Crypto VC Investments Drop 26% in First Half of 2022

InstagramIn the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.“There’s no way I could have pushed her over” the edge, Nishia Jackson wrote in a Facebook post, claiming her girlfriend “w