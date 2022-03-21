New crypto regulation — including tax reform — coming to Australia

Sweeping reforms are coming to Australia’s crypto sector, including a new tax system, additional protections for investors, and regulation for crypto exchanges and brokers.

Fast facts

The Australian government will release documents relating to the regulation on Monday as it begins further consultation with the crypto industry.

One paper seeks industry input on developing a licensing or custody regime for digital assets, as the Treasury considers compelling crypto exchanges to hold Australian’s investments onshore.

The reforms are expected to be implemented by the end of the year.

Australia’s Council of Financial Regulators will also be tasked on Monday with reviewing the practice of major banks “de-banking” crypto businesses.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg first announced these measures in December as part of broader reforms to the country’s payment sector, which he said were the most significant in 25 years.

Many of these reforms are based on recommendations made in a Senate report on Australia’s fintech industry handed down late last year.

