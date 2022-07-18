Crypto trading volumes dip to 18-month low amid bear market

Spot and derivatives crypto trading volumes have declined by over 15% since May to around US$4.2 trillion, the lowest since January 2021, Bloomberg reported citing data from CryptoCompare.

Fast facts

In June alone, spot trading volumes dropped by 28% to US$1.41 trillion, the lowest since December 2020, the report said.

The trading volume of Ether futures contracts fell by more than 20% in June, with volumes in derivatives trading falling 7% to the lowest since July 2021.

Bitcoin futures contracts’ trading volume at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange reached US$29 billion in June, the lowest traded volume since July 2021, the report said.

The drop in trading volumes across major exchanges, including Binance, OKX, FTX, and others, comes amid a steep decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Both are down around 70% from their all-time highs.

