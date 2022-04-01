Crypto tax in India is now a reality

India’s 30% flat levy on all capital gains made on cryptocurrencies kicked in on April 1 in a development likely to stifle the relatively nascent industry in the country.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been facing investor backlash over her February proposal for the new tax.

A 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on every crypto transaction will kick in on July 1.

The tax framework, which passed parliament just over a week ago, doesn’t allow investors to offset the gains against losses made on other cryptocurrencies.

Although the regulatory clarity was initially welcomed, calls from India’s central bank for a blanket ban have led to mixed messages for investors.

The tax may convert day traders to long-term investors or lead to an exodus of those unwilling to make that change to crypto-friendly jurisdictions, some opine.

