Crypto Startup Fabric Systems Raises $13M Seed Round to Provide Blockchain Hardware

Aoyon Ashraf
·1 min read

Crypto hardware technology startup Fabric Systems has raised $13 million in seed equity funding, with the capital to be used to build two products –  a liquid-cooled bitcoin miner and a computer processor for advanced cryptographic algorithms such as Zero Knowledge Proofs.

“Most of the funding is going to be used on the Bitcoin side,” Fabric co-founder Michael Gao told CoinDesk. “Some of the funding will be used for pilot experiments in the zero knowledge proof side.”

Participating in the round were Metaplanet - the investment vehicle of Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn – Blockchain.com and 8090 Partners.

It's no secret that the bear market hasn’t been kind to the bitcoin miners. Coming out of the downturn, miners will likely require the most efficient form of computers that can mine for crypto, and that’s where Fabric’s new product might fit.

Read more: Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High, Putting Additional Squeeze on Miners

“Fabric’s Bitcoin miner will set a new standard for the industry in terms of energy efficiency, cost, and form factor,” according to a statement. “Beyond its extremely energy efficient Bitcoin mining chips, it will be the first out-of-the-box immersion cooled machine."

Read more: Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to Exotic Cooling Systems as Competition Heats Up

Gao expects his machines to be in full production and mining at customers' facilities by the end of the next year.

However, bitcoin mining chip making is no easy task as the market is mostly controlled by large manufacturers like Bitmain and MicroBT. While there have been many false promises of competition, there have been some recent successes. Intel, for instance, has entered the bitcoin mining market, to help provide miners with more efficient and ESG friendly mining chips to compete with the incumbents.

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting at Grandview Park leaves man dead, another wounded, as police search for suspects

    Kansas City police sent out a helicopter to try and identify the suspects, who witnesses said fled the scene.

  • An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

    At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans. The former “Nightline” anchor, now an occasional contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning,” takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic. Koppel contributes three stories himself, including interviews with singer John Legend and television producer Norman Lear.

  • Apple partners with Goldman Sachs to introduce high-yield savings accounts for Apple Card holders

    Apple is taking a big step towards offering more banking services to its customers. The company announced today it's partnering with Goldman Sachs to soon launch a new Savings account feature for its Apple Card credit cardholders which will allow them to save and grow their "Daily Cash" -- the cashback rewards that are earned from their Apple Card purchases. In the months ahead, Apple says cardholders will be able to automatically save this cash in a new, high-yield Savings account from partner Goldman Sachs which is accessible with Apple Wallet.

  • Nations must invest in early warning systems to avert disaster: UN chief

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called upon countries to invest in universal early warning systems, which he described as “proven life-savers” during extreme weather events. “The world is failing to invest in protecting the lives and livelihoods of those on the front line,” Guterres said in a speech commemorating the U.N.-designated International Day for Disaster…

  • No. 19 Kansas seeks bowl eligibility vs. reeling Oklahoma

    The Jayhawks are having a special year, opening the season with five straight wins before last Saturday’s loss to TCU. With a victory against the Sooners, the 19th-ranked Jayhawks would be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Coach Lance Leipold is trying to make sure his Jayhawks don’t focus on where they might end up.

  • Scientists develop brain cells derived from stem cells

    Cortical Labs researchers have grown brain cells from stem cells that can play the 'Pong' video game.&nbsp;

  • Draymond Green's Mother Stands Up for Son After Jordan Poole Altercation: 'That Wasn't a Sucker Punch'

    Draymond Green's mother has never shied away from defending her son, so it's hardly surprising she did so following his altercation with Jordan Poole.

  • It's painful how hellbent Mark Zuckerberg is on convincing us that VR is a thing

    At Meta Connect 2022, the company's annual developer conference for its VR efforts and Oculus hardware platform, the company announced a lot of stuff — but what it communicated more effectively than anything else was just how incredibly thirsty — one might even say desperate — Mark Zuckerberg is for his metaverse bet to pay off. No one's disputing that, but Zuck's overscripted and overproduced dev event keynote today was easily the hardest sell for not just a product or a platform, but the premise upon which it's based, I can ever recall seeing in a decade in tech. The presentation basically kicked off with Mark assuring us that VR is bigger than ever, though almost entirely in relative terms.

  • Microsoft Teams Up With Apple (This Might Be Just the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.

  • Apple, Samsung Smartphone Users Could Access 5G By December Via Software Upgrade

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) agreed to upgrade software for their 5G-enabled phones in India by December following a government push. Apple looks to push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12, and iPhone SE, which do not yet support the network, Reuters reports citing industry sources. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google said Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 6a were 5G capable devices. Google looked to enable functionality

  • Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ redux sale ends today — and these are the 20 best deals, from KitchenAid stand mixers to Apple MacBook Air laptops

    Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is underway and today is your last chance to cash in on the online retailer’s early holiday savings event. There are great deals to be found — primarily on Amazon-branded products, with up to 70% off Amazon devices including the Echo ($59.99) and Echo Dot ($17.99), Echo Show ($69.99), Kindle Paperwhite ($134.99) and Fire TVs (starting at $299.99).

  • AirPods Start at $89 As Part of a Surprise Apple Sale Online

    Apple never discounts its products on its own site but we've found ways to score a deal and discount on AirPods elsewhere

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • These MacBook Pro Laptops Just Got a $400 Discount on Amazon

    Get a deal on Apple's best laptops right now with the best pricing of the year

  • Nvidia, Intel gaming cards go on sale while AMD teases Nov. 3 announcement

    Nvidia Corp. and Intel Corp. threw down Wednesday as the two chip makers released new gaming cards with the GPU leader targeting elite, high-performance gamers, while Intel sought to appeal to budget gamers looking for slightly better performance than Nvidia's last generation of cards.

  • The 7 best space heater deals to shop on Amazon this Prime Day — as low as $20

    Fall is in full swing and winter's just a couple of months away, so now is the best time to snag these space heater deals.

  • 25 Best TV Deals From Amazon's October Prime Day Event—Save Up to $600 on Samsung OLED TVs

    Much has been made about screen time over the years—and we’re not here to dispute the science. But we’re fans of the motto, “everything in moderation.” Except when it comes to the type of TV you choose to watch. If you’re going to indulge in a Netflix marathon or host a party for the Big Game, you ...

  • The best tablets for 2022

    Here's a list of the best tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • T-Mobile Can't Stop Giving Airline Customers Free Wi-Fi

    T-Mobile really, really wants you to like them. Competition is tight between the three biggest mobile carrier companies, AT&T , Verizon and T-Mobile, especially after the latter's merger with Sprint. Now that the industry has followed T-Mobile's lead to largely due away with multi-year contracts to allow customers to pay month per month, there's more fluidity in the market base for carrier service, and cellphone customers are notoriously not a loyal bunch.

  • Apple brings more of its services, including iCloud and Apple Music, to Microsoft platforms

    During a Surface-focused event this morning, Microsoft announced that it's integrating Apple's iCloud storage service with the Photos app in Windows 11. After installing the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choosing to sync iCloud, iPhone users with Windows devices will be able to see their iPhone photos and videos within Photos. Windows users participating in Microsoft's Windows Insiders program can get the latest iCloud for Windows app, which enables the integration, starting today.