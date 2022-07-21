Crypto Payments Firm BCB Group Hires Deputy CEO to Expand Internationally

BCB Group, a cryptocurrency trading and payment services firm, has appointed Noah Sharp as deputy CEO, in a bid to expand its business internationally, according to a statement seen by CoinDesk.

Sharp is based in London and will be reporting to Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, founder and CEO of BCB, the company said in the statement. “We have appointed Noah at a time where the international scaling of the business needs a seasoned expert with an extensive track record in banking and payments, and I’m honored to have Noah support my vision in such a powerful way,” said Landsberg-Sadie in the statement.

The crypto payments services provider has been expanding its business through several acquisitions. It bought LAB577, a blockchain and digital assets firm setup by a group of former NatWest bank software engineers in February this year, which was preceded by the purchase of Germany’s 100-year-old Sutor Bank in December last year.

Sharp joins BCB Group from payments firm Paysafe, where he was employed as chief banking officer, responsible for leading the global banking and payments division. Prior to this, he spent several years at investment banks Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank.

