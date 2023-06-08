Crypto prison scams pose a ‘serious and imminent public threat’, Interpol warns

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration - Edgar Su/Illustration/REUTERS

Interpol has warned of a “global human trafficking crisis” where victims are lured through fake job adverts before being enslaved in online scam centres in Southeast Asia and forced to commit cyber scams on an industrial scale.

In an ‘Orange Notice’ issued on Wednesday – signalling a “serious and imminent threat to public safety” – the crime-busting organisation said tens of thousands of people from Asia, Europe, Africa and South America were being trafficked or defrauded via the scheme.

“Just about anyone in the world could fall victim to either the human trafficking or the online scams carried out through these criminal hubs. Much stronger international police cooperation is needed,” warned Jürgen Stock, Interpol’s Secretary General.

In January, the Telegraph published an investigation revealing how British citizens were among thousands of crypto investors across the world who have been conned out of their life savings in elaborate cryptocurrency scams operating from prison-like compounds in Asia.

The gangs convince people, often highly educated and digitally savvy, to invest ever-increasing sums into sophisticated but fake cryptocurrency trading platforms. At first, they believe they are making good returns, before their money suddenly disappears.

Hundreds of millions, possibly billions, of dollars are believed to have been stolen.

Law enforcement is complicated by the transnational nature of the crime, with gangs operating across multiple jurisdictions and often out of remote, lawless enclaves in Cambodia, Laos and particularly Myanmar, where a 2021 coup has made international police cooperation even more challenging.

Earlier this week, a Thai state enterprise that was exporting electricity to neighbouring Myanmar cut off power to two border towns with notorious casino complexes that have allegedly been hosting major organised crime operations.

According to Interpol, crime rings are dramatically expanding their operations, and those they seek to traffick, beyond Asia, drawing educated professionals from around the globe through fake job offers for information technology workers or digital sales executives.

Once imprisoned in compounds, victims are subjected to forced labour, as well as beatings, sexual exploitation, torture, rape and even alleged organ harvesting in some cases, the organisation said.

A second set of victims is then targeted by schemes that include investment fraud, romance scams and frauds linked to cryptocurrency investing and online gambling.

Interpol warned that the model was now being replicated in other regions such as West Africa.

Gangs were exploiting people who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, Isaac Espinoza, a senior Interpol official, told the Straits Times.

“These criminal groups are now targeting people who are actually highly qualified, people who have university degrees, who are trained in IT and who are tech-savvy,” he said.

