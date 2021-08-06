Crypto Startup Ramp Secures FCA Registration

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

U.K. crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has become the eighth crypto firm to secure registration with the country’s financial-services watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

  • Ramp is the first on-ramp service to be certified, the company said Thursday.

  • Branding itself the “PayPal for crypto,” Ramp offers a software development kit to companies wishing to offer crypto-enabled services, removing the need to integrate with third-party exchanges.

  • Ramp recently became the exclusive on-ramping partner of blockchain-based fantasy soccer platform Sorare and the NFT marketplace-focused blockchain Flow.

  • The firm raised $10 million in June in a seed funding round led by NFX and Galaxy Digital.

  • The FCA became the U.K.’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing supervisor of crypto asset firms in January. Businesses under its supervision need to demonstrate they comply with those regulations to be allowed operate.

  • It was reported in June that 64 crypto firms had abandoned their plans for FCA registration amid mounting regulatory scrutiny. The deadline for registration is March 31 next year.

