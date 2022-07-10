Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

STEVE KARNOWSKI
·7 min read

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When the Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund bought $25 million in cryptocurrencies, with the fund's chief investment officer touting their potential, retired fire Capt. Russell Harris was concerned.

Harris, 62, has attended the funerals of 34 firefighters killed in the line of duty. He was already worried about his pension after an overhaul by state and city officials cut payments as they grappled with the ability to pay out benefits. He didn't see crypto, unproven in his eyes, as an answer.

“I don’t like it," Harris said. "There’s too many pyramid schemes that everybody gets wrapped up in. That’s the way I see this cryptocurrency at this time. ... There might be a place for it, but it’s still new and nobody understands it.”

The plunge in prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in recent weeks provides a cautionary tale for the handful of public pension funds that have dipped their toes in the crypto pool over the past few years. Most have done it indirectly through stocks or investment funds that serve as proxies for the larger crypto market. A lack of transparency makes it difficult to tell whether they've made or lost money, let alone how much, and for the most part fund officials won't say.

But the recent crypto meltdown has prompted a larger question: For pension funds that ensure teachers, firefighters, police and other public workers receive guaranteed benefits in retirement after public service, is any amount of crypto investment too risky?

Many public pension funds across the U.S. are underfunded, sometimes seriously so, which leads them to take risks to try to catch up. That doesn't always work out, and the risk extends not just to the funds but to taxpayers who might have to bail them out, either through higher taxes or diverting spending away from other needs.

Keith Brainard, research director for the National Association of State Retirement Administrators, said he wasn't aware of more than a handful of public pension funds that have invested in crypto.

“There may come a day when crypto settles down and becomes adequately understood and mature as a potential investment that public pension funds might embrace them,” Brainard said. “I’m just not sure that we’re there yet.”

The U.S. Department of Labor urges “extreme care” in crypto investments because of the high risks. The recent plunge in crypto prices has caused Washington to more closely scrutinize the freewheeling industry. After the collapse of $40 billion crypto asset known as Terra, senators in both parties have proposed legislation that would regulate crypto for the first time, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for more oversight of crypto ventures.

The Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund's cryptocurrency investment wasn't very big — just $15 million in what was then a $5.5 billion portfolio.

It's not clear how that panned out in the cryptocurrency market slide this year. Officials from fund and the union didn't respond to multiple requests for comment. But the fund bought in when bitcoin prices were close to their peak of nearly $67,000, and they've been on the decline since then, dipping below $20,000 in June.

The fund's chairman, Brett Besselman, said in a first-quarter report that it was healthy with an overall rate of return of 33.7% in 2021. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said earlier this year that the 2017 overhaul is working well and, thanks to strong returns in 2021, has put his city's pension funds well ahead of schedule toward eliminating their unfunded liabilities.

Houston's experiment, which fund managers touted as the first announced direct purchase of digital assets by a U.S. pension plan, followed a series of bigger but indirect investments by two pension funds for Fairfax County of Virginia. They put over $120 million into funds that seek opportunities in the crypto world, such as blockchain technology, digital tokens and cryptocurrency derivatives. As in Houston, the Virginia investments are a tiny share of the funds’ $7.2 billion in assets.

Since 2018, the Fairfax County Employees’ Retirement System and Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System have put money into venture capital funds that invest in blockchain and a hedge fund that seeks to harness some of the volatility inherent in the space, said Jeffrey Weiler, executive director of Fairfax County Retirement Systems. He said the goal was to invest in infrastructure that underlies blockchain technology, which managers continue to view as a high-growth area.

Crypto-related investments aren’t necessarily deliberate. The Minnesota State Board of Investment manages a portfolio worth around $130 billion for several public employee pension plans and other entities. A recent report shows it held small stakes as of Dec. 31 in the crypto exchange Coinbase Global and the bitcoin miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings with a combined market value of $5.3 million. It also listed two holdings of fixed-income securities from Coinbase with a market value of $2.2 million.

Mansco Perry, the board’s executive director and chief investment officer, said the board invests heavily in stock indexes, so those holdings were most likely in one of its index funds or were purchased by an outside investment manager.

“We don’t own cryptocurrency, but if a company is big enough to be in an index, more than likely we own it,” Perry said.

The Minnesota board may look at crypto-related investments someday just to learn about them, Perry said, “but it’s not a high priority. ... I would say we’re nowhere close to making an investment decision to move forward, but that doesn’t mean we never will.”

The country's largest public pension fund, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, known as CalPERS, took a tiny stake in 2017 in Riot Blockchain that grew to over $1.9 million by late 2020. Securities and Exchange Commission filings show it reached $5.4 million before CalPERS got out sometime in the second quarter of 2021. Officials declined to give details, but it was a miniscule play in CalPERS' total portfolio of well over $400 billion.

According to SEC filings, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board apparently began testing the waters early last year with purchases of Coinbase, Marathon and Riot Blockchain. Those holdings grew to at least $19.3 million, against a total portfolio of $48.2 billion, by the end of the first quarter this year. Board officials did not respond to requests for comment.

New Jersey’s main state pension fund appears from SEC filings to have started investing in some crypto-related stocks in the second quarter of 2021. As of the end of March 2022, the state had about $9.5 million in combined holdings in Coinbase, Riot Blockchain and Marathon. New Jersey state treasury officials said they don’t comment on specific investments.

Other public funds that have taken smaller stakes include the Utah Retirement Systems, which once held a $13.2 million stake in Coinbase but doesn't anymore. The Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System held as much as $2.6 million worth of Coinbase last summer but was down to $681,000 by the end of the first quarter, after selling most of its stake, while adding about $398,000 worth of Marathon starting in the second half of 2021.

Harris, the retired Houston fire captain, said he sees his pension as a contract that should be honored, given the risks that firefighters routinely take. While he's generally happy with how his pension fund has performed, he's still uneasy about crypto. He also points out that firefighters in Houston and many other U.S. communities generally aren’t eligible for Social Security.

“There's just a lot of people out there, if they lose that pension it's over,” Harris said. “Some of these older retirees, I just do not know how they're surviving.”

___

Associated Press writers Ken Sweet in New York and Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Investors: How to Find Out if You Owe Taxes on Your Cryptocurrency

    Tax law can easily make your head spin. When you add cryptocurrency to the mix, it can become even more confusing. But it's important to know how taxes for cryptocurrency work to avoid getting in trouble with the IRS.

  • Crypto Broker Voyager’s Marketing on Safety of Customer Accounts Draws FDIC Scrutiny

    This week, when Voyager Digital tumbled into bankruptcy, customers learned they didn’t exactly have the protection they expected.

  • New report shows most Paycheck Protection Program funds didn’t reach employees

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down a new report, which found that nearly 75% of the Paycheck Protection Program spending went to unintended recipients.

  • Insiders in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are down 52% on their US$20m purchase despite recent gains

    Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$20m worth of Netflix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) shares over the past...

  • Biden's executive order expands access to approved abortion meds

    The Supreme Court decision reversing Roe. v. Wade continues to divide the nation, CBS2's Wendy Gillette reports.

  • Rallies continue after Biden signs order on abortion access

    President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates.

  • Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece

    President Joe Biden, preparing for a trip to Saudi Arabia amid criticism of its poor human rights record, defended his decision in a newspaper opinion piece, insisting that he had long supported reforms and sought to “reorient but not rupture” relations with a longstanding strategic partner. In the article posted online Saturday night by The Washington Post, Biden pointed to developments in the Middle East that he contended had made the region more stable and secure than when the Trump administration ended, among them intense diplomacy as well as military action against state-sponsored attacks. Biden linked U.S. strength and security to countering Russian aggression and competition from China, then argued that engaging directly with countries like Saudi Arabia could help promote those efforts.

  • Americans in the crosshairs of China's spy game

    As the West warns of stepped-up spying efforts by China, Americans find themselves in Beijing's sights.

  • Israeli PM calls for Saudi relations ahead of Biden visit

    Israel's prime minister expressed hope Sunday that his country will establish formal diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, days before President Joe Biden visits the two countries as part of a regional trip. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations, but have shared clandestine security ties over a mutual enmity of regional arch-rival Iran. The kingdom is widely believed to be among a handful of Arab states weighing open ties with Israel.

  • There’s a big winner in Argentina’s latest financial crisis — neighboring Uruguay

    Argentina’s new financial crisis following the surprise July 2 resignation of its former economy minister is rocking the country, and driving many nervous Argentines to rush to buy goods as prices rise by the minute. One of the very few winners from the country’s latest drama is neighboring Uruguay.

  • Crypto Is Trying Out Traditional Finance’s Failures in Hyperspeed, but It’s Going to Be Fine

    What is going to be most interesting here is seeing what happens to bitcoin and other cryptos during these Hard Times.

  • 'Renewable' natural gas may sound green, but it's not an antidote for climate change

    Methane bubbles form in a pit digester on a dairy farm as bacteria break down cow manure. The methane can be collected and used as an energy source. Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty ImagesNatural gas is a versatile fossil fuel that accounts for about a third of U.S. energy use. Although it produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants than coal or oil, natural gas is a major contributor to climate change, an urgent global problem. Reducing emissions from the natural gas system is

  • German union Verdi calls for 'Prime Day' strike by Amazon workers

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German union Verdi has called on staff at seven Amazon distribution centres to strike over Sunday evening's night shift in a bid to force the retailer to accept the union's sectoral collective bargaining agreement. Amazon said it anticipated no impact on operations. "Our active colleagues, who have been fighting for years for a collective pay agreement with Amazon, deserve our respect for the courage they keep showing in this confrontation with the employer," said Verdi official Stefanie Nutzenberger.

  • Doja Cat calls Noah Schnapp a 'weasel' for sharing DMs about his 'Stranger Things' co-star

    Doja Cat slammed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for posting their private conversation to TikTok. On Thursday, Schnapp shared screenshots of messages the "Woman" singer sent him inquiring about his co-star Joseph Quinn. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" Doja, 26, wrote. Schnapp's TikTok quickly went viral and Doja was not happy about it. The "Need to Know" singer addressed the "snake" move in a video of her own.

  • Mom hits out at American Airlines for losing her unaccompanied daughter in Miami airport

    American Airlines lost an unaccompanied child after she arrived on a flight to Miami airport despite her mother paying $150 for a chaperone.

  • 'I have two stories to tell — one of an illegal abortion, the other legal'

    After the Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade, women wrote to The Times telling of their long-ago abortions and unplanned pregnancies. These are some of their experiences.

  • Rodents invade Taco Cabana restaurant’s kitchen in Texas, TikTok video shows

    The restaurant had to briefly close to handle the rodent infestation.

  • Rajapaksa Finally Set to Exit After Months of Sri Lanka Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of persistent street protests over fuel shortages, surging prices and financial mismanagement, Sri Lankan leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa is finally on the verge of being ousted.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackThe president fled on Saturday to an

  • Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

    Rafael Nadal and Mery “Xisxa” Perelló have been married since 2019

  • UK Leadership Race Heats Up as Tories Clash Over Tax Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister is intensifying, with Conservative Party contenders muscling in and clashing over their tax plans.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackSajid Javid, the former health minister whose resignation helped spar