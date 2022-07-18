Crypto startup funding falls by 26% in H1 2022: report

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Following a record first half last year, investments in startups focusing on the cryptocurrency industry are down amid the so-called crypto winter, data showed.

See related article: Polkadot is top crypto held by VCs and hedge funds in Q4 2021

Fast facts

  • Venture capital funding in crypto startups fell nearly 26% to US$9.3 billion across 534 deals in the first half of 2022 compared to US$12.5 billion across 456 deals in the same period a year earlier, data compiled by Crunchbase showed.

  • The first quarter witnessed larger investment rounds with six rounds of US$400 million or above and total investments reaching US$5.1 billion, data showed.

  • However, investments in the second quarter were slower at US$4.2 billion, nearly the same as last year, with only one round above US$400 million, Crunchbase said.

  • The drop in crypto startup funding mirrors a global pullback across sectors amid falling stock markets and asset prices.

See related article: Blockchain, crypto investment soars in H1 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto trading volumes dip to 18-month low amid bear market

    Spot and derivatives crypto trading volumes have declined by over 15% since May to around US$4.2 trillion, the lowest since January 2021, Bloomberg reported citing data from CryptoCompare. See related article: Indian crypto trading volume drops as much as 63% after new tax Fast facts In June alone, spot trading volumes dropped by 28% to […]

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Rolex Daytona prices continue to slide on the resale market as the crypto crash wipes out wealth of newer collectors

    Resale prices for the most popular variant of the Cosmograph fell 16% from their peak in April, but experts say top models are still resilient.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?

    Image source: Getty Images Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?Meta: Americans' financial assets change over time. Find out how your assets stack up.Promo: What do your financial assets look like? Key Points Your net worth is an important number when it comes to your financial picture.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Jim Cramer: Here’s What You Should Be Focusing on When Investing Right Now

    Jim Cramer is the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and co-host of "Squawk on the Street." He serves as the viewer's personal guide to Wall Street investing, with the goal of helping them make money. Cramer...

  • Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

    The Federal Reserve was expected to raise the interest rate in July by 0.75% but that may go up.

  • This Stock Has Doubled in July and Could Keep Rising

    After doubling so far in July, Seritage Growth Properties stock could potentially double again over the next two or three years.

  • Why I Think This Is the Best Real Estate Stock

    Real estate stocks are sometimes relegated to the "widow and orphans" section of investment accounts. At least they were, until the past few years when real estate stocks first soared, thanks to easy money fueling increased demand, only to then tumble en masse. Many real estate stocks are down 30% or more this year.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy for the next 50 years. If you want to see more stocks that are ripe for lifetime investment, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 50 Years. Bank of America released a report on June 8 which highlighted how the world is […]

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 87% as the stock sheds US$46m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...