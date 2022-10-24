Crypto Staking Platform Freeway Halts Withdrawals, Citing Market Volatility
Freeway, a crypto staking platform, announced late Sunday that it had paused withdrawal services, citing volatility in the crypto and forex markets and sending its token into a free-fall.
The Freeway (FWT) token is down roughly 80% in the hours since the announcement.
Freeway was not a significant or well-known project, with a market cap of less than $70 million before the crash and now $10 million at current trading prices.
Freeway claimed it had $160 million in total value locked via a figure published on its website.
On-chain data suggests that the majority of the largest of the 4,342 token holders received it during an airdrop and were otherwise idle.
The largest whales on the platform lost just over $16,500, using pricing data from just before Sunday's market crash.
As noted by Twitter personality FatManTerra, the administrator of the Freeway website is in the process of deleting team names from the page.