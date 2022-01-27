Crypto tax firm CoinTracker raises $100 million for expansion

FILE PHOTO: Illumination of the stock graph is seen on the representations of virtual currency Bitcoin in this picture illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexis Ohanian
    Alexis Ohanian
    American businessman

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CoinTracker, which tracks consumers' cryptocurrency taxes and portfolios, said on Thursday it has raised $100 million in funding from a slew of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The investment puts the company's valuation at $1.3 billion.

CoinTracker enables consumers to track their crypto portfolios across exchanges and wallets, helping users monitor their market value, investment performance, transactions and taxes.

The funding round was led by venture capital firm Accel, according to a statement from CoinTracker, with investors such as Initialized Capital, General Catalyst, Y Combinator Accuity, and Seven Seven Six, the venture firm of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, also participating.

All five institutional investors confirmed their participation in emails to Reuters.

The funds will be used to expand the company's personnel, maintain coverage of exchanges, blockchains, and other crypto sectors, as well as to scale customer support and content, CoinTracker said in its statement.

Crypto adoption has grown exponentially across multiple exchanges, wallets and applications, with an estimated 221 million global users buying and selling the digital currency as of June 2021. This has created challenges for investors in tracking their portfolio and staying tax-compliant.

"The biggest issue crypto holders face with tax compliance is that as soon as they transact with crypto beyond a single exchange, calculating taxes accurately becomes extremely difficult," Jon Lerner, chief executive and co-founder of CoinTracker, told Reuters in an email.

Historically, he said cryptocurrency tax compliance has been low. By the end of 2015, Coinbase had 5.9 million customers trading $6 billion in crypto. But between 2013 and 2015, the Internal Revenue Service is reported to have received only 800- 900 tax returns with crypto transaction, Lerner added.

Figuring out how to accurately report and manage taxes is where CoinTracker comes in, said Sagar Sanghvi, partner at Accel and CoinTracker board member.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto firm Fireblocks raises $550 million, company valued at $8 billion

    Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, said on Thursday it raised $550 million from institutional investors, making it one of the largest financing rounds in the cryptocurrency sector in the last few years. The funding was led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital, with participation from investors such as General Atlantic, Altimeter, Index Ventures and CapitalG, Alphabet's growth fund, Fireblocks said in a statement. "We're going to use the capital for further investment into new use cases in the digital asset space such as decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, gaming, entertainment, and music," Michael Shaulov, Fireblocks chief executive officer told Reuters in a phone interview.

  • Coinbase Still the ‘Blue Chip Way’ to Gain Crypto Growth Exposure, Goldman Says

    The bank cut its 12-month price target for the crypto exchange to $288 from $352.

  • Tesla Reports Bitcoin Holdings Unchanged in Q4

    The electric car maker did not buy or sell any of the bitcoin held on its balance sheet, nor did it record any impairments.

  • What pregnant women should know about contracting COVID-19— even if they're vaccinated

    An expert answers our questions about COVID-19 and pregnancy.

  • Crypto exchange FTX.US closes 1st capital raise, valued at $8B

    U.S. subsidary of crypto exchange, FTX, closes first raise at $8 billion valuation from venture capital names like Paradigm, SoftBank and Temasek.

  • Financier Aims to Launch First Crypto Stock Exchange in Gibraltar

    Gibraltar could have the first crypto denominated stock exchange, with a proposed deal in the hands of regulators.

  • Traders Ramp Up Bets to See Five Federal Reserve Hikes This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are boosting bets for higher borrowing costs, with money markets now expecting five interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year and another four from the Bank of England.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Ne

  • Analysis-Robinhood shares stumble as trading frenzy wanes, regulators circle

    Robinhood Markets Inc became a household name ahead of its stellar IPO last year, when retail investors used its trading app to drive shares of GameStop and other "meme stocks" into the stratosphere, but name recognition has not helped its share price lately. “The market is not being very patient with them,” said Greg Martin, co-founder and managing director at Rainmaker Securities, a brokerage specializing in private company deals. Waning investor interest in retail trading has weighed on shares of the commission-free online brokerage, which saw explosive growth at the beginning of 2021 as retail investors gobbled up viral stocks https://www.reuters.com/article/us-retail-trading-robinhood-anger/robinhood-is-new-eye-of-gamestop-storm-as-outrage-grows-idUSKBN29X33D including GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

  • The crypto selloff wiped $7 billion off corporate balance sheets

    A price crash has wiped out 46% of Bitcoins value for publicly traded companies like MicroStrategy, Tesla, Square, Meitu, and Nexon hold billions of dollars worth of bitcoin

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.