5.2% rise in first-quarter revenue. Formation of the telecommunications-tower company, which follows similar actions by Vodacom's rivals, is not yet complete, chief executive officer Shameel Joosub said. Vodacom Group, a South African firm, also operates in other African countries.

  • Blue Owl’s Stock Will Rise This Year: Analyst

    Blue Owl was formed via a three-way merger of two companies and a SPAC. Its shares are down more than 20% this year.

  • Starbucks China Rival Seeking Funds at $1.2 Billion Value, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The China operator of coffee chain % Arabica is weighing a new funding round and could seek a valuation for its business in the country of as much as $1.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • Man In Underwear Interrupts CNBC Stock Segment Because... Live TV

    Finance expert Karen Firestone had an unexpected co-star in her "Squawk Box" interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Professional investors haven't been this bearish on stocks since the 2008 financial crisis - and that sets the market up for a second-half rally, Bank of America says

    The bank said a contrarian rally for the stock market could materialize in the third quarter if inflation shows signs of slowing down.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Announces Payment Plan to Limit Password Sharing

    Netflix (NFLX) is set to introduce "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that will charge extra for using Netflix account in additional homes.

  • Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

    Shares in French food retailer Carrefour rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares. The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. "This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • Bubble expert Jeremy Grantham predicts weak earnings will hammer stocks - and warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 25%

    The market historian and GMO cofounder said the slump in asset prices could last anywhere between six months and three years.