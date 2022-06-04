Crypto SPACs Brace for Cruel Summer With Lower Valuations, SEC Scrutiny

Michael Bellusci
·3 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) were Wall Street’s hottest way to hit the public market, but the craze has cooled amid an overall market downturn along with added Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

If parties involved in existing deals want to proceed, they’re going to need to reprice them to reflect current market comps, Peter Stoneberg, managing director at M&A firm Architect Partners, told CoinDesk. “SPACs overall have been very volatile and on a downward trajectory,” Stoneberg said.

Last Wednesday, media outlet Forbes scrapped its plans to go public via a SPAC at a $630 million valuation through a merger with Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. (OPA). Crypto exchange Binance had previously provided a $200 million strategic investment in Forbes in conjunction with the proposed deal.

Regulation

To enhance investor protection, the SEC recently said that it would propose “specialized disclosure requirements with respect to, among other things, compensation paid to sponsors, conflicts of interest, dilution, and the fairness of these business combination transactions.”

The SEC’s report noted that SPACs nearly doubled the amount they raised from over $83 billion in such offerings in 2020 to more than $160 billion last year. The SEC added that in those years over half of all initial public offerings were conducted using a SPAC.

Stoneberg noted headwinds for SPAC participants. The SEC is now being more cautious on the overall SPAC process, particularly crypto-linked deals, he added.

Crypto miners and capital

Cryptocurrency miners require plenty of capital for data centers and rigs, but capital is scarce now, Stoneberg said.

“There’s not a lot of capital out there for mining companies right now or for SPACs,” he said. The private investment in the public equity (PIPE) market was “very active, but today it's pretty much dead.”

Here are crypto SPAC deals investors are watching:

  • Circle, the backer of the USDC stablecoin, and its combination with Concord Acquisition Corp. (CND). The parties reached a new agreement with an initial outside date of Dec. 8, with the potential to extend to Jan. 31, 2023, under “certain circumstances.”

  • Miner PrimeBlock with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA), in a deal expected to close in the second half of the year.

  • Miner Bitdeer and Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (BSGA), in a deal that was recently extended.

  • Bitmain-backed miner BitFuFu and Arisz Acquisition Corp. (ARIZ), which is expected to list on the Nasdaq in Q3.

  • Miner Griid Infrastructure and Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (ADEX), which was expected to close in Q1.

  • Coincheck, one of Japan's largest crypto exchanges, with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV. The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

  • Investing platform eToro Group and FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (FTCV). The deal has a termination date of June 30.

  • Crypto investment platform Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp. (FPAC), with an outside termination date that was recently extended to July 8.

  • Digital asset trading network Apifiny Group and Abri SPAC I, expected to close in Q3.

Read more: Bear Market Could See Some Crypto Miners Turning to M&A for Survival

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Adam Neumann’s ‘Goddess Nature Token’ Is the Future of Crypto—for Better or Worse

    WeWork’s infamous ex-CEO co-founded a darling of the Web3 scene, which has recently been tested by falling cryptocurrency prices. True believers think the real problem is existing securities regulations, not the logic that underlies their offerings.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 3 – US Nonfarm Payrolls Weigh

    It was a bearish Friday session for the crypto market, with market sentiment towards Fed monetary policy weighing on appetite for riskier assets.

  • Security concerns leave Afghan evacuees stuck in Balkan camp

    For some Afghans who were evacuated as their country fell to the Taliban last summer, the journey to the United States has stalled, and perhaps ended, at a sun-baked cluster of tents and temporary housing on an American base in the Balkans. While more than 78,000 Afghans have arrived in the U.S. for resettlement since August, the future for those who have been flagged for additional security vetting and diverted to Camp Bondsteel, in the small nation of Kosovo, remains up in the air. The U.S. won't force the dozens there to return to Afghanistan, where they could face reprisals.

  • New York Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill Goes to Hochul

    (Bloomberg) -- New York state lawmakers passed a bill that would trigger a two-year moratorium on new permits for certain power plants involved in Bitcoin mining. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to PopStocks Resume Weekly Losses as

  • Stocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks resumed their trend of weekly losses after strong hiring data cleared the way for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Treasuries fell and the dollar strengthened against peers.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is

  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits the opposition and alternative to theocracy in Iran

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit signifies the fact that there exist a viable democratic alternative to the Mullahs’ regime.

  • ‘This might be a housing bubble,’ says Dallas Fed economist—here’s an exclusive look at the latest housing market analysis

    "The evidence suggests it looks like a housing bubble. A little bit like a duck. It walks like a duck, it looks like a duck, it certainly might be a duck," says Enrique Martínez-García, an economist at the Dallas Fed.

  • Microsoft’s Dollar Alarm Raises New Worry for Software Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Software makers that have been battered amid this year’s stock slump were dealt another blow this week when Microsoft Corp. warned of even more headwinds coming down the pike. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit Bubble’ to PopSto

  • PNC CEO Bill Demchak: 'Astounding' growth after BBVA acquisition, but a recession could be on the horizon

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is seeing strong growth from recently acquired BBVA USA Bancshares, its top executive said Thursday at an industry conference. Bill Demchak, chairman, president and CEO, was quick to tout statistics he described as stunning. “We were really bullish on our ability to go out and grow these markets, given our history,” Demchak said.

  • Is an Economic ‘Hurricane’ Brewing? Bank Executives Can’t Agree.

    The economic assessments of bank executives can move markets, as large banks have a real-time window to the economy.

  • Filipino artist collaborates with Adidas for NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s latest signature shoe

    Filipino muralist and illustrator Jappy Agoncillo collaborated with Adidas for a special edition release of NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s latest signature shoe. Adidas released information on the new shoes, the D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story,” on Friday. The basketball shoes give a nod to both Agoncillo’s and Mitchell’s roots.

  • Senegal leader says Putin showed readiness to free up Ukrainian grain exports

    LONDON (Reuters) -Senegal's President Macky Sall said Russia's Vladimir Putin had told him on Friday he was ready to enable the export of Ukrainian grain to ease a global food crisis that is hitting Africa especially hard. "President #Putin has expressed to us his willingness to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals," Sall wrote on Twitter after meeting Putin in his role as chairman of the African Union. Russia was also ready to ensure the export of its own wheat and fertiliser, Sall said after the talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on day 100 of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, Ken Fisher stands out. The legendary investor founded his private financial advisory firm, Fisher Investments, in 1979, with just $250 in seed money. Today, Fisher’s company manages over $195 billion in total assets, and his personal net work exceeds $5 billion. Fisher has cast his eye on current market conditions. In recent published note, Fisher points out the obvious headwinds in the current environment: “Fear of the impact of the tragic, grinding war in Ukraine

  • Suze Orman Says This High-Yield Investment 'Has Virtually No Risk'

    The average savings account interest rate is less than 0.1% percent -- it actually sits at 0.06%! Suze Orman has a suggestion for your extra cash, and it's a pretty good one: government I bonds. Formally called Series I Savings Bonds, I bonds are securities sold directly by the U.S. government as a low-risk savings product.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 3rd

    T, CL, and CBAN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 3, 2022.

  • Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks hedge funds are buying. In order to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Energy Stocks. Amid the ongoing economic crunch, where inflation and geopolitical tensions have played their part in destabilizing the post-pandemic recovery, energy […]

  • Frontier offers $250 million break-up fee in Spirit Airlines deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Frontier Group Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to pay a break-up fee of $250 million in a bid to salvage its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline. The sweetening of the terms, first reported by Reuters, comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the deal with Frontier because Spirit failed to negotiate a break-up fee should U.S. antitrust regulators shoot down their deal. "Given our conviction that regulators will find this combination to be pro-competitive, we have agreed to institute a reverse termination fee," Frontier Chairman William Franke said.