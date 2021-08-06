Crypto Startup Ramp Secures FCA Registration

Town & Country

This month, dive into a memoir by a legendary New York City lounge lizard, devour a mystery that could keep you up at night, indulge in a doctor's exploration of how to live a more vibrant life, investigate the intricacies of American aristocracy, or go behind the scenes with an intimate account of the life of one of music's biggest stars. John Lurie has lived many lives. In this candid, fascinating look back at New York City’s artistic underground in the 1980s, Lurie recalls the gritty, glamorous East Village of the time, life alongside characters including Andy Warhol, Debbie Harry, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and an artistic Shangri-La like we might never see again.