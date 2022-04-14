Crypto’s Top Decentralized Spot Market Aims to Dominate Web3

Olga Kharif
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Uniswap Labs, the main developer of the biggest decentralized exchange for spot-market cryptocurrency trading, is launching computer code that can embed its capabilities into any website, a step that could expand its growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The so-called swap widget, which can be added by pasting in a line of code, will let OpenSea users swap various tokens without leaving the web site that runs it. The widget will also be initially available on the sites Oasis.app and Friends With Benefits.

PayPal Holdings Inc. used such a tactic decades ago to expand its reach and spur the growth of online commerce, said Richard Crone, the head of Crone Consulting LLC. In the cryptocurrency industry, however, such widgets are less pervasive, with Coinbase Global Inc. among those that provide them for certain functions.

“We believe that value exchange is essential to Web3,” which is a slew of apps using tokens and blockchains, Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer at Uniswap, said in an interview. “To grow, we have to grow the whole market.”

Since the start of 2021, Uniswap’s total value locked -- a measure of how much money has been put into its platform -- has grown by more than 200% to $7.8 billion, according to researcher CryptoCompare. But by that metric, its market share on Ethereum has dropped from 12.4% at the start of 2021 to 6.4% as financial apps like Curve and Aave expanded, said David Moreno Darocas, a research analyst at CryptoCompare.

Uniswap protocol’s software upgrade last year has allowed users to trade more volume with less capital. The protocol, which is distinct from Labs, has 74% share of Ethereum decentralized-exchange trading volume, per Dune Analytics.

The widget is a key part of Uniswap’s growth strategy, which recently lead to the company’s launch of a venture arm to invest in Web3 startups. Uniswap has also been expanding onto other blockchains, such as Polygon, and is quickly gaining traction there.

Uniswap Chief Executive Officer Hayden Adams founded the New York-based decentralized exchange after losing his job as a mechanical engineer at Siemens AG in 2017. Since then, Uniswap has come to dominate decentralized spot trading on Ethereum, with only dydx, which focuses on crypto derivatives, having higher trading volumes, according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, Uniswap’s trading volume is similar to FTX, a major centralized spot exchange, according to CoinMarketCap.

Unlike most traditional crypto exchanges, Uniswap protocol doesn’t charge issuers to list new tokens, generating revenue instead through transaction fees that go to liquidity providers.

(Adds Uniswap’s market share in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Celebrities Toss $87 Million to Crypto-Payments Company MoonPay

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Official to Visit UkraineDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledCrypto-payments company MoonPay got almost 16% of its most recent funding round from celebrities. More than 60 musicians, actors and other

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Rising. But Whales Are Making Waves, Signaling It Might Not Last.

    Data suggests major holders of the largest digital asset are jockeying to sell bitcoin, which could bring short-term pressure to prices.

  • Better Energy Stock: Chevron vs. Coterra

    Two energy producers that have benefited from the strength of the energy sector in 2022 are Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Coterra (NYSE: CTRA). Chevron is one of the largest companies in the world. With a market cap of $330 billion, it is the 17th largest American company and the second-largest American energy company, trailing only ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Investors are fearful now, but for stocks to rally they’ll need more pain. It’s coming.

    This sobering prospect emerges from a contrarian analysis of stock market sentiment. Short-term market timers who focus on the broad stock market are recommending that their clients allocate 23.3% of their trading portfolios to buying stocks.

  • U.S. banks build reserves on inflation risk, Russia; trading a bright spot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc combined put aside a $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves in the first quarter, the banks said. That's a reversal from the past 12 months when lenders released reserves after COVID-19-related losses failed to materialize, signaling lenders believe the economic rebound from that crisis may be short-lived as inflation soars and the Ukraine conflict roils markets and dampens global growth.

  • Will AbbVie And These Two Other Drug Stocks Reinvigorate — Or Incinerate?

    A bullish first-quarter report could reinvigorate AbbVie stock, an analyst said Thursday after a C-suite setback this week.

  • Goldman Traders Trample Estimates on Boom in Fixed-Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders soared past analysts’ estimates as war-induced volatility helped the firm score an earnings beat as well. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Official to Visit UkraineDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have Double

  • Pfizer to seek COVID booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds

    Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to healthy elementary-age kids. U.S. health authorities already urge everyone 12 and older to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants -- and recently gave the option of a second booster to those 50 and older. Now Pfizer says new data shows healthy 5- to 11-year-olds could benefit from another kid-sized shot.

  • Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, rejects Elon Musk offer to buy company

    ‘Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,’ Tesla boss said in letter to Twitter board

  • Peloton Cuts Bike Prices in ‘Strategic’ Bid for Market Share, Boosts Subscription Cost

    The price of the company's signature Bike will drop by $300, while the Bike+ will see a $500 price reduction.

  • Buyer of Jack Dorsey’s ‘first tweet’ NFT wants to sell it for $48 million, but only saw a highest bid of $270. He called on Elon Musk

    A crypto entrepreneur, who bought the non-fungible token, or NFT, of Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey's first tweet for $2.9 million, hoped to resell it for $48 million, but when the initial deadline he set expired on Wednesday, the highest bid stood at less than $300.

  • Meet the AirYacht, a Bonkers Superyacht-Blimp Hybrid Concept That Can Cruise Both Sea and Sky

    The concept comprises a 197-foot superyacht and a 656-foot blimp that can be used together or separately.

  • Pakistan Army Distances from Imran Khan’s U.S. Conspiracy Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s powerful military does not see a U.S. “conspiracy” behind the regime change in the country, its spokesman said, after claims by former Prime Minister Imran Khan that Biden administration orchestrated his ouster.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Off

  • Michigan cop knelt on Black man's back before fatally shooting him, video shows

    On April 4, Patrick Lyoya, 26, was fatally shot in the back of the head by a white Michigan police officer after a struggle over a stun gun, according to newly released videos of the incident.

  • Jimmie Johnson has a fractured right hand. Dale Earnhardt once broke his right hand on someone's face.

    Jimmie Johnson broke his right hand in an IndyCar last week. Years ago, Dale Earnhardt broke that same hand defending his property.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.