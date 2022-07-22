Crypto Stocks Get Boost From Retail Traders Who Drove Meme Craze

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Turner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

(Bloomberg) -- Retail traders, responsible for the wild price swings in everything from GameStop Corp. to Revlon Inc., have returned to another old favorite: beaten-down cryptocurrency stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Over the last 10 days, they have scooped up nearly $1 billion worth of shares of crypto-exposed companies, according a report published Wednesday by VandaTrack. That rapid burst of buying has led to stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. showing up among the most bought assets on Fidelity’s platform this week.

“Retail traders are definitely surfacing here,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Everyone expected one last major plunge for Bitcoin and now prices are recovering and risk appetite on Wall Street is somewhat improving.”

With the resurgence, the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Index is now on track for its largest monthly gain since February 2021. Among its biggest gainers this month, Marathon Digital has jumped 133%, while Riot Blockchain, Silvergate Capital Corp. and Coinbase have all climbed by at least 50%. These stocks are still down more than 40% this year.

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks the performance of the largest digital assets including Bitcoin, has climbed roughly 35% over that stretch. And half of the 20 best-performing US ETFs since the end of June are crypto-related. However, Bitcoin is still down about 51% this year.

Despite July’s rebound, crypto-related companies have been among the worst performing stocks this year as investors fled risky assets fearing that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy-tightening regime could tip the economy into a recession. The collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin and subsequent folding of firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital only exacerbated these losses in recent months.

Mining stocks have taken a particularly hard beating as Bitcoin prices tumbled from a record high of almost $69,000 in November to a two-and-a-half year low of less than $18,000 last month. Bitcoin’s plunge has spurred several analysts to declare a so-called “crypto winter” as roughly $2 trillion in market value was erased from the digital-token space.

Even one of the biggest influencers in the crypto space has seemingly started to get cold feet. On Wednesday, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. revealed that it had sold off a majority of its Bitcoin holdings during the second quarter, saying the move was made to provide the electric-vehicle maker additional liquidity.

But that hasn’t deterred some traders. With Bitcoin on track for its first monthly gain since March, the retail crowd has shown up en mass, flocking particularly to mining stocks.

The $7.4 million Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (ticker RIGZ) has jumped roughly 33% this month, making it one of the top-performing US-listed exchange-traded funds in July. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc., which is held by the ETF, surged more than 79% over the same period and is on track for its best month on record.

Trading volume for the miner soared to upwards of 100 million shares on Wednesday, more than 70% of its total trading volume since it went public last year, a sign of retail-investor interest.

“Whenever any stock or group breaks out of a multimonth range to the upside, the rally usually lasts several weeks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “It won’t happen in a straight line, so they could take a breather at any time, but the line of least resistance is now up.”

(Updates pricing throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin trades above $23,000 as cryptos surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports on how cryptocurrencies are trading.

  • Coinbase insider-trading case ‘definitely part of a trend,’ law professor says

    Andrew Verstein, professor of law and faculty co-director of the Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law and Policy at UCLA, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the former Coinbase manager being charged for insider trading and the legal implications for the crypto industry and the SEC regulatory framework.

  • How Do Crypto Prices Affect NFT Values?

    NFTs and cryptocurrency have been joined at the hip from the very beginning. In order to buy the former, you usually have to use the latter -- and the same digital wallets are used to store both. NFT...

  • SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

    Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year, topping last year's slate of 31 missions amid a whirlwind campaign to launch its own internet satellites into orbit. SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users. "Congrats to SpaceX team on record number of launches!" Musk, SpaceX's chief executive, tweeted after the mission, which deployed 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

  • Texas GOP Aims to Enshrine Crypto in State’s Constitution

    The Lone Star State is already an important crypto mining hub, and Republican officials would like to build on that momentum.

  • Tesla’s Rally Creates $1 Billion Headache for Its Army of Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- The 10% surge in Tesla Inc. shares Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker reported strong earnings is creating one notable group of losers: The pile of traders betting against the stock. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading CaseBiden Contracts Covid

  • Coinbase, Flexa dispute SEC’s claims that these 9 cryptocurrencies are securities

    Crypto exchange Coinbase has pushed against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that seven cryptocurrencies listed on the exchange were securities, while Flexa, issuer of one of the coins involved, said they have not been contacted by the agency.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower as ad tech, social media stocks drop

    The Fed is 'going to pivot because they have to': Strategist

  • Snap Craters as Sales Disappoint, Erases $130 Billion From Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media companies saw more than $130 billion wiped off their stock-market values Friday, after disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. and a lackluster report from Twitter Inc. raised new concerns about the outlook for online advertising.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutini

  • Investors Take Sink-or-Swim Approach to Struggling Crypto Startups

    ‘Whatever doesn’t work is going to get washed out, and money is going to go into new investments,’ one VC says.

  • The Federal Reserve Recession May Be Here; The Good And Bad News For U.S. Economy, S&P 500

    The S&P 500 has rallied on hope that the Federal Reserve will pivot in time for the US economy to avoid recession. But recession may be here.

  • Citi Says Crypto Contagion Appears to Have Ceased

    Citi believes the crypto contagion that saw the collapse of multiple companies is now over.

  • BofA Says Stock Outflows Are Catching Up to Market Despair

    (Bloomberg) -- Fund flows are starting to add evidence that investors are throwing in the towel on stocks, according to Bank of America Corp strategists. Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeStocks End Three-Day Rally on Tech, Growth Woes: Markets WrapInves

  • Bitcoin Rises. How Tech Earnings Could Threaten This Rally.

    Cryptos have shown themselves to be correlated with tech stocks, so a wave of earnings from Big Tech in coming days could drag around digital assets.

  • Four myths about the osteoarthritis that may affect our joints

    The so-called 'wear and tear' arthritis may act much differently than you believe.

  • Will Ethereum and Bitcoin See the "Flippening" in 2022?

    Ethereum is closing the gap, but it's still not close to overtaking Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization.

  • Paying for College With Crypto? 3 Tax Tips

    Are you trying to pay for your education with cryptocurrency? A tax pro reveals some tax strategies to consider.

  • Ether Breaks $1.6K on Merge Hype, Crypto Funds Price in July Rate Hike

    The market has been decisively pricing out the probability of a 100bps hike in the July FOMC, trading fund QCP Capital said.

  • Germany in Final Stage of Bailout Deal for Russia-Hit Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government is in the final stage of a deal to bail out Uniper SE to prevent the collapse of a linchpin in the country’s energy network in the wake of Russia’s moves to slash gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeStocks

  • Boston Beer earnings miss after betting big on seltzer, stock slides

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for The Boston Beer Company.