Crypto Takes a New Hit as Thousands of Solana Wallets Hacked

Joanna Ossinger and Sidhartha Shukla
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hackers targeted the Solana ecosystem early Wednesday with thousands of wallets affected in the latest hit to the cryptocurrency market after bridge protocol Nomad was attacked at the start of the week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Estimates of the damage vary. Just over $5.2 million in cryptoassets have been stolen so far from more than 7,900 Solana wallets, according to blockchain forensics firm Elliptic. Security company PeckShield said four Solana wallet addresses drained approximately $8 million from victims.

“The root cause is still not clear,” Elliptic’s co-founder Tom Robinson said. “It appears to be due to a flaw in certain wallet software, rather than in the Solana blockchain itself.”

The attack sent Solana’s SOL token down as much as 7.3% to $38.40 in early trading on Wednesday, its lowest in a week. Bitcoin was up 1.5% at $23,367.

Crypto projects are proving a rich vein for hackers and the industry has suffered numerous attacks this year. Solana’s woes come days after Nomad -- a bridge protocol for transferring crypto tokens across different blockchains -- lost close to $200 million in a security exploit on Monday. More than $1 billion has already been stolen from bridges in 2022, according to a June report by Elliptic.

“Much remains unknown at this point -- except that hardware wallets are not impacted,” Solana spokesman Austin Federa said.

While there’s speculation the incident was a supply-chain attack, the nature of the exploit remains unclear, Federa said. Supply-chain hacks occur when an outside party or provider with access to the victim’s systems and data is infiltrated.

Solana, which has suffered network outages in the past, is a rival to the Ethereum blockchain. As transaction prices on Ethereum rose last year, chains like Solana, which tout their low transaction fees, emerged as alternatives for minting non-fungible tokens. The code underpinning Solana is also popular with clients looking to build their own decentralized-finance applications.

Some NFTs were also stolen in the hack -- but the full impact of the exploit is still unclear, Elliptic’s Robinson said.

(Updates with estimates for amount stolen in second, third paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gucci’s Crypto Payment Options Set to Explode in U.S.

    Gucci is accepting more crypto than ever, as ApeCoin joins the fold and it prepares to make all of its U.S. stores crypto-ready this week.

  • Savana raises a fresh round of capital to digitize banks' services

    Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Savana, a company building financial software products for legacy banks, today announced that it raised $45 million. A portion of the capital -- $10 million -- was debt, while the rest was a Series A equity tranche led by Georgian Capital Partners. CEO Michael Sanchez told TechCrunch that the proceeds will be put toward general growth and supporting Savana's go-to-market and product development projects.

  • Indian airline IndiGo's parent posts smaller June-qtr loss

    InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, posted a smaller loss for the June quarter, powered by pent-up demand for air travel. Yields, a metric of profitability, rose 50.3% to 5.24 rupees per kilometre, while passenger load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilized, increased to 79.6% from 58.7% for the first quarter ended June 30. The results come as IndiGo has seen a churn at the top, while reports of an exodus of its ground crew and technicians to other airlines have also been doing the rounds.

  • Cardano users said to be indirectly affected by Nomad’s US$200 mln exploit

    Monday’s attack on Nomad indirectly affected Cardano users as the protocol was one of multiple bridges deployed to Milkomeda C1, a layer 2 protocol which allows Ethereum decentralized apps (dApps) to be deployed in the Cardano ecosystem, Milkomeda said. See related article: More than 300 addresses said to perpetrate Nomad’s US$200 mln exploit Fast facts […]

  • European Power Hits Record as Extreme Heat, Drought Parch Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Difficult summer conditions including extreme heat and drought drove European electricity prices to new highs on Tuesday, flashing a warning of an even more challenging winter. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage

  • Crypto Holders’ Funds Are Drained From Solana Wallets in Cyberattack

    An attacker targeting the currency’s ecosystem drained funds from thousands of wallets in an incident that could draw increased regulatory scrutiny to digital assets.

  • Twitter investor sues Elon Musk in a bid to force through $44 billion takeover

    The proposed class action suit accuses Musk of breaching his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders.

  • Edible insect products flying off shelves

    (Fox) From protein-packed snacks to low-cost fertilizer, businesses are showcasing how lifesaving and beneficial products made with insects can be.

  • Crypto hackers drain nearly $200 million in Nomad theft

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the crypto heist that hit crypto firm Nomad.

  • Montenegro signs long-disputed contract with Serbian Orthodox church

    Montenegro's government signed a contract regulating its ties with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church on Wednesday, saying it would help heal deep divisions between pro-European Union parties and backers of closer relations with Serbia and Russia. The move was immediately rejected by human rights activists and several political parties who said it gave the church too much power compared to other religious communities. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije signed the contract without the presence of media and with no prior announcement, in a government villa whose entrance was cordoned off by police.

  • Anger over holidaymakers 'saving spaces' for each other on popular beach

    One car parked across two bays near Boscombe pier in Dorset so the driver could save a space for his friend.

  • Thousands of Solana wallets drained in multimillion dollar exploit

    An unknown actor drained funds from 7,767 wallets on the Solana network as of 5am UTC on Wednesday, Solana's Status Twitter account said. The attack - which has only affected only "hot" wallets or wallets that are always connected to the internet, allowing people to store and send tokens easily - does not appear to be limited to Solana.

  • Job Market Changes Quickly for New College Grads

    Prior to Labor Day, 2022 -- when an army of newly-minted college graduates was expected to hit the job market -- labor experts viewed the job sector with a mostly positive outlook. For instance, on May 25, 2022, Santa Monica, Cal.-based Zip Recruiter said new college graduates were entering a "sizzling "job market with two job openings for every unemployed person. Two short months later, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that "recent college graduates" has surpassed the national unemployment average every month since the beginning of 2021.

  • Pelosi visit: Taiwan puts the ball firmly in Xi Jinping's court

    Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei has put an increasingly assertive China on the back foot.

  • New Jersey outdoor dining to be extended till November 2024

    The bill that allowed outdoor dining originally is set to expire November 30, but this new bill extends that time to the end of November 2024.

  • Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour

    Richard Seymour was winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before, as he put it, Tom Brady was Tom Brady.

  • OPEC+ Meeting On Production Quotas With Capacity Limited, Crude Oil Prices Off Highs

    OPEC+ will meet Wednesday to discuss September production quotas. But spare capacity is scant while demand fears are weighing on crude oil prices.

  • NATO fortifies Eastern Europe’s defenses under new ‘air shielding’ mission

    Stronger air and missile defenses will remain in place in Eastern Europe for the long run, a NATO official said last month.

  • Italy parliament approves competition bill to unlock European funds

    The Italian parliament has given its final approval to a highly contested bill to promote competition in product and services markets, required to help secure a new tranche worth 19 billion euros ($19.4 billion) of post-pandemic European funds. The reform championed by the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has triggered protests from lobby groups, especially taxi drivers who were against opening up their sector to broader competition including from multinationals. After Draghi's national unity administration collapsed last month, measures related to the taxi drivers were removed from the bill following pressure from the rightist parties in parliament.

  • Big Oil offers big returns but keeps spending tight

    The West's energy giants are set to return a record $30 billion to investors after reporting bumper profits in the second quarter of the year following a surge in energy prices. But the top five Western oil and gas companies have shied away from investing more of their combined record profits of nearly $60 billion in new production as they weigh the impact of recession and climate change on future fossil fuel demand. The reluctance to spend may exacerbate an energy supply crunch that has driven inflation to multi-decade highs and ignited calls from consumers and opposition leaders for governments to increase tax on energy companies.