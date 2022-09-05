Crypto Traders See Escape From Tightest Range in About Two Years

Muyao Shen and Vildana Hajric
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market appears by some measures to be poised to break out of the narrowest trading range in almost two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Based on one gauge, the leverage ratios for the two largest tokens by market value -- Bitcoin and Ether -- are at the highest on record even with prices of both down more than 50% this year. That is calculated by taking the amount of open interest for perpetual swap contracts and dividing that by the amount of coins held in reserve on exchanges, according to blockchain data-site CryptoQuant.

“Folks think the market has stabilized and are willing to make bigger speculative positions,” said Darius Sit, co-founder of Singapore-based crypto investment fund QCP Capital, who pointed out that traders who see a so-called tail risk -- or the chance of a loss happening due to a rare event -- are “getting priced out.”

Crypto traders tend to favor perpetual contracts -- which, unlike traditional calendar futures, don’t expire -- in part, because it allows them to keep highly leveraged positions in place.

Bitcoin, which accounts for about 40% of the estimated market value of all cryptocurrencies, traded last week within a range of about 5.4%, the narrowest since October 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The lull two years ago was followed by a months-long surge in prices that eventually pushed Bitcoin to a then-record high in April 2021.

Cryptocurrencies have stagnated since June, when prices tumbled in the aftermath of the collapse of the Terra stablecoin ecosystem, the demise of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and the bankruptcies of Voyager Digital and Celsius Network.

Despite recent hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continuing to weigh on riskier assets including crypto, more traders appear to be putting on bullish leveraged bets.

Overall, the biggest catalyst of the growing leverage is likely the highly anticipated upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain later this month. The most commercially important network is set to move from its current system of using miners to a more energy-efficient one using staked coins. Data collected by blockchain research firm Kaiko show that perpetual swap contracts’ open interest denominated in Ether reached an all-time high at the end of August.

“As we get closer to the Merge, ETH leverage will continue to build up,” said Shiliang Tang, chief investment officer at crypto asset investment firm LedgerPrime.

At the same time, funding rates for both Bitcoin and Ether perpetuals have turned negative in the past few weeks, according to data-site Skew. Exchanges use the so-called funding rate -- or the cost to trade -- to tether the contracts to their underlying spot price. When the rate is positive, those who hold long positions are paying interest to investors who are short, and vice visa.

Kaiko estimated that traders are biased to the downside because they’re either betting on an unsuccessful or delayed transition of Ethereum to proof of stake or are hedging long spot Ether positions ahead of the Merge.

“The growth of leverage with more bears could result in a short squeeze, as over-leveraged bears get liquidated if prices move up,” said Andrew Tu, head of growth for crypto algorithmic-trading firm Efficient Frontier, which takes neutral positions in trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Federal Police Forms Cryptocurrency Unit to Tackle Money Laundering, Offshoring: Report

    The Australian Federal Police has formed a unit to tackle the use of cryptocurrency as a means of money laundering and offshoring, the Australian Financial Review reported Monday.

  • BOJ Should Eye Exit Steps While Holding Policy, Ex-Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan should avoid raising interest rates for now while preparing for an eventual normalization of policy, according to a former BOJ official seen as a possible candidate for deputy governor. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid E

  • Bull Market or Bear, These 3 Stocks Still Look Cheap Either Way

    The stock market has been incredibly volatile lately. The stock prices of high quality companies that can consistently grow their earnings tend to go up over the long term, especially if you can buy shares at attractive valuations. Three high-quality companies currently trading at cheap values are Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW), Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Crypto Exchange Bybit Barred From Brokering Securities in Brazil

    According to the CVM, Brazil's stock exchange B3 is the only one authorized to intermediate securities in the South American country.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Plaschke: Isn't he great? Even with a ring, Matthew Stafford hasn't earned super respect

    It took one season away from the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford to win a Super Bowl, yet the quarterback still faces doubters. Is he a great quarterback or is he on a great team?

  • German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures

    Germany's president apologized Monday for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 attack on the Munich OIympics as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. The anniversary ceremony at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich — the scene of a botched rescue attempt that left nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants dead — came days after an agreement ended a long dispute over compensation.

  • China’s Foreign Investment Data Distorted by Hong Kong Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government data show foreign investment into the economy grew by almost a fifth this year, a feat highlighted by officials as evidence global companies are resisting calls from US and European politicians to decouple from the country.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Wa

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)?

    With its stock down 8.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK). However, a closer look...

  • Hudson tunnel project will be delayed by three years and cost $2B more, commission says

    The Gateway transit commuter tunnel linking New Jersey to New York under the Hudson River will be further delayed and cost more to construct.

  • Stocks, Treasury Yields Rise as Crude Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose and stocks in Asia stabilized Tuesday as investors weighed higher energy costs and an inflation outlook that’s prompting a slew of central banks to keep hiking interest rates.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency

  • Japan's household spending extends growth but inflation risks loom

    Japan's household spending extended growth in July for a second straight month despite a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but inflationary pressures from the yen's slump to a 24-year-low have cast doubt over the pace of consumption. From falling real wages to shrinking service sector activity, data this week has shown private consumption stalling, undermining some of the gains made in April-June. Household spending rose 3.4% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

  • UK shoppers, feeling the inflation hit, cut back on non-essentials

    British shoppers are cutting back on purchases of clothes and other non-essential items as they try to cover their sky-rocketing utility bills and higher food prices, surveys showed on Tuesday. With the country's next prime minister Liz Truss promising help to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the British Retail Consortium said the value of total sales at its members – mostly large chains and major supermarkets – rose by 1.0% last month compared to August 2021, weaker than July's 2.3% increase. "Worryingly, August data revealed a significant fall in clothing sales, the category which has been the most robust performer this year which could signal the start of shoppers pulling back from non-essential spending," Don Williams, a retail partner at KPMG which co-produces the data, said.

  • NC Supreme Court rules HOAs can’t ban solar panels, but can say where they go

    More homeowners across North Carolina could be adding solar panels to their homes, thanks to a recent ruling from the state supreme court.

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sheds 4.8% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show

    The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

    Reaping the rewards of disruptive innovation takes time, but the potential payoff can be well worth the wait.

  • Man who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a New York tower identified as Bed Bath & Beyond CFO

    Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from an apartment building on Leonard Street in Manhattan on Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed to Insider.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.