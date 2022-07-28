Crypto, traditional markets see bump as Fed raises rates

Both crypto and traditional markets saw significant gains overnight Monday in Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 75-basis point interest rate increase to battle the worst inflation in the country in some 40 years.

Fast facts

Interest rates in the U.S. are now running at a 2.25% to 2.50% range in the fastest tightening of rates since the 1980s.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell rejected the notion the U.S. was in a recession due to the current strong employment rate.



Powell acknowledged the pain that the sharp increase was causing low-income earners but said this aggressive fiscal tightening policy was necessary to combat runaway inflation.



All major tokens were trading up in the 24 hours before Asian business hours on Monday, with Bitcoin gaining over 8% and Ethereum 14.5% to trade at US$22,840 and US$1,625, respectively.



The crypto market cap was back above US$1 trillion dollars for the first time since a brief period on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.



The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index finished trading up 4%, while the S&P 500 Index closed the day up 2.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.3%.

