Crypto Security Is Biggest Concern for Institutional Investors

Anchalee Worrachate
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Security concern, more so than the volatility and regulations, is what holds institutional investors back from investing in crypto and digital assets, a survey by Europe’s largest regulated digital-asset hedge fund manager showed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The survey of institutional investors and wealth managers, who collectively manage around $108.4 billion, showed 79% see asset custody as the key consideration whether to invest in this space. Custodians provide solutions for investors who want to securely store and protect their crypto assets. The report was commissioned by Nickel Digital Asset Management, and involved interviews with 50 wealth managers and 50 institutional investors across the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates.

“This was followed by 67% who said price volatility, 56% who cited market cap, and 49% who said the regulatory environment,” the report said. “Further 12% included the carbon footprint from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in their top three reasons for not investing.”

Respondents are also optimistic about the prospect of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission being empowered with more authority to regulate these assets. Gary Gensler, the chair of the SEC has called on Congress to provide the agency with more authority to police cryptocurrency trading, lending, and platforms. Among those interviewed, 76%, expect this will be granted next this year.

“If the SEC is granted these extra powers, 73% of institutional investors and wealth managers believe this will have a positive impact on the price of crypto and digital assets and 32% believe it will have a very positive effect,” the report said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptos Hitting Lower Lows and Lower Highs Not So Bad After All

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the past few months but, it turns out, they haven’t actually traveled very far. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockDigital assets have been making a series of lower lows a

  • Huarong Rescue Team Hit by $4 Billion Paper Loss as Stock Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The state-controlled investors that were directed to bail out China Huarong Asset Management Co. suffered a loss of more than $4 billion as the bad asset manager resumed trading after a nine-month suspension. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying W

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After It Reports Strong Q3 Sales But Steep Losses?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as Wall Street analysts begin coverage with lofty price targets? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Singapore Tycoons’ Sons Plan Private NFT Club That Will Become an ARC to the Metaverse: Report

    Kiat Lim's and Elroy Cheo's ARC will start as an app-based community, bringing together individuals internationally to network, collaborate on projects and share stories, before eventually creating an ARC metaverse with a gaming element.

  • Treasury Rout Deepens as Fed Opens Door to Aggressive Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury selloff that started the year is deepening as investors scramble to price in the risk that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates faster than currently anticipated to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

    Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor appetite for riskier assets. The world's largest cryptocurrency was last at $42,700, down 1.7%, having lost 5.2% on Wednesday. The fall "correlated with the 'risk off' move across most traditional asset classes," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto fund distributor, Stack Funds, pointing to the declines in the Nasdaq in particular.

  • US Congress Organizing Oversight Hearing on Crypto Mining’s Environmental Footprint: Report

    The committee is preparing a list of witnesses and the timing of the hearing is yet to be decided.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Google boosted base pay for 4 top execs to $1 million and handed them up to $34 million in stock, weeks after refusing to raise wages to meet inflation

    All four will also "participate in a maximum $2,000,000 annual bonus program," according to SEC filings.

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.