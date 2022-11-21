Crypto rules needed after FTX collapse, says Bank of England

FTX logo

Better regulations are needed to protect the financial system after the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a senior Bank of England official has said.

Digital currencies are still too small to pose a threat but that will soon change, said Sir Jon Cunliffe.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last week and owes its largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.6bn).

Thousands of its users are also waiting to get their money back.

Sir Jon, who is deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank, also said the recent volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies posed a threat.

The value of Bitcoin, the world's largest digital currency, has dived by almost 70% in the last year.

He said the crypto world was, at present, not "large enough or interconnected enough with mainstream finance to threaten the stability of the financial system".

But he said its links with mainstream finance were developing rapidly.

"We should not wait until it is large and connected to develop the regulatory frameworks necessary to prevent a crypto shock that could have a much greater destabilising impact.

"The experience in other areas of digitalisation has demonstrated the difficulty of retrofitting regulation on new technologies and new business models after they have reached systemic scale," he told an audience at a Warwick Business School event.

It comes as the UK is set to approve laws in the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which is currently in Parliament. The bill will introduce regulation for stable coins - a cryptoasset backed by an asset such as a currency - and the marketing of cryptoassets.

In his speech, Sir Jon noted that the UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, had been warning for several weeks before FTX's collapse that "this firm may be providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorisation… you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong".

FTX did not have a licence to operate in the UK, but its implosion has caused shockwaves around the world.

FTX's filings have revealed that more than one million people and businesses could be owed money following its collapse.

On Saturday, FTX said it had launched a review of its global assets and was preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses.

Last week, new FTX chief executive John Ray hit out at the way the failed crypto exchange was run, saying he had never "seen such a complete failure of corporate controls".

Mr Ray, who replaced the company's founder Sam Bankman-Fried, criticised what he called a "complete absence of trustworthy financial information".