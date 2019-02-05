This Crypto Payments Startup Claims it Got Punked Over the Weekend for a Fake Trademark Claim

Crypto payments processor AtomicPay.io’s front-end services were unavailable for a period of almost 8 hours this weekend due to a trademark claim by a company called Vertbase. Vertbase is a money services provider that sells cryptocurrency, while AtomicPay is a non-custodial crypto payments solution for merchants. CEO Benz Rif recently gave an interview to CCN, and informed us that he’d experienced problems with cloud infrastructure provider Digital Ocean. He also made a statement on the episode.

Hostage-Taking Sales Tactics? Vertbase Tried to Sell AtomicPay.com to AtomicPay.io

Digital Ocean said that AtomicPay.io was violating the trademark owned by Vertbase. The problem? Vertbase never had such a trademark, nor did they tell Digital Ocean it did. Instead, they notified Digital Ocean last November that they were filing for a similar trademark. They own AtomicPay.com and were aware that AtomicPay.io was hosted by Digital Ocean.

According to screenshots made available to CCN, Vertbase CEO Justin Seidl offered to sell the domain AtomicPay.com to AtomicPay.io in early January.

