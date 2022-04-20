THE CRYPTO VALUE STANDARD - an innovative blockbuster project launched by STIMA.

San Marino, Republic of San Marino --News Direct-- STIMA

A brand-new name in the blockchain world, STIMA, is an innovative company located in the Republic of San Marino. STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens.

“We are all about inclusivity, assets that were exclusive to the elites for millennia will now be accessible to ordinary folks for less than a price of a coffee. The minimum capitalization value of STIMA is equal to the total value of the assets minted in the blockchain. All assets estimations are handled by leading industry experts and, more importantly, paid for entirely by us. Property owners do not have to bear any costs of insurance and storage, thanks to an international certified vault network.”, says STIMA’s Founder and CEO Maxim Tchmil.

More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders.

“STIMA uses the blockchain technology of Ethereum – a decentralized blockchain platform that establishes a peer-to-peer network that securely executes and verifies application code, called smart contracts. That eliminates any need for middle men and ensures fast speed and low transaction costs. Information is recorded in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system, we received a very high mark during the audit process from cyber security leader CertiK…” It is explained by Alex Khamraev CTO and founder of the project, he continues: “…Each new value asset minted in tokens is registered with a single hash in the blockchain, thanks to a proprietary verification process called “proof of life”. Each user of the community is able to check to which wallet the tokens have been credited to and their relationship to real world assets. Token holders can connect their decentralized crypto wallets to our Web3 platform and receive all the information about the evaluations of minted assets, tokenomics and statistics, trading options and auctions, all in one secure and trusted place.”

STIMA is based in San Marino, the oldest constitutional republic in the world and is the state’s first ever crypto currency. STIMA has recently received approval from San Marino Innovation institute as a highly innovative company and has been classified as a blockchain entity. Furthermore, it will be under the jurisdiction of and fully regulated as a utility token by the Republic of San Marino authority.

STIMA is composed of an experienced team of multitalented individuals that have diverse backgrounds ranging from investment banking and traditional industry to fine art and digital marketing. The recently appointed CFO, Mr. Alessandro Gherzi has worked for top tier financial institutions including, Lehman Brothers, Credit Suisse, UBS, JP Morgan. He succinctly describes the underlying principles of the crypto token: “I am really excited to be involved in a project that can have a meaningful impact on millions of lives by democratizing asset ownership and level an uneven financial playing field. The days of the gold standard are long gone, and modern currencies are backed by nothing but vague promises and fairy dust. With STIMA the combined value of all staked property serves as collateral to our token, and as the value of the underlying real world asset pool goes up with time, so will the value of STIMA.” This is echoed by one of STIMA’s investors, Mr. Tobias Gostner, an experienced crypto entrepreneur who took on the role of marketing campaign coordinator - that stated “STIMA’s community will be the union of like minded people that want to give their life some real value. What about most crypto in your wallet? There is nothing stopping them from dipping all the way to zero. But we intend to change that by introducing a new standard - the Crypto Value Standard ”.

For those unfamiliar, asset-backed tokens are blockchain-based units of value that are pegged to real-world assets. STIMA’s pool of assets is gradually expanding, in addition to luxury watches, such as a Patek Philippe Nautilus and many Rolexes, an owner recently minted a one of its kind rare collector’s Ferrari Monza SP1, giving an additional boost and prestige to the whole ecosystem. Works of art also prominently feature, a masterpiece by world renowned figurative painter Francis Bacon worth over USD 10 million, a Canaletto with an extraordinary landscape of Venice and a famous painting by the Italian master Lucio Fontana. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.

STIMA has the privilege of bringing together aficionados of luxury and valuable assets, through ESTIMATE.news a brand new media social platform, where all the processes concerning alternative investments and objects of desire are addressed and explained. The editor-in-chief Ekaterina Antonovskaya says: "Valuable assets in today's context are not just synonymous with the most expensive things in the world, but also reflect the needs and trends of the global market. ESTIMATE.news aims to become the go to place in the sphere of valuable assets in all its manifestations and segments. Thanks to the visualization of media and the use of infographics, we help people to better appreciate the true value of items.”

STIMA’s core objective is to allow everyone to achieve financial sovereignty by giving access to assets that withstand the test of time and that due to their scarcity, will ensure financial wellbeing in an ever increasing inflationary environment in which fiat currencies lose their worth. The concept of cross-property sharing and asset fractionalization will ultimately revolutionize and democratize the ownership of assets.

