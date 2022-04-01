Crypto tax in India is now a reality

Pradipta Mukherjee
1 min read
India’s 30% flat levy on all capital gains made on cryptocurrencies kicked in on April 1 in a development likely to stifle the relatively nascent industry in the country.

Fast facts

  • Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been facing investor backlash over her February proposal for the new tax.

  • A 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on every crypto transaction will kick in on July 1.

  • The tax may convert day traders to long-term investors or lead to an exodus of those unwilling to make that change to crypto-friendly jurisdictions, some opine.

